Kinder Morgan: Halfway To A Warren Buffett Company

Kinder Morgan (KMI) is a more than $40 billion midstream energy company. The company has had a rough time since the start of the oil crash, causing its stock price to drop more than 50%. However, as we will see throughout this article, Kinder Morgan operates in a strong market, continues to grow its assets, and continues to improve its financial position, all of which make it a great investment.

In early March 2016, I wrote my most popular article on Kinder Morgan. Warren Buffett had just made an investment after Kinder Morgan's announced 75% dividend cut decimated the share price. This article, titled, "The Kinder Morgan of 2021 - A Warren Buffett Company" discussed the rationale behind why the company was a great investment with enormous potential.

In early 2017, Warren Buffett liquidated his investment in Kinder Morgan receiving almost 50% returns. Despite this, I still believe that Kinder Morgan is a great investment. My original article was written with a 5-year time frame, from 2016 to 2021. At the present time, we are roughly halfway through this time frame.

As a result, this article will discuss why Kinder Morgan is "Halfway To A Warren Buffett Company" and still a great investment.

Kinder Morgan Strong Market

Kinder Morgan doesn't lose massive amounts of money when oil prices are low or make massive amounts of money when oil prices are high. Rather, the company makes money off of the movement of oil from point A to point B, like all other midstream companies. As a result, the company's success is less based on oil prices and more based on North American oil production.

US Crude and NGL production growth - Resilience

As we can see, thanks to new shale discoveries, U.S. oil production has been growing very quickly. In fact, U.S. growth in shale production is part of what led to the oversupply that caused the 2014 oil crash. There are numerous groups that believe that the U.S. will become the world's largest oil producer this year, something that would have been unheard of a decade ago.

This growth in the U.S.'s oil production is all oil that needs to be moved from point A to point B. The movement of this oil represents an opportunity for Kinder Morgan. Due to massive investments, I anticipate that this growth could be even quicker than predicted. Companies like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) are making massive bets on American shale, bets that will result in massive production growth.

Due to this growth, as a midstream company, Kinder Morgan's largest problem has actually become that it can't build fast enough. Worries about a shortage of midstream assets in the Permian Basin have actually affected the price of oil in the basin. That shows the enormous opportunities there are here for Kinder Morgan in the strong market.

U.S. Production Growth - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

This image provides a more quantified view of Kinder Morgan's growth potential. U.S. production, especially in natural gas, is anticipated to grow by >40% over the next 10 years from 4 key basins. As a part of this, demand will grow significantly. However, given that demand is near the coasts and production is in the middle, that's lots of oil that needs to be moved.

This massive growth in future demand shows the enormous growth opportunities and the strong market available for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan Asset Portfolio and Growth

Now that we have discussed that Kinder Morgan operates in a strong market, let's continue by discussing Kinder Morgan's asset portfolio and its growth.

Kinder Morgan Asset Portfolio - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan has the largest natural gas transmission network in North America and owns/operates 70 thousand miles of natural gas pipelines. The company is connected to every single important U.S. natural gas play and transports an astounding 2.1 million barrels per day of petroleum per day, more than 20% of the United States' oil production.

Kinder Morgan is also the largest transporter of CO2 in the United States moving 1.2 billion cubic foot/day. Lastly, Kinder Morgan is the largest independent terminal operator in North America with 152 terminals and 16 Jones Act vessels. Overall, the company can handle 151 million barrels of oil in its terminals, a massive amount.

The company is also dealing with the sale of KM Canada to the Canadian government. KM Canada has the TransMountain pipeline, the only oil sands pipeline serving the West Coast. This transaction will be a win-win. It will give Kinder Morgan capital and free it up from regulatory issues. At the same time, it will allow the TransMountain pipeline to move forward for Canada.

Kinder Morgan Asset Positioning - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Not only does Kinder Morgan have an incredibly strong asset portfolio, but the company also has an incredibly well-positioned asset portfolio. The company has significant pipeline connections in the Permian, Eagle Ford, Haynesville, and Marcellus shale regions. These connections mean that as production from these areas grow, so too will demand for Kinder Morgan's assets.

