Microsoft Loses Momentum: Use This Chance To Buy Shares

Investment Thesis

Microsoft (MSFT) posted great Q4 2018 results, yet it trades essentially unchanged in the past month. As the market looks for direction on whether Microsoft will be in favor or not, I recommend that patient, long-term investors use this opportunity now to invest and wait to be rewarded. I contend that at a $820 billion market cap, Microsoft is still undervalued.

Why Investing In Microsoft Works

I reason that an investment in Microsoft should work out well because its stock makes for a reasonably safe investment. Whilst I am fully cognizant of the dangers of investing in a public security (like few other investors are), I nevertheless argue that Microsoft is safe because its operations are well diversified.

Accordingly, Microsoft has 3 reporting segments: Productivity and Business Processes (made up of Office, LinkedIn, and Dynamics (which are on-premise cloud-based solutions)), Intelligent Cloud (includes amongst other offerings Azure) and More Personal Computing (which includes Windows, Devices, Gaming and Search).

While all 3 segments contribute different amounts to Microsoft's total revenue, remarkably, these 3 segments generate very roughly a third each to Microsoft's consolidated operating income line. Thus offering Microsoft steady, recurring and predictable growth. Which is vitally important in the stock market, where analysts and large capital allocators crave deploying capital behind a stock which 'won't let them down'.

Recent Developments

Q4 2018 saw Microsoft's top line grow by 15% YoY (const. currency), while its bottom line was only up 3% YoY (const. currency). Looking back at how Microsoft's shares traded in the past month, we can assume that investors were not particularly enthused with Microsoft's results. I suspect that investors looked at Microsoft's bottom line's feeble YoY growth, and felt that Microsoft did not meet their expectations.

However, this type of analysis gives no weight to Microsoft's Satya Nadella, a CEO who continues to relentlessly reorganize Microsoft in an attempt to position the company as the leading cloud provider. In the past year, Microsoft was aggressive in its reinvestment to improve Azure's security and compliance reach. With the fall of Facebook's (FB) Cambridge-Analytica scandal, I suspect that Nadella did not wish to be caught off guard.

Another example of Microsoft's drive to innovate can be easily seen through its acquisition of GitHub. Microsoft hopes that GitHub would inorganically and quickly provide Microsoft with an opportunity to grow its global cloud infrastructure and services. As such, GitHub is a key opportunity for Microsoft's platform, where 28 million developers can upload and share code, which can be used in smartphones, VR, AR and self-driving cars. Succinctly said, GitHub is just one avenue which Nadella is expressing his vision of pressing forward and not resting on his laurels.

Financial Health

Another reason why I believe that Microsoft makes for a safe investment is that while investors are paying roughly $820 billion for Microsoft, it carries on its balance sheet a net cash position of $60 billion. In other words, approximately 7% of Microsoft's market cap is made up of cash.

Given that Microsoft generates slightly more than $31 billion in free cash flow (if we consider its stock-based compensation as a cash cost), then it is perhaps unsurprising that Microsoft has a solid and ongoing share repurchase program.

Microsoft's previous share repurchase program put aside $40 billion and was completed in 3 years (from September 2013 to December 2016). This new and ongoing share repurchase program still has $12 billion left to be deployed and looks set to finish fairly soon assuming its present run-rate. However, given that GitHub is an all-stock acquisition to the tune of $7.5 billion, I expect that Microsoft would be likely over the next 12 months to announce another large share repurchase program, as Microsoft is clearly a cash-generating machine. Additionally, even if we account for Microsoft's close to $13 billion dividend and ongoing repurchases, Microsoft should still finish FY 2019 with more than $75 billion in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet.

Valuation

In investing, I have found that generalizations often get investors into trouble. As such, superficially, if we look at the fact that Microsoft trades on P/Sales ratio of 7.5X, on a first impression we might consider Microsoft to be overvalued relative to its 5-year average P/Sales ratio multiple of 4.7X. However, this level of analysis would throw away Microsoft's recurring, predictable and diversified revenue stream.

Furthermore, as I have discussed before, Microsoft is aggressively attempting to be the default, go-to cloud provider. The cloud sector is aggressively growing and Microsoft can easily use its existing channel distribution to sell into it, without too much difficulty and increased advertising costs.

Next, while we should be aware that Amazon (AMZN) accomplished a tremendous feat in recognizing the cloud's potential years ahead of the competition - now the competition is very much awake and ready to fight back. Although I'm not expecting Microsoft's P/Cash Flow to trade as lofty as Amazon's (P/Cash Flow of 43X), there is still plenty of upside from its current P/Cash Flow of 19X.

Takeaway

I argue that Microsoft is undervalued. That its revenue stream is now nicely diversified, and more importantly, that Microsoft's stability and predictability will over time allow it to trade at a bigger premium.

