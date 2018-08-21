Keane's Negative Sentiment Seems Unwarranted: Shares Are A Buy

As a result of these developments, Keane's negative sentiment surrounding its share price seems unwarranted, and shares are a buy at current levels.

Increased degradation of equipment as service intensity continues to grow is also knocking supply offline quicker than expected, which is supportive of equipment pricing.

Keane attributes this anomaly to the partnerships they have with blue-chip customers, who have ample takeaway capacity in place, and who are less sensitive to commodity cycles.

Keane Energy is seeing no slowdown in completions taking place in the Permian and other basins, despite widely reported rumors of delays sweeping through the industry.

The Keane Group (FRAC) reported a strong quarter, generating revenues of $578.5 million, and net income of $30.7 million. Net income jumped significantly quarter over quarter, due to rail issues dissipating from the first quarter, and increased supply tightness for completions equipment being demanded by customers who are requiring higher quality pressure pumping services as fracking intensity continues to grow.

Keane claims that their market remains robust, even with rumors of delays in completions circulating throughout the industry. This is particularly due to the fact that Keane partners with supermajors, who have ample takeaway capacity already in place and don't worry as much about commodity cycles anymore, since they are now in manufacturing mode.

The company stated that:

Our strong second quarter results were driven by leading execution and utilization, the deployment of additional horsepower at attractive pricing, and the abatement of transitory issues impacting the industry during the first quarter. Our dedicated fleet model of partnering with top-tier customers continues to prove its strength and resilience, differentiating our business and its outlook.

In fact, Keane acquired more horsepower this quarter due to the tightness in supply, which is not only coming from higher demand for completions services, but is also coming from the extreme wear and tear that these higher-intensity fracking jobs are putting on their equipment.

While wear and tear is a slight negative for companies like Keane, since they are forced to purchase new equipment on a routine basis in order to replace the lost horsepower in the field, it keeps pricing on equipment strong due to supply constantly coming offline.

As a result of premium partnerships with E&Ps, who are seeing less delays in completions since they are in manufacturing mode, as well as increased wear and tear on pumps keeping pricing on equipment strong, I see the negativity on Keane as being unwarranted, and shares are a buy at current levels.

Pressure Pumpers Not Yet Affected By New Horsepower Additions

As I alluded to in the intro, Keane is not seeing any softness in earnings. Their revenue statement, below, is showing an increase of earnings every quarter in the last year.

Net income also turned positive for the quarter (seen below), which was pivotal considering the company posted a loss in net income for the previous four quarters. Again, I would attribute this jump to the fact that transitory rail issues in the first quarter have subsided, and robust demand remains for pressure pumping equipment, despite rumors circulating otherwise.

There has been plenty of talk by E&Ps about the ease of obtaining pressure pumping equipment due to new-builds coming online. However, despite these developments, I believe Keane acquired 90,000 additional hydraulic horsepower (for $34.6M) because of their differentiated customer base, and increased wear and tear wreaking havoc on equipment as service intensity continues to grow.

A $34.6 million price tag for the new equipment acquired should not affect the company's financial standing in any major way. Their balance sheet (below) shows that they only have $283 million in total debt.

While adding $34.6 million in debt is a little more than a 12% increase to total debt outstanding, the revenues generated per fleet should more than offset the price paid for the acquisition. Plus, total assets on the balance sheet are showing twice more than total liabilities, indicating that the company should have no trouble paying down the new debt or accessing future liquidity.

In fact, Keane made $20 million profit per fleet, which was a $3 million increase over the previous quarter, indicating that the company is not seeing any pricing issues despite the oversupply worries of pressure pumping equipment persisting throughout the industry. In the meantime, Keane's 27 deployed fleets remain fully utilized and spread across multiple basins, which reduces risks of operations being bottlenecked in any one specific region.

However, as I alluded to earlier, Keane is less worried about bottlenecking or widening differentials for E&Ps in any one basin due to their partnerships with blue-chip customers.

Rail Transitory Issues Abated, Completion Delays A Non-Factor For Keane

In addition to oversupply worries of equipment negatively affecting pressure pumpers like Keane, delays in completions are also slamming E&P stocks, particularly pressure pumpers like Keane. But, as Keane and other industry players have been saying, these delays are due to growth in completions being too strong. This is a good problem to have for investors and should be used as a buying opportunity, as the slowdown seems transitory for the industry.

