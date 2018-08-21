Linde AG: What To Expect Going Forward?

Should the euro strengthen, then the company could have significant upside from here.

However, this has been somewhat hampered by a stronger dollar.

I have held Linde Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:LNAGF), a European chemicals company, in my portfolio for over four years, and in that time the stock has returned a total of just over 20% including dividend growth.

Linde AG has proven to be quite a stable stock and has a long-term track record of generating conservative, yet steady growth in both dividends and capital appreciation.

However, is growth coming to a head and what can we expect going forward?

In this article, I choose to run a discounted free cash flow model to determine the stock’s potential return over the next five years.

I make the following assumptions:

The discount rate is set to 7% (as a proxy for the assumed long-term rate of return on the S&P 500)

Free cash flow growth is assumed at 10% per year in line with the previous 5-year average

5-Year Free Cash Flow Growth

Source: ycharts.com

Here is what a discounted free cash flow model yields:

Free Cash Flow Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 5) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 10% free cash flow growth 11.54 12.69 13.96 15.36 16.90 7% discount rate 10.79 11.09 11.40 11.72 12.05

Terminal P/FCF Ratio 17.28 Terminal P/FCF * Estimated FCF in Year 5 (Target Price) 208.16

From the above, we see that a target price of $249 is yielded, which represents a 25% upside from the current price.

In this regard, could Linde AG have hit a growth ceiling for the time being?

This largely depends on whether we would expect free cash flow to follow a trajectory of 10% annual growth, or whether FCF growth could ultimately climb faster than this. Is there a significant likelihood of this happening?

As an investor, I have noticed that currency effects have had a significant impact on Linde’s overall performance in the time I have owned the stock. As one example, Linde’s revenue growth in the Gases division decreased by 5.2 percent relative to the previous year. Adjusting for exchange rate effects, revenue actually increased by 3.8 percent.

In particular, we see that a strong dollar has been having a highly negative effect on Linde’s business:

Source: The Linde Group – Conference Call H1 2018 Results

Over the past four years, the euro has seen an overall downtrend against the greenback. Suppose this scenario were reversed over the next five years – what would the impact be on the upside for this stock?

I choose to make an assumption that should we see signficant strength in the euro against the dollar, growth in free cash flow would increase to 20% per year.

In this scenario, we would see a nearly 50% upside from the current price:

Free Cash Flow Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 5) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 20% free cash flow growth 11.54 13.85 16.62 19.94 23.93 7% discount rate 10.79 12.10 13.56 15.21 17.06

Source: Author's Calculations

Terminal P/FCF Ratio 17.28 Terminal P/FCF * Estimated FCF in Year 5 294.82

To conclude, growth in this stock on a price basis might remain limited over the next five years should we see continued weakness in the euro. However, I see very little downside risk for this stock given the weakness we have already seen in the euro, along with quite respectable growth in free cash flow and dividends.

Moreover, should the euro strengthen, then this would likely have quite a positive impact on free cash flow given that Linde AG has been able to keep growing the same in spite of currency pressures. I choose to remain long this stock for those reasons.

