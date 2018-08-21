Union Bankshares: Not Worth It

We suggested taking profits in the relatively unknown Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) back in January. Since then, the stuck has drifted a bit lower, but is best described as being stagnant. Was our call premature? Well the regional bank recently reported earnings. We still think that despite the tailwinds from slow and steady traditional banking growth and higher interest rates, it is still a good time to ring the register and take some profits.

It is our belief that the other reasons why we recommended it no longer apply. It is no longer cheap on a valuation basis. The stock made the move we expected. The yield is no longer attractive either. At the time we first got behind the name, the yield was 5%. Now we are just over 2%. The stock remains under-followed, but is now pricey on a fundamental basis. Performance is solid, but we think that there are better places to put your money.

Earnings growth

The earnings power of the bank has been realized and we now expect slow growth moving forward as rates have made moves higher. The bank still is supported by a strong macroeconomic backdrop, but the growth here is slow. This is reflected in net income over the last three years:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

From an earnings per share standpoint, we have also seen minimal growth:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see net income was $2.5 million, or $0.54 per share, compared to $2.2 million, or $0.50 per share, in the present quarter compared to the last quarter. While this growth is positive, it represents slow and steady improvement. What we think is most important to understand is what went into these earnings figures. There are however some strengths in the name to be aware of.

Net interest income

It was our thesis that as interest rates began to rise this small bank would see a boost to net interest income. This was most certainly the case for UNB. Net interest income was up 9.5% from last year to $7.2 million:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This is impressive growth on this critical metric, and we surmised that the primary reason for this growth was the increase in interest rates. While higher rates on its loans helped, the net interest income also saw a nice benefit from growth in loans and deposits.

Loan and deposits steady

Loans and deposits are the bread and butter of any regional bank. Both loans and deposits grew for the bank year over year. This was critical because traditional banks like UNB make money by taking in deposits, which the bank pays a very low interest rate payment to the depositor, but then proceeds to loan out this money at a higher rate to borrowers. That is banking 101. What is more, UNB has notched gains in these metrics:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

It is also important to have an understanding of the quality of these assets. We have to be sure that the bank isn't taking on riskier loans, or taking on nonperforming assets. Well, year-to-date, we saw that nonperforming loans ticked up just a bit to 0.29% of all loans. This compares to 0.28% of all loans to start the year. However, the trend is down from the last two comparable reporting periods in 2017, and 2016:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Although a loan or two may have turned sour this year, the overall pattern is positive here. One issue that we do think you need to be aware of which has been holding back the overall earnings figure is noninterest income. While net interest income was strong, there was a decrease in noninterest income. For the quarter, noninterest income was $2.2 million compared to $2.3 million for the same period in 2017.

The decrease stemmed from a reduction in the gain on sale of residential loans from lower sales volume and volatility in interest rates. We believe that this could continue to be an issue if rates move too far too fast; local customers could be priced out. In addition, expenses rose. Total noninterest expenses increased $447 thousand, or 2% versus last year. This squeezed earnings potential.

Our take is that the stock is not cheap, so avoid it

We believe that rising interest rates are great for the bank, but we have to be careful to ensure that they are not rising too fast. This could hurt demand for new loans, and we saw a bit of this in the present quarter. The stock is now at $52.70 and with these earnings results, the stock is trading at a trailing twelve-month multiple of 24.1. For 2018, we are now expecting that the bank earns $2.00 per share, with our expectations being $1.97-$2.03. We base these expectations on continued growth in net interest income with flat to declining growth in noninterest income.

Utilizing our 2018 expectations, this would translate to a forward multiple of 26.3 times 2018 earnings, and that is much more than we are willing to pay for a stock with slow growth and a dividend, that although raised, now to $0.30 per share quarterly, only yields 2.2%. As such, we are avoiding the name, and think there are better places to put your money.

The name is a solid regional player, but our thesis has played out and this year has seen some pressure on the key metrics. If you are still in the name, we think it is wise to take profits.