As far as Keane is concerned, they are reporting no delays in completions or pricing issues with equipment because their clients have ample takeaway capacity in place:

While we’ve heard a lot about potential takeaway issues, we’re yet to see them manifest into any current or no material impact to our business and our customers. We remain in active dialogue with each of our customers and we’re hearing consistent message and response. They have not changed plans and have communicated to us that they have adequate takeaway capacity in place. So that’s what we’re seeing and hearing today.

Blue-Chip Customers Provide Clear Visibility

The real reason Keane is seeing no delays in completions is due to who their client base is. Keane partners with blue-chip customers who, in addition to having ample takeaway capacity in place, also worry less about commodity boom/bust cycles.

With the advent of "slick water fracking," the discovery of abundant, local brown sand now being used for completions jobs, and break-evens being halved from $70 since 2014, supermajors are now in all-out manufacturing mode. Consequently, they will keep fracking regardless of volatility in oil prices:

Perhaps the most direct source of insulation we have against temporary market factors is the mere fact of who we partner with. Our blue-chip customers take thorough-cycle views in their completions programs, have sufficient firm takeaway agreements in place to support their growth for years to come and have supply chains that allow them to navigate dislocations as they arise. The caliber of our customer book is second to none

Increased Fracking Intensity Causing More Wear And Tear, Supporting Supply Side Of Pressure Pumping Equation

Halliburton Company (HAL) has confirmed the trend of higher intensity fracs leading to increased wear and tear of equipment numerous times. Laterals are growing longer, sometimes up to even 3 miles now, which causes more sand, water, and horsepower to be used which puts more pressure on equipment. This increased degradation of equipment widely reported throughout the industry should keep inventory turnover rates high, which is supportive of the supply side of the pumping equation. Keane sees the picture no differently:

We remain encouraged by the supply side of the equation. Service intensity and increased pumping times are requiring more horsepower on the well site and in the maintenance location. In addition, equipment age and condition are leading to performance challenges on the sizable portion of active fleets. As a result, we continue to believe that a significant portion of announced newbuild horsepower will be used for replacement.

Risks

More local sand coming online is a risk for most frac sand companies, but will act as a deflationary measure for Keane, which is always a good thing, especially as they transition to almost 100% local brown usage.

Fires downhole are another issue. When intensity grows, especially in warmer areas like the Permian during the summer, fires can occur which obviously destroys the equipment. These problems are being combated by the introduction of new hydraulic hoses and more fire suppression equipment being staged on-site. Also, while fires destroying equipment is a major risk for E&Ps and Keane, the problem can be viewed, perhaps, as having a silver lining, because it takes more supply of horsepower offline quicker, which is supportive of pricing.

Electric Fleets

Electric fleets have also been a talking point raised in discussions, as of late, since they are a threat to established pressure pumpers in the space. They operate on natural gas, are much more quiet, reduce crew head counts, and provide other benefits as well. However, Keane falls in the same camp as Halliburton, who believe that costs are higher for electric fracking, which adds some barriers to entry. Keane stated that they are not as interested in the technology, as a result, and that it will most likely remain a niche application:

I think electric fleets are interesting, but from a return from a return profile, it's much higher entry point. So I don't think it's something we are actively chasing, I think we will keep an eye on it. There's pockets of it. I think it'll be a niche application that's contingent upon the savings, the arbitrage between oil and gas. And we've studied it, we'll keep an eye, but we don’t necessarily see it is a return profile as something we're going to go after aggressively and be a first mover on

Conclusion

Pressure pumpers like Keane have seen their share price suffer over the last year, as investors continue to believe that slowdowns in completions and oversupply of new pumping equipment will negatively impact earnings. However, Keane sees things differently. Their partnerships with blue-chip customers, who have enough takeaway capacity to support their mega frac jobs, are not slowing down completions.

Also, new horsepower continues to come online, but the supply side of the picture is supported by increased degradation of equipment, which is keeping pricing power firmly intact. As a result of Keane's premier customer base staying in manufacturing mode, irrespective of commodity cycles, and increased service intensity knocking pressure pumping equipment offline, I believe the negativity surrounding the company is unjustified, and shares of Keane are a buy at current levels.