Kinder Morgan Future Investments - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Nowhere is the strength of this asset portfolio more evident than what we can see looking at Kinder Morgan's capital projects. Kinder Morgan has $6.3 billion in secured capital projects underway spread out across a number of different projects. These projects have respectable capacity and for the most part will come online in the next year or so.

These projects already have the capital for them secured and should earn hundreds of millions on annual cash flow when they come online. That's some immense cash flow growth for a $40 billion company that will be coming online. This helps to highlight the near-term growth potential Kinder Morgan can experience thanks to its projects.

It's also important to take into account that the above secured capital projects don't take into account the Permian Highway Pipeline. As we discussed above, demand for midstream assets is growing rapidly in the Permian. The Permian Highway Pipeline, a joint venture with Apache and Eagleclaw Midstream will have an estimated cost of $2 billion and come online in late-2020.

Lastly, Kinder Morgan has another $2.0 billion of backlog not show. The majority of this backlog is CO2 assets, and the company also has terminals it's building. Overall, we can see Kinder Morgan has close to $10 billion of assets being built, meaning it is investing 25% of its market cap in new assets. That means significant earnings growth for the company in just a few years.

Past all of this, there are two specific growth drivers that I want to look at in detail.

Kinder Morgan LNG Assets - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

One of these major growth drivers is the buildout of U.S. LNG exports. As Chevron's work in Australia has shown, LNG export projects can easily be worth $10s of billions of dollars in valuable investment potential. U.S. LNG exports reached over 3 billion cubic feet/day in mid-2018, a 600% increase from 2016.

Overall, there are 18 billion cubic feet of fully approved U.S. LNG export projects, another 600% growth, of which 10.6 billion cubic feet is already under construction. The Elba Island LNG terminal is already under construction, requiring more than $1 billion of investment, and Kinder Morgan has secured 9 LNG projects of 5 Kinder Morgan pipelines.

Given the future growth of LNG, the associated infrastructure will become a big part of Kinder Morgan's portfolio and earnings. This rapid growth in LNG will mean growing earnings for Kinder Morgan going forward

Kinder Morgan Permian Basin Assets - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Another specific growth driver that I want to look at in detail is Kinder Morgan's Permian Basin assets. The Permian Basin, producing more than 3 million barrels per day, is the largest oil field in the United States and directly responsible for more than 30% of the United States oil production. At the same time, the field has been growing rapidly.

This immense growth is visible from production in the field growing by more than 1 million barrels per day from year-end 2016 to the present time. That oil growth has combined with 43% growth in natural gas production over the same time period. Kinder Morgan's new projects will grow its Permian capacity by more than 50% to take advantage of these projects.

Overall, I think that the Permian Basin will become a major aspect of Kinder Morgan's growth going forward.

Kinder Morgan Improved Financials

Lastly, let's look at Kinder Morgan's quickly improving financial position.

Kinder Morgan Improved Financials - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

To provide a quick overview of Kinder Morgan's financial position, the company has a $40 billion market cap providing it with security by being one of the 10 largest energy companies in the S&P 500. At the same time, Kinder Morgan has an investment grade credit rating and anticipated a near-term upgrade, a far cry from difficulties it was recently experiencing.

Overall, Kinder Morgan anticipated an astounding $7.5 billion in adjusted EBITDA for 2018. That gives the company a market cap to EBITDA ratio of just over 5, something that's very exciting to see. The company is showing the strength of its earnings by forecasting 25% dividend growth in 2019 and 2020. At the same time, the company has initiated a $2 billion share buyback.

Since year-end 2017, Kinder Morgan has purchased $0.5 billion in shares decreasing its float by just over 1%. The company's dividend growth means that those that invest today will receive a 7% yield on cost by 2020. At the same time, the $2 billion buyback will save it $140 million on annual dividend expenses.

Kinder Morgan - Halfway To A Warren Buffett Company

Now, let's finish up by discussing the details of how Kinder Morgan is halfway on the path to becoming a Warren Buffett company.

In my early-2016 article, here are some key points that I made about the Kinder Morgan of 2021.

1. Significant dividend growth from 2016. Specifically, I said "That could be put into a dividend increase giving the company a respectable yield on cost for someone investing today of almost 7%."

