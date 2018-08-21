RIT Capital Partners Continues To Perform

The company added the fastest growing e-commerce platform in the world to its portfolio, which could certainly pay off for it at some future point.

On Tuesday, August 7, 2018, British investment company RIT Capital Partners (OTCPK:RITPF) announced its half-year 2018 results. Overall, the company delivered a very strong showing, particularly given some of the choppiness that we saw in the global markets during the first half of the year. In general, the company has a solid history of outperforming the market, which we continued to see here. Overall, the company continues to be an excellent portfolio addition for an investor looking to maximize their total return.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article as well as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from RIT Capital Partners' half-year 2018 report:

RIT Capital Partners brought in a total of £13.5 million during the first half of the year. This compares somewhat unfavorably to the £18.6 million that the company brought in during the first half of last year.

The company delivered a total return to net asset value of 3.2% after accounting for the 16.5 pence per share dividend that it paid out to shareholders.

RIT Capital Partners saw its total assets exceed £3.4 billion for the first time in its history, totaling £3.472 billion at the close of the quarter.

The company continues to maintain a cautious outlook towards the public equity markets, with net exposure to publicly-traded equities averaging 47% in the half.

RIT Capital Partners reported a net income of 60.8 pence per diluted common share during the first half of 2018. This compares rather unfavorably to the 71.4 pence per diluted common share that the company had in the same period of last year.

In the Chairman's Statement, Lord Rothschild stated that the company is remaining cautious on the public markets given current valuations. This is a statement that RIT has been making for a few years now and echoes statements recently made by Warren Buffett and others. To that end, the company is keeping its exposure to the public markets relatively low. As shown here, RIT only holds a handful of direct investments in its portfolio:

Source: RIT Capital Partners Plc

As we can see here, the company only has 8.8% of its net asset value invested into directly-held stocks. Admittedly, this portion of the portfolio is not as conservative as I expected, with the company holding Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) swaps as well as Dropbox (DBX). Dropbox is, however, a company that RIT was invested in prior to its recent IPO. This is likely a case in which the company opted to hold the stock following the IPO. The remainder of the company's direct stock holdings appears to be in relatively conservative investments, which makes sense given its generally cautious outlook on the public markets.

As was the case when I published my last report on RIT Capital Partners, the overwhelming majority of the company's public equity exposure comes from its investments in various long-only and hedge funds:

Source: RIT Capital Partners Plc

As Lord Rothschild points out, many of these funds performed fairly well over the first half of the year, although the funds that focus on emerging markets give a disappointing showing. It seems likely that these particular funds have continued to underperform over the nearly two months since RIT Capital Partners closed the books on the first half. This is due to the continued turmoil in these markets, most recently illustrated by the crisis in Turkey. This does show the advantages of a diversified portfolio, however, as the performance in other areas helps to offset the poor showing in emerging markets.

One of the things that I have always liked about RIT Capital Partners is the company's exposure to various private investments, which can otherwise be quite difficult for ordinary investors to access. As of June 30, 2018, these investments accounted for 22.3% of the company's net asset value:

Source: RIT Capital Partners Plc

This portion of the portfolio performed fairly well for the company over the first half of the year, particularly the technology-oriented investments. Lord Rothschild noted that this part of the portfolio was particularly active over the six-month period, with the Dropbox IPO and the acquisition of Dr. Pepper Snapple Group by Acorn. RIT Capital Partners increased its investment into Acorn as a result of this merger. In addition to this, the company added South Korean firm Coupang to its portfolio. Coupang is the fastest growing e-commerce company in the world, both selling its own products and acting as a platform for other merchants to sell their wares. In that regard, it is somewhat similar to Amazon (AMZN). The company was founded in 2010 and first surpassed $1 billion in annual sales in 2016. If it continues on its current course, the company could certainly prove to be an excellent addition to RIT's portfolio.

RIT Capital Partners has a long history of consistently beating the market and the first half of this year was no exception. As shown here, the MSCI All-Country World Index returned 1.4% in the first six months of the year. Over the same time period, RIT Capital Partners returned a total of 3.2%.

Source: RIT Capital Partners Plc

While the company's performance over the index may seem very small, it is important to remember that these small beats will compound over time. As shown here, an investor that bought RIT Capital Partners back in 1988 would have made far more money than if that same investor had bought an index fund tracking the ACWI:

Source: RIT Capital Partners Plc

As of June 30, 2018, RIT Capital Partners had a net asset value of 1,882 pence per share. Since the company is essentially a closed-end fund, net asset value would be the best way to value it. Ideally then, we will want to purchase the shares of the company for less than this value as that would imply that we are acquiring the assets in the company's portfolio for less than they are actually worth. However, given the company's historical performance, it is not unusual to see it trading at a premium to net asset value. That is the case right now as the company is trading for 2,060 pence per share on the London Stock Exchange as of the time of writing. This gives the stock a 9.46% premium over its net asset value.

Overall, RIT Capital Partners continued its excellent investment track record in the first half of the year, once again beating the ACWI. The company also added an investment in a very promising South Korean e-commerce platform during the period and saw one of its previous private investments conduct an IPO. Unfortunately, RIT continues to trade at a premium to net asset value but given its historical performance, this premium may be worth paying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.