Another Milestone For A Young Bull Market

The U.S. equity bull market which began in March 2009 will reach a milestone of sorts on Wednesday. It’s on that day that the bull will have lasted almost nine-and-a-half years, which some mainstream news sources are hailing as a record-breaking achievement. As we’ll discuss in today’s report, however, there have been longer-lasting bulls than this one if we loosen our definition of what constitutes a bull market. I’ll also make the case here that the present bull market is a young one by historical standards and likely has far longer to run before dying.

By any measure, the performance of U.S. equities since the 2009 credit crash low has been astonishing. Few would have guessed that the secular bull market which commenced that year would still be standing firm in 2018. It’s also a testament to the power of this bull market that despite suffering a 55% drop in the last major bear market, the benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX) recovered its steep losses in record time.

Historically, whenever the stock market crashed while there was recession underway it took many years, and sometimes decades, to completely recover from. After bottoming in 1932 after the Great Crash of 1929, for instance, it took the Dow Jones Industrial Average until 1954 to finally achieve a new all-time high once again after spending nearly 25 years below its 1929 high. By contrast, the S&P 500 recovered all of its 2008-09 crash losses by the year 2013.

The 2009 bull market birth year differed from previous post-crash bull markets in that the Federal Reserve had the benefit of many decades of experience and historical perspective. Unlikely in the 1929 stock market crash when the Fed was much younger and had far fewer policy tools at its disposal, the Fed of 2008 was able to quickly and efficiently respond to the crash and deploy sufficient liquidity to stanch the hemorrhaging in the financial market. Indeed, the record amount of liquidity which the Fed made available to investors in the years 2008-2014 through its quantitative easing (QE) policy is largely what made this record-breaking bull market possible.

It wasn’t only the Fed which paved the way for the nine-and-a-half year recovery, though. Corporations share much of the credit for responding to the credit crisis by becoming leaner and more efficient, and by drastically improving their balance sheets. Of equal significance is the fact that in recent years, U.S. publicly-traded companies have done something rarely seen in a maturing bull market. Instead of increasing their share counts and performing stock splits, which often happens before a bull transitions into a bear market, companies have instead reduced share counts through buybacks and by going private.

Indeed, there are fewer listed companies in the U.S. now than there were in 1976, thanks to factors ranging from corporate concentration to regulatory avoidance. While the trend of fewer publicly-listed companies means fewer choices for investors, it also has undoubtedly contributed to the longevity of this bull market. A smaller market means less supply, and as long as the demand for equities is trending higher this bodes well for the bull’s continuance.

Speaking of demand, one thing which has characterized this bull market from previous ones of similar duration is how much demand for equities continues to increase at this stage of the bull’s lifespan. In previous long-term bull markets it wasn’t uncommon to see signs of distribution (i.e. informed selling) by way of a declining NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line and a declining trend in stocks making new 52-week highs versus lows. An example was the late 1990s Internet stock boom which saw market breadth peak out a year or so before the bull came crashing down. This time around, however, breadth and incremental demand for equities remains in a rising trend and has actually led the major averages in making new highs in many instances.

Shown below is the graph of daily cumulative new 52-week highs and lows on the NYSE. This graph stretches back to 2015 and shows the declining trend in new highs-new lows heading into the market decline of late 2015/early 2016. Yet since early 2016, demand for stocks as measured by the NYSE new highs-lows has rebounded and has remained in a rising trend ever since. As long as the trend remains up for new highs-new lows, investors should assume the bull is still alive and healthy.

Source: WSJ

Market breadth as measured by the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line continues to amaze me as it’s still leading the major averages higher. As recently as Aug. 20, the A-D line made a new high (below). This sends an emphatic message that the bull market still has plenty of vigor even on a short-term basis and is nowhere near expiring, as some pundits believe.

Source: WSJ

While many analysts and investors believe this bull market “long in the tooth”, I maintain that the current bull market is still young when measured against secular bulls of the past. My definition of a bull market isn’t the parochial “official” definition used by financial media of a 20 percent decline in the Dow and S&P 500. Rather, I consider a secular bull market to be one in which the major averages trend higher without surrendering roughly half or more of its gains (as happened in 1929 and 2008). Consider for instance the long-term bull market which began after the Great Depression. The bull market which commenced in 1942 lasted 24 years and didn’t end until 1966 when the market entered a 16-year-long sideways trend. By that same definition, the bull market which began after the 1987 crash didn’t culminate until 12 years later in 2000.

Source: Barchart

When compared to past long-term bull markets, then, the current one can still last several more years before it truly becomes record breaking. At only nine years, five months, and 13 days (as of Aug. 22) the U.S. equity bull market is still young by the standards of history. When we take into account strong corporate balance sheets and earnings growth, ample liquidity, lowered share counts, strong incremental demand (as per the new 52-week highs and lows), and a favorable regulatory climate, there is no reason to expect the bull market will die anytime soon. And if this one is anything like the historic secular bull markets of the past, it likely has a few more years of life left.

While investors should take advantage of the bullish stock market climate which I anticipate in the coming years, please be advised there are risks involved with equity investing. The primary risk to my longer-term bullish thesis as I see it is an unexpectedly sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields, which would create a significant headwind for stocks. Investors should therefore always use a conservative money management discipline when investing (such as stop losses on all long positions) and have an exit strategy before buying any individual stock or ETF. This especially true when the broad market is suffering a bout of internal weakness or heightened sensitivity to news during earnings season.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR, IJR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.