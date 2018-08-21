Nordson Corporation (NDSN) CEO Mike Hilton on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Lara Mahoney - VP, IR and Communications

Mike Hilton - President and CEO

Greg Thaxton - EVP and CFO

Analysts

Christopher Glynn - Oppenheimer

Charlie Brady - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Matt Summerville - D.A. Davidson

Matthew Trusz - Gabelli & Company

Walter Liptak - Seaport Global

Good day ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Nordson Corporation Webcast for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Conference Call.

Lara Mahoney

Thank you, Norma. I'm here with Mike Hilton, our President and CEO; and Greg Thaxton, Executive Vice President and CFO. We welcome you to our conference call today, Tuesday, August 21, 2018, to report Nordson's fiscal year 2018 third quarter results and our fiscal year 2018 fourth quarter outlook.

Our conference is being broadcast live on our webpage at nordson.com/investors and will be available there for 14 days. There will be a telephone replay of our conference call available until September 4, 2018, which can be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406. You will need to reference ID number 9285137.

During this conference call, forward-looking statements may be made regarding our future performance based on Nordson's current expectations. These statements may involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors as discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that could cause actual results to differ. After our remarks on the quarter, we will be happy to take your questions.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Mike.

Mike Hilton

Thank you, Lara, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining Nordson's 2018 third quarter conference call. Nordson delivered solid results despite challenging comparisons to our prior year's third quarter. Our total company sales increased 20% inclusive of 11% organic sales growth. Strong organic growth during the quarter within two of our segments was offset by challenging comparison of the Advanced Technology segment. Our prior year organic growth was 18%. Our commitment to delivering the best technology solutions while employing continuous improvement initiatives, so bottom line performance, generating operating margin of 23%. Free cash flow before dividends was a $118 million which reflects strong cash conversion of 124% of net income. Our base business is strong and we remain focused on bringing value to our customers and the diverse end markets that we serve.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, our guidance reflects strength in adhesives and medical product lines, all set primarily by lower demand for Advanced Technology dispense product lines that serve the electronics end markets and automotive cold material product lines. For the full year, we are on pace to deliver another consecutive year of organic sales growth, which is a reflection of the stability of the end markets we serve and our ability to drive initiatives that lead organic volume growth.

I'll speak more about our outlook in a few moments. But first, I'll turn the call over to Greg to provide a more detailed perspective on the third quarter, as well as our guidance for the fourth quarter and the full year.

Greg Thaxton

Thank you, Mike, and good morning to everyone. I'll first provide some comments on our third quarter results before moving on to our outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Third quarter sales decreased 1% from the prior year's third quarter, inclusive of a decrease of approximately 3% inorganic volume, 1% growth related the first year effective acquisitions and 1% growth related to the favorable effects of currency translation as compared to the prior year's third quarter.

Organic sales volume was in line with our guidance as we expected moderation against last year's results where all segments demonstrated strong organic sales growth. Within the Adhesive Dispensing segment, organic volume increased 3% on top of 6% organic growth in last year's third quarter. We're pleased with the pace of the end market demand across all product lines.

Within the Advanced Technology Systems segment, organic volume was down 11% as compared to the prior year's third quarter organic growth of 18%. With the exception of those product lines facing the most challenging comparisons to the prior year, namely dispense and surface treatment product lines serving electronics end markets, demand was robust during the quarter for test, inspection and fluid management product lines, including medical components. Within the Industrial Coating segment, powder painting and container coating product line grow this quarter's organic sales growth of 6% compared to the prior year.

Moving down the income statement, gross margin for the total company was 55% in the quarter. Operating profit was $136 million with reported operating margin of 23% in the current quarter. As discussed in previous earnings releases, we've been incurring incremental costs associated with the consolidation of certain adhesive facilities. The impact of this effort is approximately $7 million year-to-date. Specific to the third quarter, incremental costs were approximately $2 million. In the fourth quarter, we're estimating the incremental costs will be about $1 million.

On a segment basis, Adhesive Dispensing delivered strong operating margin of 28% in the quarter, or 29% to exclude onetime restructuring charges of approximately $1 million related to the facility consolidation effort.

