Lowe's Could Follow Home Depot Higher

We think Lowe's dividend is on solid ground, but shares aren't necessarily cheap, in our view. We've been behind its share price with our value estimate for some time, however.

The home improvement retailing market is as healthy as it has ever been, and we continue to be excited about Lowe's long-term prospects.

By The Valuentum Team

We like to look at stocks as though they are pieces of a business. While others may like to look at the charts, we think each share of stock has something called intrinsic value. What we do each and every day is to strive to calculate what we think is an appropriate estimate of a company's intrinsic value.

We've had some success with this over the past several years, and we think it is helpful for readers to know that our primary efforts are dedicated in getting our estimates of a company's fair value range as "correct" as possible. Here's the basic construct of the enterprise discounted cash flow model that we use to value roughly 1,000 companies on a systematic basis.

Image Source: How Well Do Enterprise-Cash-Flow-Derived Fair Value Estimates Predict Future Stock Prices? - And Thoughts on Behavioral Valuation (pdf)

When it comes to Lowe's (LOW), we're looking at the company's business fundamentals and competitive advantages, but most importantly, how those business fundamentals and competitive advantages translate into future free cash flows and an estimate of intrinsic value. We spend almost all of our time thinking through the company's fundamentals and how they impact the upside and downside cases of intrinsic value estimation.

Since future free cash flows can only be estimated, we assign each company a fair value range, which helps inform the reader when the odds may best be in their favor to consider an investment opportunity. At the moment, we value Lowe's at ~$86 per share. You can see the breakdown of our summary assumptions in the table below. In short, we think Lowe's stock is starting to get ahead of itself, if not slightly overvalued trading in the high $90s per share at the moment. We've been behind the company's price with our fair value estimate for some time, however, and we might be too conservative.

Image Source: Valuentum

Lowe's At A Glance

• Lowe’s is the world’s second largest home improvement retailer. It operates over 1,800 stores in the US, roughly 300 in Canada, and ~10 in Mexico. The company strives to be customers’ first choice for home improvement, and it serves approximately 16 million customers a week. Its Canadian stores include RONA. It was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in North Carolina.

• Lowe's is a fantastic company, and one that continues to benefit from the housing recovery. We're expecting the home improvement retail group to continue outperforming the broader retail space, which continues to struggle, thanks in part to the lack of a meaningful online threat at this point in time.

• Lowe's expects to continue reaping the benefits of a fundamentally solid macro environment as healthy GDP growth and strong consumer balance sheets bode well for home improvement spending. Employment gains, rising incomes, home price appreciation, and housing turnover are all driving positive momentum for home improvement retailers as well.

• Lowe’s plans to continue to grow sales through improving its customer experience as it continues to develop omni-channel capabilities. It has additional opportunity in improving its product and service offering for the Pro customer. Pros are relatively underrepresented in Lowe's customer base, but Pro comps have outperformed company averages of late.

• Aside from return on invested capital, one of the key metrics we look at in the retail space is 'sales per selling square foot.' For Lowe's, this metric has steadily advanced since 2009. Lowe's is customer-focused with an emphasis on simplicity as it helps consumers tackle large projects.

• Lowe's dividend looks to be on solid ground, and the payout has been growing at a tremendous pace in recent years. Here is more of what we say about Lowe's dividend in our Dividend Report:

Key Strengths Lowe's has had a great deal of success riding the strength of the home improvement market in recent years, and it does not expect to slow down in the near term. Comparable store sales growth of ~3.5%, GAAP EPS of $5.40-$5.50, and free cash flow of $4.8 billion are expected in the company's fiscal 2018. Free cash flow generation (averaging $4 billion from fiscal 2015-2017) is the basis of the firm's dividend strength, covering annual run rate cash dividend obligations of nearly $1.3 billion as of fiscal 2017 multiple times over. Dividend growth has been nothing short of impressive in recent years at Lowe's, and we expect more of the same, albeit at a slower rate, in the near term. Potential Weaknesses Perhaps the largest threat to Lowe's long-term dividend health is the combination of its large net debt load (~$16.3 billion as of the end of fiscal 2017 inclusive of short term debt) and the potential weakening of free cash flow should the home improvement market hit a snag. We don't expect demand for the home improvement retail industry to continue at its current pace forever, and when it slows, Lowe's weak balance sheet health could amplify the negative impact. Share repurchases have eaten up an average of ~$3.6 billion in cash over the past three years that could have been used to grow the dividend or shore up the firm's balance sheet, both of which may have been better capital allocation options given our opinion of its valuation.

• We're not sure how to think about Lowe's hiring executives from J.C. Penney (JCP), which continues to be in a world of hurt. New Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison is the former J.C. Penney CEO, and Lowe's recently hired Joseph McFarland from the company. We'll have to see how it all shakes out in the long run, but we're not sure that the J.C. Penney is the best place to tap talent, given how dire the company's future looks at the moment.

• The latest read at Lowe's is a positive, in our view, and can probably be best explained through Home Depot's (HD) strong second-quarter report. Lowe's will report its second-quarter earnings on August 22.

Conclusion

Image Source: Valuentum

We've been wrong about the home improvement retailers for some time. We thought that their business models would succumb once again to the cyclicality of the housing markets, as they did during the bloodbath of the Great Recession of last decade, but so far things have been really good. Lowe's has faced some gross margin pressure in recent years, but we're not too concerned about it, particularly given the top-line trends at its rival Home Depot, as an indication of the overall health of the home-improvement retail market. Our fair value estimate continues to be below where shares of Lowe's have been trading, and we've been wrong for a long time on this one (as the image immediately above shows). Shares yield ~2% at the time of this writing.

