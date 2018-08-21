Pizza Pizza Royalty: Attractive 8.2%-Yielding Dividend, But Is It A Falling Knife To Catch?

Pizza Pizza’s lower valuation to its peers is warranted as growth is likely limited in the next few quarters.

It may take several quarters for the company to find the right formula to grow its same store sales and maintaining its margin.

Investment Thesis

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTC:PZRIF) (TSX:PZA) saw its same store sales growth rate declining further in Q2 2018. The company is facing intense competition from other restaurants due to the rise of UberEATS and other food delivery platforms. We also believe a high Canadian household debt coupled with the possibility of several more interest rate hikes will present a challenge for Pizza Pizza to grow its same store sales in the near future. If the company’s total system sales continue to decline in the next few quarters, the company may have to reduce its dividend to meet its target 100% dividend payout ratio. Pizza Pizza is currently trading at a discount to its peers and has an attractive dividend yield of 8.2%. However, we believe the discount valuation is warranted as the visibility of growth is limited.

Pizza Pizza’s Weak Q2 2018

Pizza Pizza posted a very weak quarter with declining same store sales and revenue. Despite increasing its restaurants to 758 restaurants (from 751 a year ago), Pizza Pizza’s total system sales of C$131.1 million in Q2 2018 was a decline of C$3.5 million year over year. Below is the chart that shows Pizza Pizza’s total system sales and its year over year growth rate in the past four years. As can be seen from the chart, Pizza Pizza’s Q2 2018 total sales declined by 2.6% year over year. This is the first time its sales growth rate turned negative since Q4 2016.

Similarly, Pizza Pizza’s same store sales declined by 3.3% year over year. This was the fourth consecutive quarter of negative sales growth rate and the sharpest decline the company has ever experienced in the past few years. Management believe that the decline in same-store-sales has to do with its pricing and marketing strategy that resulted in softness in its traffic counts.

Should we catch the falling knife?

Over the past year, the company’s share price has fallen from as high as C$18 per share to as low as C$10 per share. The decline in its share price has bumped up its dividend yield to 8.2%. While its dividend is now very attractive, we believe investors should not rush to buy the stock for the following reasons:

Increasing competition

For dividend growth investors, the only reason to buy a dividend stock is that you intend to hold on to your stock for at least a few years. This means we want to invest in a business that has a good growth potential and has a strong competitive advantage over its competitors. Pizza Pizza has been traditionally quite competitive in the food delivery market. However, the rise of delivery services such as UberEATS and Foodora has introduced more competitions. Consumers now have more food choices. Hence, it becomes more challenging for Pizza Pizza to grow its same store sales.

Management indicated that the latest third-party data shows that they have not lose any Pizza market share in its two biggest markets, Ontario and Alberta. This confirms our suspicion that the competitions from non-Pizza quick service restaurants are eroding Pizza Pizza’s business.

Turnaround may take at least several quarters

Pizza Pizza is committed to technological innovation. The company has recently completed its upgrade to a new enterprise resource-planning platform. The ERP system will help improve its efficiencies in its accounting and food distribution. The company is also investing in digital platforms (desktop, mobile, tablets, etc.) to provide more convenience for its customers when ordering. We believe this will help it to improve its sales. However, it appears that the problem may be a combination of different issues. The company’s effort to raise the price on some of the items in its menu has resulted in a traffic decline especially from its value-conscious customers. Therefore, the company will also need to offer other promotional activities in order to increase its store traffic. In addition, they will need to do more in depth analysis of its customer's shopping behaviors. We believe it may take at least several quarters for management to find the right formula to grow its traffic count and same store sales.

Rising interest rate coupled with high debt load may act as a tailwind

Below is the chart that shows Canada’s household debt to disposable income. As can be seen from the chart below, Canadian household debt continues to remain at a high-level. The recent economic data (inflation reaching 3% in July 2018) suggest that another rate hike is likely imminent. We believe as Canada’s central bank continues to hike the interest rate, it will impact consumer spending. Therefore, we continue to believe that it will be a challenge for Pizza Pizza to grow its same store sales and total system sales.

Dividend payout ratio near 100%

Pizza Pizza currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.0713 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 8.2%. Pizza Pizza has maintained its payout ratio around 100% as its incomes are from a stable royalty income. This has resulted in a steadily increasing dividend in the past. However, we are now seeing a trend of declining system sales. Therefore, its dividend payout ratio may rise over 100% if it cannot continue to grow its system sales. Although the company do have some working capital reserve, if the declining system sales trend continues, management may need to reduce its dividend to keep its target.

Valuation at a discount

Pizza Pizza is currently trading at EV to EBITDA ratio of 8.56x. This is below Boston Pizza’s (OTC:BPZZF)10.82x and Restaurant Brands’ (QSR) 14.77x. However, given its uncertain future SSSG and the likelihood that it might take several quarters to see a turnaround, it is hard to argue that Pizza Pizza should be trading at a valuation comparable to its peers.

Investor Takeaway

Pizza Pizza is facing the challenge of increasing its SSSG lately due to fierce competition. In addition, higher Canadian debt-load may make it more challenging for the company to grow its total system sales. It appears that it might take at least several quarters to see any meaningful rebound. Although the company pays an attractive dividend, we believe investors should wait on the sidelines until early evidences of a turnaround are observed.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

