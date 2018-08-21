Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/17/18

|
Includes: AMID, ANDX, EARN, GNMX, HGV, PENN
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/17/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We're entering another particularly fertile period for using insider data in your investment process, as companies open trading windows to their insiders again after earnings are released. The volume of Form 4s is already increasing, will ramp up throughout August, and stay strong until the end of September.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN);
  • Andeavor Logistics (ANDX), and;
  • American Midstream Partners (AMID).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX);
  • Penn Natl Gaming (PENN), and;
  • Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Gigamedia (GIGM);
  • Twitter (TWTR);
  • Square (SQ);
  • Ligand Pharm (LGND);
  • Garmin (GRMN);
  • Frank's Intl (FI);
  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and;
  • American Financial (AFG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Eli Lilly (LLY);
  • Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX), and;
  • Camden Property Trust (CPT).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Murdoch Lachlan K

CB, DIR

Twenty-First Century Fox

FOX

JB*

$6,267,190

2

Oden D Keith

PR, DIR

Camden Property Trust

CPT

B

$4,040,828

3

Arclight Energy Partners Fund V

DIR, BO

American Midstream Partners

AMID

B

$3,682,230

4

Wilmott Timothy J

CEO, DIR

Penn Natl Gaming

PENN

B

$3,085,000

5

Children S Hospital Of Philadelphia Foundation

BO

Aevi Genomic Medicine

GNMX

JB*

$2,448,979

6

Stevens Jeff A

DIR

Andeavor Logistics

ANDX

B

$2,094,317

7

Potter Leonard

DIR

Hilton Grand Vacations

HGV

B

$799,468

8

Wang Mark D

DIR

Hilton Grand Vacations

HGV

B

$510,544

9

Blackstone

BO

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

EARN

B

$385,518

10

Huang Cheng Ming

CEO, DIR

Gigamedia

GIGM

B

$329,041

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Mosing Kendall Garrett

BO

Frank's Intl

FI

JS*

$26,720,698

2

Williams Evan Clark

DIR

Twitter

TWTR

AS

$22,235,610

3

Lilly Endowment

BO

Lilly Eli

LLY

S

$20,899,800

4

Lindner Carl H Iii

CEO, PR, DIR

American Financial

AFG

S

$13,327,432

5

Su Lisa T

CEO, DIR

Advanced Micro Devices

AMD

S

$12,013,809

6

Kao Min H

CB, DIR, BO

Garmin

GRMN

AS

$9,977,113

7

Dorsey Jack

CEO, CB, BO

Square

SQ

AS

$7,617,378

8

Campo Richard J

CB, CEO

Camden Property Trust

CPT

S

$7,558,140

9

Aryeh Jason

DIR

Ligand Pharm

LGND

S

$6,760,160

10

Murdoch Lachlan K

CB, DIR

Twenty-First Century Fox

FOX

S

$6,267,190

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.