2. Close to roughly $40 billion in debt despite the significant growth that the company anticipates

3. $3.6 billion in annual growth expenditures. These growth expenditures will support growing cash flow.

4. No equity being issued to support growth, that is the company would totally pay for its growth from earnings.

Let's look at how Kinder Morgan has proceeded towards these goals and how it's "Halfway To A Warren Buffett Company".

Kinder Morgan Balance Sheet Changes - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Let's start sweet and simple with the company's dividend. Since the article, Kinder Morgan has increased its dividend from $0.50/share annually to $0.80/share annually. That represents an incredibly 60% increase. The company has forecast an increase in 2019 to $1.00/share annually and an increase in 2020 to $1.25/share, both double digit dividend growths.

As we saw above, that $1.25/share dividend in 2020 comes out to a yield on cost for someone who invests today of 7%. That matches up almost exactly with the predicted yield on cost I said.

At the same time, the company has actually gone past what I said, and rather than not increasing its debt, it has actually been paying down its debt. The company has decreased its debt by $6 billion since 3Q 2015, saving itself hundreds of millions in annual interest expenses, expenses which it can put towards additional future growth.

Thanks to the sale of KM Canada, Kinder Morgan anticipates to pay down an additional $2 billion in debt saving itself another $100 million in additional annual cash flow. More so, as we can see, Kinder Morgan's DCF per share has grown to $2.05 annually. That growth is enough to more than cover all of the company's planned dividend increases to 2020.

As we can see, Kinder Morgan has matched the first of my four goals for 2021. For the second of my four goals for 2021, the company has more than accomplished what I said. Looking at the third of the four goals, Kinder Morgan has more than $6 billion of growth projects underway, and as we saw, most of them will be completed by late-2019.

That comes out to more than $3.6 billion annually, showing that Kinder Morgan currently meets the third of the four goals. However, without the TransMountain project in Canada, the company does not have as many longer-term projects. As a result, while the company currently meets this goal, I won't mark it as completed yet, until I see what longer-term projects are in the works.

Looking at the last goal, that no equity has been issued for growth, Kinder Morgan has again been exceeding this goal. Kinder Morgan said it was done issuing equity for growth. As we can see, not only has the company not issued any equity since 2015 but has also announced a $2 billion buyback that will decrease its outstanding shares by 5%.

I would be excited to see the company continuing to buy back its shares, decreasing its dividend expenses, and supporting its share price.

Kinder Morgan Other Changes - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

As we can see, I anticipate that this growth for Kinder Morgan will grow all the way into 2021 regardless of what the energy or the overall markets do. The company has a diversified asset base with 96% of 2018 cash flows independent of commodity prices. As I said at the beginning of the article, the need to move oil is fairly independent of the price of oil.

At the same time, Kinder Morgan is focused on being a safe and efficient operator with no accidents. As the BP (NYSE:BP) Deepwater Horizon oil spill showed, mistakes can be massively expensive. Kinder Morgan is focused on keeping this from happening, a massive plus. This, combined with commodity price independent earnings, helps to minimize costs to shareholders.

Kinder Morgan knows the money it's dealing with is investor's money. Management owns 15% of the company, so their goals are well aligned.

On top of this, Kinder Morgan has a strong credit rating and is focused on leveraging its footprint for future growth. That will help to significantly increase the company's earnings going forward. That will allow the company to continue to pay down debt, purchase shares, and increase the dividends. This makes me incredibly comfortable with investing in Kinder Morgan.

Conclusion

Kinder Morgan has had an incredibly hard time since the start of the oil crash. However, as I said in March 2016, Kinder Morgan is an incredibly strong company and Warren Buffett was making the right decision by investing in the company. Warren Buffett sold his shares and made a very nice profit. However, that doesn't mean the story has changed.

As we saw above, Kinder Morgan has been progressing well towards our goals for 2021. The company is increasing its dividend and staying in line with what I said. At the same time, the company has actually been paying off its debt and repurchasing shares. Lastly, the company has been investing in growth, which should help to increase its earnings going forward.

Overall, this shows how Kinder Morgan is a great investment and halfway to a Warren Buffett company.