Within the Advanced Technology Systems segment, reported operating margin was 25% in the third quarter, the Industrial Coating segment reported operating margin was 22%, which is up by 160 basis points compared to the prior year, primarily related to improved sales mix and our deployment of tools from the Nordson business system. On a total company basis, net income for the quarter was $95 million, and GAAP diluted earnings were $1.61 per share. EPS was reduced by $0.02 per diluted share from the $1 million non-recurring restructuring charge mentioned previously. EPS benefitted by approximately $2 million or $0.03 per diluted share from discreet tax benefits.

A reconciliation of GAAP earnings per share to non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share is included in the financial exhibits of our press release. We delivered strong third quarter EBITDA of $163 million or 28% of sales. From a balance sheet perspective, net debt to trailing 12 months EBITDA was 2x at the end of the third quarter, as we have successfully delivered from the Vention acquisition.

Our press release includes financial exhibits reconciling net income to free cash before dividends and adjusted free cash flow before dividends as well as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. I’ll now turn to the outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

We’re forecasting sales to be in the range of flat to down 4% compared to the fourth quarter a year ago. This outlook includes organic volume to be in the range of up 1% to down 3%, 1% growth from the first year effective acquisitions, and an unfavorable currency translation effect of 2% based on the current exchange rates environment as compared to the prior year.

Our guidance reflects strength in adhesive and medical product lines, offset primarily by lower demand against very challenging comparisons for Advanced Technology dispense product lines serving electronics' end markets as well as automotive cold material product lines within the Industrial Coating segment.

At the midpoint of this outlook, we expect fourth quarter gross margin to be above 54% and operating margin to be approximately 22%. We're estimating fourth interest expense of about $8 million and depreciation and amortization expense of about $27 million resulting in fourth quarter forecasted GAAP diluted earnings in the range of $1.38 to $1.54 per diluted share. We expect EBITDA to be in the range of $143 million to $155 million.

Consistent with our comments in the February earnings call, our estimated effective tax rate for the fourth quarter and full year, based on current tax laws and our jurisdiction of mix of income is approximately 25%. And with that, I’ll turn the call back over to you Mike.

Mike Hilton

Thank you, Greg. Again I'd like to express my appreciation to our outstanding global team. We knew we are facing challenging comparisons this year and the team continues to deliver growth. I’m particularly pleased with the growth we’ve generated in our medical product lines, which has been a primary area of focus for our corporate development team, helping to drive topline growth and offset the cyclicality of the electronic systems product line within our Advanced Technology segment.

For the full fiscal year of 2018, at the midpoint of our guidance, we expect to generate total company organic sales growth of about 2%. This is growth on top of 8% organic growth in fiscal 2017 and 7% organic growth in fiscal 2016. Our ability to deliver organic growth again this year highlights the attractiveness of the end markets we serve, our ability to capture growth initiatives and our ability to continue to meet our customer's expectations.

We also remain focused on delivering value to our shareholders. Earlier this month, we announced a dividend increase of 17%. This marks the 55th consecutive year of annual dividend increases, ranking us 14th among publicly traded companies for the longest running record of annual dividend increases. We take pride in returning a portion of our cash flow to our shareholders and we appreciate your continued support.

Complementing our dividend increase, our other capital deployment objectives remain consistent. We'll continue to prioritize acquisition opportunities in our targeted markets that will help drive our strategic vision for long-term growth. We're focused on finishing strong with another good year of organic sales growth, enhancing bottom line results of continuous improvements using the Nordson business system, and providing superior service and technology to our customers.

With that we'll pause now and take your questions.

Operator

Christopher Glynn

Just wondering at ATS you have the period of the lower mobile demand, as that plays out. How would you describe the pipeline of your field testing activity across various applications within those markets as informing your expectation for waves of future innovation to drive demand for you guys?

Mike Hilton

So at a high level, I think as we talked about in the beginning of year, we said this is likely to be a more challenging year, particularly in the mobile segment. And that's sort of the way it played out with modest volume growth and not a lot of innovation. That's kind of the way it played out. If I look at the various segments that we're involved with, I think the things that will drive mobile in the future, will be the move to 5G that has some impacts on what goes into mobile devices particularly phones, and there are some other areas around RFI shielding and so forth that we see as opportunities going forward in addition to any other innovation that our customers would put into the phones. And we continue to see strong growth in the auto electronic side of things as our customers are putting more cameras, more sensors into the cars. And ultimately, we think long-term, as we move closer to autonomous driving is going to be more input into the cars and that'll play well for us.

