The Stock Market Is Not Overvalued, And A Bear Market Is Nowhere Close

Comparing fundamental historical-patterns demonstrates that the market is not overvalued and not close to becoming a bear market.

The only point at which a market is truly overvalued is just before it turns into a bear market.

Saying stocks are overvalued is saying they will be valued less in the future.

The value of something is determined by the price a buyer is willing to pay for it, regardless of what others may think. So whatever price the stock market is trading at, that is its fair value.

When someone says the market is over-valued, what they are really saying is that the market will be valued less in the future. In-other-words, they are making a prediction. How many pundits have said that the market was over-valued during the last ten years? Most of them have, at some point, and all of them were wrong; the market is more valuable now than at any other time in the last decade.

When we speak of the future, we can only refer to "possibilities and probabilities". And the only way to get a handle on the latter, is to look at historical patterns. The only point at which a market is truly over-valued is just before it turns into a bear market. In this piece, we will argue that, from a fundamental perspective of past expansionary periods (bull markets), the balance of probabilities is that we are not yet close to the start of a bear market and, therefore, the market is not yet over-valued.

Corporate Debt

Corporate long-term debt, not due for more than one year (blue line), has been decreasing over the last 3-quarters, and debt that is due within one year (red line), has been holding steady for several years.

Real Personal Consumption Expenditures

The chart below, shows how Real Personal Consumption Expenditures have dropped ahead of every recession since 1949, except for one (1961). PCE is rising, which corresponds with economic expansion, not contraction.

The Velocity of Money

The velocity of money (M2) has decreased during the first half, and increased during the second half of five out of the last six expansions (red arrows). The velocity has just-now started to rise (from historic lows), which implies we are only at the midpoint of the current expansion. While we have a hard time believing that there are still nine-more-years of expansion left, we admit that it is a possibility and, at a minimum, it reassures us that we are not very close to the end of this bull market. In the big-picture, the market is not over-valued.

Rising Interest Rates

Rising interest rates do not kill bull markets. Too high interest rates kill the bull market. And what the market considers too high has been decreasing over the last three decades. If we extrapolate the slope of the Fed rate (black dotted-line below), we get between 2.50% and 3.00% as "too high" of a rate being reached early in 2019.

This produces the same timing when we extrapolate the inversion of the 10-year minus 2-year Treasury rate differential. If the current slope is maintained (red dotted-line below), the inversion should also happen early in 2019, but since contractions follow 6-12 months (or more) after an inversion, we do not see any reason to be fearful at this point. Again, the market is not over-valued.

Net Yield (Risk-Premium)

Our preferred method of measuring stock market valuation is to compare the dividend rate of the S&P 500, with the risk-free 6-month Treasury rate (we are calling this the net yield). This differential went negative earlier this year and stands at -0.43. This is still a historically high yield and a decreasing net yield is a feature of mid-to-late-stage bull markets. The chart below also shows how the net yield tends to flatten (stop decreasing) ahead of major market tops. Until the net yield starts flattening, we are not worried about a bear market.

Sentiment

The AAII sentiment survey was essentially unchanged this week. The bull-minus-bear differential is at +7% which implies a healthy amount of fear. Most tops occur when the differential is above +40% bullish. This level of fear does not correlate with over-valued markets.

In conclusion, the stock market does not have the fundamental or psychological characteristics that would make it "over-valued", at this time.

We have presented a small sample of the discussion which the members of our private Away From the Herd service have received.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.