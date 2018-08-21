IBM: A Dividend Growth Income Investment

Thesis:

International Business Machines (IBM) has been a strong company and investment for many years. With recent competition and Berkshire Hathaway’s recent selloff, IBM has struggled to surpass the $140 share price range. However, with its strong presence and growth in the cloud market, systems segment growth and success with its new mainframe IBM Z, strong earnings forecast, and its historical commitment to its dividend makes IBM a good option to look at if considering a dividend growth income investment.

Cloud Presence:

IBM has grown its as-a-service cloud segment by 24%. Any growth over double-digits, especially for a company of IBM’s size, and in an industry as competitive as the cloud industry is quite impressive to see. In fact, IBM’s cloud growth and presence is on the main catalysts for my analysis on IBM.

(Image Source. Pg. 3.)

This is due to the fact that I personally view the cloud market as one that has very little limitation. What I mean by this is that with more tech users and higher functioning systems and devices, more data is going to continuously being stored in the cloud. Data storage is nearly limitless, especially when looking at international countries with hundreds of millions of individuals that still aren’t utilizing modern technology. The cloud industry in 2016 was $219.6 (billion). The projection for the cloud industry in 2020 is $411.4 (in billions), representing growth of 87.34% in just for years. The cloud industry is very likely going to be more than a trillion dollar industry before 2030, so to be an industry leader in a trillion dollar industry is a great sign to see when it’s projected to be around a mere $305.8 (billion) in 2018.

(Image Source.)

IBM was the third largest cloud service provider in the world in 2017, and has a current twelve-month trailing cloud revenue of $18.5 (billion).

(Image Source.)

If IBM maintains its market share in the cloud service industry, and if cloud the cloud industry forecasts are accurate and achieve roughly $411 (billion) by 2020, IBM will have 2020 cloud revenue of $24.6 (billion). Also, according to a study conducted by Spiceworks, 44% of the companies included in the study expect their IT budgets to increase by an average of 19%. Generally speaking, I believe IBM’s success and footprint in the cloud industry will bring it consistent earnings that will be more than enough to allow it to grow and sustain its already impressive dividend.

Systems Segment Growth—IBM Z:

IBM has demonstrated impressive growth in its systems segment. From the same quarter a year ago, IBM has grown its system segment by 23% with revenue of $2.2 (billion).

(Image Source. Pg. 9.)

A high demand for new workloads led its new mainframe, IBM Z, to grow approximately 112% from a year ago. IBM Z is an extremely powerful and efficient mainframe that has already done great for IBM and will likely continue to do so in the future. IBM Z allows firms to automate financial regulatory compliance and helps identify cyberattacks that compromise financial data. It is capable of running approximately 12 billion encrypted transactions per day, and supports approximately 87% of all credit card transactions, totaling roughly $8 (trillion) worth of payments a year. It’s safe to say the IBM Z mainframe is extraordinarily powerful, and based on its year over year growth, it’s clear that companies want to utilize its capabilities. It will be interesting to see how IBM Z, as well as IBM’s other systems, continue to impact IBM’s bottom line, but I feel optimistic that the results will continue to be favorable for IBM and its shareholders.

(Image Source. Pg. 18.)

Earnings Forecasts/Potential FY20 Price Target:

According to NASDAQ, IBM is projected to earn $14.42 per share by 2020. At current market prices, that gives IBM a forward P/E ratio of roughly 10. Over the past five years, IBM has an average P/E ratio of 14.93. I believe a P/E multiple of approximately 15 is more than fair for a company like IBM. I also believe that between IBM’s position in the cloud market along with its recent systems segment success, that its earnings forecasts are more than achievable if not potentially modest. Anyhow, if IMB achieves its 2020 earnings forecasts of $14.42 per share and trades at a P/E multiple of 14.93, it can achieve a FY20 market price around $215.29 per share, representing approximately 49.5% upside potential in relation to current market levels. In general, I believe that IBM is more than capable of achieving NASDAQ’s earnings forecasts and I would not be surprised to see it trade at a market price of roughly 15 times those earnings by FY20. When looking at earnings forecasts and historical P/E ratio averages, I believe IBM is undervalued in terms of market price, and is worth taking a look at for that reason alone.

Dividend Evaluation:

IBM has provided a stable and consistent dividend to its investors for many years. IBM has grown its dividend for 18 years straight and currently provides a 4.32% yield, quite impressive. Its annualized payout is $6.28 per share and it currently has a payout ratio of 45.4%. I believe IBM will maintain that payout ratio through 2020, as it currently has quite a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. If IBM achieves its FY20 earnings forecasts of $14.42, it will provide an annualized dividend of $6.54 per share with a 45.4% payout ratio. Personally, I believe that IBM will outperform those earnings forecasts. I also believe that a dividend yield of 4.32% is already very attractive. However, if purchased at current market levels, an annual dividend of $6.54 per share would represent a forward dividend yield of 4.5%. If IBM does much better than expected by that time, I believe investors could potentially see a 5% dividend yield out of IBM by FY20. Either way, I find IBM’s current valuation in terms of both dividend and market price to be quite favorable for investors looking for a potential new investment.

Conclusion:

Overall, I believe IBM is a great investment to take a look at. It has a strong presence and has demonstrated growth in the ever growing cloud industry, its systems segment, particularly its new IBM Z mainframe have shown impressive growth, its earnings forecasts appear to be strong and potentially modest, and they have historically demonstrated a commitment to providing its shareholders with a strong, stable, and consistent dividend. IBM is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 10 when looking at future earnings forecasts and historical P/E ratios as well. It currently provides a favorable dividend yield of 4.32% and has grown its dividend for 18 years in a row. I believe IBM’s future looks bright when looking at its cloud presence and growth in its systems segment. I believe IBM is undervalued when looking at earnings forecasts and historical P/E ratios. Due to those factors, I believe IBM is worth taking a look at if looking for a potential capital gain and/or dividend growth investment, and will trade at roughly $200 per share with a 4.5% dividend yield by FY20.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.