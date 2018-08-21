Entasis Therapeutics Initiates U.S. IPO Efforts

ETTX is preparing to enter Phase 3 trials for its lead candidate in early 2019.

The firm, which was spun out of AstraZeneca, is advancing a pipeline of treatments for diseases that are resistant to antibiotics.

Entasis Therapeutics has filed to raise $86 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX) intends to raise gross proceeds of $86.25 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm develops treatments for antibiotic-resistant infectious diseases.

ETTX is preparing to enter Phase 3 trials for its lead candidates in 2019 with topline results expected in 2020.

Company & Technology

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Entasis Therapeutics was founded in 2015 as a spin-out from and with initial funding from AstraZeneca (AZN) to discover and develop treatments for antibiotic-resistant infectious diseases.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Manoussos Perros, who was previously Head of Infection and Site at AstraZeneca, Director at the Novartis Institute on Tropical Diseases and Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Antivirals at Pfizer (PFE).

Entasis Therapeutics has developed small-molecule programs to treat serious multi-drug resistant Gram-negative infections, including Acinetobacter baumannii, Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Enterobacteriaceae, and a single dose oral therapy for susceptible and drug-resistant Neisseria gonorrhoeae.

The company’s lead product candidate, ETX2514, as well as one of their other product candidates, ETX0282, are B-Lactamase Enzymes inhibitors [BLIS]. Their name originates from their ability to inactivate B-Lactam antibiotics, one of the most commonly used classes of antibiotics.

ETX2514SUL is a fixed-dose combination of ETX2514, a broad-spectrum intravenous BLI, with sulbactam, an IV b-lactam antibiotic, that the company is developing for the treatment of a variety of serious multi-drug resistant infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

(Source: ETTX)

Investors in Entasis Therapeutics include AstraZeneca, Clarus Lifesciences, Novo Holdings A/S, Frazier Life Sciences, Pivotal bioVenture Partners, Sofinnova, TPG Biotechnology Partners and Eventide Gilead Fund.

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 market research report by bcc Research, the global systemic antibiotics market is expected to grow from $40.6 billion in 2015 to $44.7 billion in 2020, representing a CAGR of 2%.

Major competitors that provide or are developing pharmaceutical treatments for antibiotic-resistant infectious diseases include:

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH)

Shionogi & Co (OTCPK:SGIOF)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

Achaogen (AKAO)

Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

Financial Performance

ETTX’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma. While the firm earned $5 million in revenue in the first six months of 2018, it was from its collaboration with Zai Lab (ZLAB) and not from product sales.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: ETTX S-1)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $33.6 million in cash and $8.5 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

ETTX intends to raise $86.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase an as-yet-undisclosed number of shares at the IPO price. Existing investor support is typical of successful life science IPOs.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund the advancement of ETX2514SUL through a Phase 3 clinical trial; to fund the advancement of ETX0282CPDP through a multi-part Phase 1 clinical trial; to fund the selection of an initial clinical candidate from our NBP development program and advance it through a Phase 1 clinical trial; and the remainder to fund other research and development activities, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and Wedbush PacGrow.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