And then as we mentioned a couple of times here over the last year, we're doing more on the tail end of the semiconductor side with both dispense and inspection, and we think that will continue to grow over time. So we do this coming into the year was going to be a challenging year if you look at our guidance through the fourth quarter, we're likely to be flat to modestly down in that electronics portion of the segment. So our diversification efforts have helped us mitigate a pretty significant decline in to the dispense business. We're not -- probably going to be quite there, but it's helping to do that. And then, obviously the other parts of that segment, the medical business in particular, is growing very nicely and meeting our expectations there.

Christopher Glynn

Okay. And then on the geographies, could you help understand the magnitude that Japan decline in the quarter versus overall Asia-Pac or Asia-Pac, ex-Japan, much more moderate softness. What differentiates Japan in terms of the higher volatility there?

Greg Thaxton

Yes, I think that's really related again for the electronics side of the business. If you think about a lot of final assembly going together in China, but a lot of component manufacturing being outside China and Japan is one of the key areas where we see a lot of component manufacturing. And that's really related to the component manufacturer going into the phone line.

Charlie Brady

Yes, hi, good morning guys. That's Charlie Brady. Mike, wanted to touch on the Nordson Medical Business. You just touched on a little bit about the growth rate you're seeing there. It sounds like that business positioning today relative to where it's been over the past couple of years with some of those acquisitions. But it sounds like the growth path of that business has picked up a pretty decent amount, the amount of innovation coming out of that has picked up. Is this -- can you just talk about kind of the efforts you guys have made to really kind of more focused on that business in terms of organic development, not just the acquisition stuff you guys have done?

Mike Hilton

Yes, I think that's a good point, Charlie. There is a lot of new products that are coming out of our medical business. And I think one of the things that helped with the acquisition we made last year with the Vention business, and the restructuring we've done along the Vention model. There is a sort of design and development pipeline on the front end. It really gives us in early with key customers not only the large customers, but some of the emerging innovators. And what that allows us to do is innovate our systems and our components around their desires and where things are heading. And a big focus is around minimally invasive procedures. So when you think about what the fastest growing part of the medical devices segment is, it is around minimally invasive procedures, and that's heart and lung and brain and some spinal cord and other vascular areas. And our design and development capabilities and our components fit nicely into those end markets. So what we have now is a more complete set of offerings that allow those to participate in more opportunities. So we have a strong pipeline there and we're introducing a lot of products to support the growth there. And we're excited about what we see.

Charlie Brady

Yes, that's helpful, thanks. And then just switching gears here. On the something question here on industry call, price costs, do you guys have seen raw material inflation as pricing got to put through. Can you just talk a little bit about what's your experience in terms of the past?

Mike Hilton

Yes, so there are some raw material increases that things like steel and aluminum that we see. Our sourcing team has done a nice job of the mitigating the impact there and we've also been able to move some pricing to, I'd say largely to this point offset the impact that we've seen. But there is some cost push there that's a typical, I think, we've been able to offset.

Matt Summerville

Mike Hilton

Mike Hilton

Matt Summerville

Matt Summerville

Mike Hilton

Mike Hilton

Matt Summerville

Matt Summerville

Unidentified Analyst

Mike Hilton

Mike Hilton

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Greg Thaxton

Greg Thaxton

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Matthew Trusz

Mike Hilton

Mike Hilton

Matthew Trusz

Matthew Trusz

Mike Hilton

Mike Hilton

And then in the cold material space, we're also doing some work of the aerospace side, and say the whole qualification process there has taken longer than we would have expected. But we see some good opportunities there as the industry looks to do to drive automation to help them out with their backlog of orders into effectively increase their capacity. So those are two areas that we see as growth opportunities for that part of the business as well.

Matt Summerville

Mike Hilton

Mike Hilton

Matt Summerville

Matt Summerville

Mike Hilton

Mike Hilton

Matt Summerville

Matt Summerville

Greg Thaxton

Greg Thaxton

Matt Summerville

Matt Summerville

Walter Liptak

Mike Hilton

Mike Hilton

Walter Liptak

Walter Liptak

Mike Hilton

Mike Hilton

Walter Liptak

Walter Liptak

Mike Hilton

Mike Hilton

Walter Liptak

Walter Liptak

Mike Hilton

Mike Hilton

Christopher Glynn

Greg Thaxton

Greg Thaxton

Christopher Glynn

Christopher Glynn

Greg Thaxton

Greg Thaxton

Christopher Glynn

Christopher Glynn

Operator

Mike Hilton

