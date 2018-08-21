Netflix: Not At This Price

Investment Thesis

Netflix (NFLX) is not only priced to perfection, it actually makes for a very risky investment. While Netflix had very successfully disrupted the bigger players, I contend that present shareholders are vastly overpaying to participate in its opportunity.

Recent Developments

Netflix's shares have rallied very strongly in the past year, jumping more than 100% and leaving many shareholders very well off. The problem going forward is that Netflix's Q3 2018 guidance, presently points to only 2% of sequential growth, leaving many investors questioning whether Netflix's growth is starting to slow down. Which brings the up the next question, whether Netflix's multiples are possibly too punchy and not allowing for a suitable return going forward?

Financial Health

For now, while Netflix's share price has remained strong, it has remained relatively easy for Netflix to raise debt. We have consistently seen Netflix take on debt over time. For example, 2 years ago, as of Q2 2016, Netflix carried $3.4 billion of debt on its balance sheet, consisting of principal and interest payments, which was offset by $1.8 billion of cash and equivalents. Thus, not including any content obligations, Netflix carried a net debt position of $1.6 billion.

Now, when we fast forward two short years, Netflix's debt has ballooned to approximately $12 billion (consisting of principal and interest payments). Again, I have not accounted for its streaming content obligations. Accordingly, Netflix carries $4.0 billion in cash and equivalents, making its net debt position now stand at $8 billion. So, why does this matter?

Will Netflix Be Able To Refinance?

High yield has rarely seen an equity cushion so thick. - Netflix Q4 2018

Netflix has stated that it expects to use $3-4 billion of free cash flow for the full year 2018. Additionally, Netflix has to refinance its 5.375% Senior Notes due in approximately 6 months. Furthermore, while Netflix openly states that it expects at a minimum to burn $2.4 billion of free cash flow in H2 2018 for content, less discussed are its 'other non-cancelable contractual obligations', which include streaming delivery and cloud computing costs, which add up to $560 million due within less than 1 year. In summary, without including Netflix's streaming content obligations or leases due within 12 months, still, Netflix looks highly likely to bringing its cash balance very close to a minimum threshold and potentially below $1 billion.

Given that Netflix continuously highlights that it will free cash flow negative for many years, this leaves debtholders firmly in control of Netflix's equity. Thus, seen as how Netflix's equity cushion has lost approximately 15% of its market cap in just over 1 month's time, in the event that debtholders turn cautious when funding Netflix's goals, shareholders might be left in an unpleasant position.

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

The above table highlights two striking details. Firstly, it is quite clear that present shareholders are paying significantly more for Netflix, with a P/Sales multiple of 10.6X which is close to double the 5.9X investors have paid on average during the past 5 years.

Secondly, the competition such as Walt Disney (DIS), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and many others are now also trying to enter into the streaming content space. Disney, for instance, has seen its shares largely trade sideways in the past 3 years and is determined to gain market share by making its strong franchises available via streaming. Others, such as Amazon and Apple, wish to strengthen their ecosystem.

In summary, one thing looks quite sure. Paying close to $150 billion market cap, the risk-reward offered by investing in Netflix is fairly negatively skewed.

Takeaway

Netflix appears to have fallen out of favor with the investment community. While it may or may not return to favor, I reason that investing at $150 billion market cap makes Netflix simply not worth the risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.