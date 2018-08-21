Alnylam: Fully Priced, But A Future Star

Investors often talk of getting in on the next big thing. But it is hard to know when a small thing will become big. I believe Alnylam (ALNY), which specializes in RNA based therapies, is part of a small number of biotechnology companies that will be part of a very big therapeutic space over the next decade.

Alnylam received approval from the FDA to market Onpattro (patisiran) for hATTR amyloidosis on August 10, 2018. Since then, the stock has gone nowhere. I will discuss why that happened, but the focus of the article is the long-term future value of Alnylam.

At the close on August 20, 2018, Alnylam had a stock price of $96.37 and a market capitalization of $9.7 billion. As a development-stage company, it had never generated revenue from drug sales and never made a profit. Now, as a commercial company, it is unlikely to turn profitable overnight, as R&D expenses for developing the rest of the pipeline will likely exceed revenue for several quarters, if not for years. The market capitalization value is in anticipation of future profits, excepting cash on hand.

So why have investors valued it so highly, and what does the long-term proposition look like?

Onpattro & RNAi

Onpattro is the first approved drug using an RNAi (RNA interference) mechanism to treat a disease.

RNA is as central to your health as DNA. Messenger RNA in a living cell carries the sequences stored in DNA to ribosomes to be templates to make proteins. If the particular genes translated into messenger RNA code for a protein that causes a disease, then interfering with the messenger RNA can stop the protein production and the disease. Basically, RNAi can suppress bad genes.

In amyloidosis, abnormal amyloid proteins build up in cells; there are multiple causes. In hATTR, hereditary TTR (transthyretin) amyloidosis, mutated genes create transthyretin that has incorrect amino acids in its structure and folds incorrectly. This leads to the symptoms of the disease: polyneuropathy (nerve damage) and, over time, disabilities including heart disease that lead to death. Fortunately, it is rare. The mutation induced TTR, unlike healthy TTR, accumulates, leading to the disease symptoms.

Onpattro interferes with the body's making of TTR. It has proven to be reasonably safe. It reduces pain and improves patient's ability to function in ordinary activities like walking. The data indicates the drug slows or halts the progression of the disease and may reverse it in some cases.

Onpattro is likely to be approved for commercial use in the EU as well, since it received a positive recommendation from the CHMP on July 27.

Onpattro is administered by IV every three weeks.

Competition from Ionis and Akcea

Tafamidis, which is approved for the closely related FAP (familial amyloid polynruopathy), was approved in the EU in 2011 but not in the U.S. It works by stabilizing TTR. It is sold by Pfizer (PFE). It may yet be approved in the U.S. after further data is submitted to the FDA.

The announcement of the approval of Onpattro was very carefully worded. A first for RNAi. But there is a broader class of RNA modifying or interfering drugs. On July 11, Ionis (NASDAQ:IONS) and Akcea (NASDAQ:AKCA) (which is majority owned by Ionis) announced the approval in the EU of Tegsedi (inotersen) for "the treatment of stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy in adult patients with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis (hATTR)." It is Akcea's first drug approval.

The competition between Ionis and Alnylam has been intense, and both went after hATTR as their first indication. However, their drugs attack messenger RNA is different ways. The Ionis way is called antisense. Since both an RNAi and an RNA antisense drug have now been approved to treat the same disease, we can expect them to compete in other indications. Of course, it would be smarter for investors if the two companies instead picked differing diseases as targets. An Ionis drug licensed to Celgene (CELG), Spinraza, had previously gained an approval of for Spinal Muscular Atrophy. It also is an antisense-based drug.

Tegsedi is expected to get U.S. approval this year, and Onpattro should get approved in Europe.

Since these are orphan drugs and there may be only 50,000 or so patients worldwide, the drugs would normally be priced high. However, between splitting the available patients and the possibility that whoever has lower market share will have an incentive to lower the price, I do not want to make a projection. We will see the actual sales numbers soon enough.

I do not put too much merit in the arguments for RNAi versus RNA antisense therapies. Both have been proven to work. Both require considerable biotech engineering expertise to get to work for any specific disease.

I believe the RNA space will be a big one, so both companies should have room to thrive. Nor would I be surprised if one or the other or both become acquisition targets for a large cap pharma company.

Alnylam's clinical pipeline

So what is next for Alnylam, beyond the EU approval for Onpattro? The following graphic is from the Alnylam Pipeline page:

With three late stage drugs in the pipeline, Givosiran, Fitusiran, and Inclisiran, investors have plenty to look forward to in the way of data releases and, hopefully, eventual regulatory approvals and revenues. Fitusiran is licensed to Sanofi (SNY), while Inclisiran is licensed to The Medicines Company (MDCO).

Alnylam hopes commercial sales will begin for Fitusiran in 2019, and for Givosiran in 2020. That is pending final trial data and regulatory approvals.

More importantly for long-term investors, Alnylam has proven that RNAi can work for certain diseases, and so is likely to expand its pipeline considerably in the years ahead. I believe Alnylam will be a major pharma company by 2030 if it stays independent.

Market Reaction, Potential vs. Current Valuation

ALNY data by YCharts

Typically, the approval of a company's first drug is an upward inflection point. However, that may not be the case if too much market value was built into the stock price before the approval.

At the close on August 20, 2018, Alnylam at $96.37 was well off its 52-week high of $153.99, but about back up to its closing price on August 10, the day before the approval announcement. It had dipped after the announcement.

I think this is simply one of those cases of investor overenthusiasm followed by profit taking, or sell on the news. At $96.37, Alnylam has a market capitalization of $9.7 billion. Using my rule of thumb P/E of 20, that would imply earnings of about $500 million per year or $125 million per quarter. Given its R&D budget, we will not see that any time soon.

It could take some time to reach the 52-week high again. If revenue from Onpattro ramps slowly, it is possible we could revisit the 52-week low of $70.76, but I do not think that is likely.

Cash and Burn

At the end of Q2 2018, Alnylam reported a cash balance of $1.48 billion, but indicated it would end 2018 with just $1.0 billion in cash.

Net loss in Q2 was $164 million. The R&D expense line was $138 million.

Clearly, revenue has to ramp above $200 million per quarter to get to break-even, given that cost of goods sold and sales expense will increase.

Book Recommendation

A bit confused by the complexities of the RNA world, I recently completed reading RNA, Life's Indispensable Molecule by James Darnell. It does not speak specifically to RNA-based medicines, but it does make clear how things work and how complicated the scientific discovery process has been. I highly recommend it, if you, like me, are going to shift money into RNA focused companies.

Conclusion

I have tried to give a fair picture of Alnylam and the potential for RNA interference therapy. I believe we are in the midst of a biotechnology revolution that is deeply underappreciated by the markets. While by traditional standards Alnylam may seem pricey, I expect it to have 3 drugs on the market by the end of 2020, which should more than justify the current price.

Watch for more drugs to be taken from preclinical status into the clinic. I think that is the best indicator of future value for this subsector of biotech. Unlike cancer drugs, it appears to be easier to determine whether an RNA therapy is effective in preclinical trials, before spending money on human trials.

