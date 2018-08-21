Earnings Analysis | Services

Kohl's: Another Good Retailer To Keep On The Radar

Summary

Not unlike Macy's last week, Kohl's delivered strong 2Q18 results that were accompanied by bearishness in the early hours of trading.

Largely disagreeing with investor sentiment, I believe Kohl's is looking even more attractive this Tuesday morning.

For now I will limit myself to holding M, but I would not be opposed to diversifying my retail holdings with KSS in the near future.

Could this be a repeat of last week's Macy's (M) story?

This Tuesday morning, Wisconsin-based retailer Kohl's (KSS) delivered a pristine quarter marked by merchandise sales (excluding credit card and other revenues) of $4.31 billion that beat expectations by the widest margin over the past four years at least. EPS of $1.76 also topped the Street's estimates, this time by a healthy 12 cents per share, triggering a full-year earnings guidance increase of 10 cents at the low end of the range. Yet, KSS dipped as much as 4% in Tuesday's early trading hours. Credit: time.com

With experts attributing the mild sell off to profit taking and an outlook that did not improve as much as investors might have hoped for, I see in KSS a potential opportunity to buy stock in a solid department store chain at attractive valuations. Catching my attention the most in Kohl's results were (1) improving comps of 3.1% that topped last year's metric by nearly four percentage points and (2) merchandise margins that expanded a solid 40 bps, further separating Kohl's from the "losers" in the retail space, including J.C. Penney (JCP).

On the first bullet above, the comp improvement seems to have come from all areas of the business, according to the management team - from brick and mortar to the digital channel, from apparel to footwear. I appreciate robust results that are supported by solid performance across the board, rather than by pockets of strength. On the second bullet above, I credit the margin expansion in part to Kohl's tight inventory control, perhaps not coincidently a practice that has been benefiting peer Macy's margins as well. The graph below shows a clear trend in decreasing inventory levels since 2016, while in 2Q18 merchandise assets were down a noticeable 7% to $3.57 billion.

On the stock

Following strong 2Q18 results that have not been accompanied by what I would have considered a deserving spike in share price, I believe KSS has become a retail name worthy of consideration. Not only do I like the recent financial results and near-term prospects, I also appreciate Kohl's as the lean and efficient retailer that it is, capable of becoming one of the handful of thriving companies in a competitive space. See chart below illustrating trailing-twelve month revenue and inventory per square foot, and notice how Kohl's appears to be one of the best companies on these key metrics within the peer group, alongside higher-end retailer Nordstrom (JWN).

The stock is valued at a forward earnings multiple of 14.1x (see chart below) that I find enticing, even if it does not sit at the sector's lower end of the spectrum. Despite KSS' 38% YTD share price rush so far, I would not be surprised to see the stock climb further from current levels, particularly considering today's subdued reaction to a robust print.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long J.C. Penney's Aug. 2026, 6.9%-coupon bond.