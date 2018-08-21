Testing Time For Fed Chairman Jerome Powell

But, there are many other "clouds" on the horizon, presenting situations that may become a real test of his leadership abilities.

First of all, Mr. Powell is now being criticized by the president.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has had a pretty smooth time in his first six months in office. Now "the times they are a changin'."

This fall may become a real testing time for Jerome Powell, the person who took over as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, replacing Janet Yellen who had been the Fed Chair from February 3, 2014, until February 3, 2018.

Ever since taking over this position, Mr. Powell has pretty much followed the path set by Ms. Yellen as far as the Fed's monetary policy was concerned.

The Fed's policy rate of interest has been raised at a steady pace in 2018, similar to the pace previously followed by Ms. Yellen, and the Fed has also continued to oversee the reduction in the size of the Fed's balance sheet, a program begun in October 2017 under the leadership of Ms. Yellen.

The forward guidance given by Federal Reserve officials indicate that these efforts will be continued into 2019 and even into 2020.

Since Mr. Powell has taken over the wheel of the Federal Reserve, things have progressed smoothly, without any bumps in the road.

However, there are clouds forming on the horizon that could point to a rather contentious and bumpy road ahead.

The first of the cloud on the horizon is the person that nominated Mr. Powell for the position of Fed Chair, President Donald Trump.

Mr. Trump is unhappy with Mr. Powell and is becoming more vocal in expressing that fact.

Although he said something about Mr. Powell and the Fed's efforts to raise its policy rate in July, he is seemingly stepping up the criticism.

"Mr. Trump said his advisers told him last year that Mr. Powell would support 'cheap money' as the Fed's Chairman…"

In an interview with Reuters on Monday afternoon, Mr. Trump mused, "Am I happy with my choice? I'll let you know in seven years."

If Mr. Powell and the Fed continue on their stated path, the criticism can only grow.

But, this is just one cloud on the horizon, although it is a very important cloud.

Another major cloud on the horizon has to do with emerging markets and the impact that the continued rate increases might have on them.

John Plender, in the Financial Times, argues that "the global liquidity squeeze looks set to continue."

The Federal Reserve System is, in many ways, the de facto, central bank of the world. When the Fed acts, it can… and does… impact almost the whole world.

Mr. Plender's case is based upon how important the United States is in the world's financial system, how the Fed's behavior, even if rather modest, can have major ramifications for world liquidity and, consequently, world financial markets.

The conclusion Mr. Plender reaches is that "The Fed is in the vanguard on normalization. But the other big central banks are also set to retreat from ultra-loose policy. The odds are on a continuation of the global liquidity squeeze and no let up for emerging markets just yet."

But, this could cause real problems. As Michael Mackenzie also writes in the Financial Times that some investors are looking at the growing dislocations in the emerging markets might be "a circuit breaker," something that might end up with "the US central bank blinking."

Some analysts are even thinking that the Federal Reserve will back off by the end of the year. Zoltan Pozsar, an analyst at Credit Suisse Group AG writes "America's growing debt pile may force the Federal Reserve to stop shrinking its balance sheet before the year is out."

"With bank reserves at the Fed being pared, the U.S. central bank will soon have to make a choice between activating an overnight facility for repurchase agreements or halting its balance-sheet reduction earlier than many market participants expect."

Alright, the growing federal debt level may well become a burden on financial markets and if this happens… well, the Federal Reserve will need to back off.

One other cloud can be mentioned… the possible end of the current economic recovery.

Jason Furman, Harvard professor and former Chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisors, argues in the Wall Street Journal, that "The Fed Should Raise Rates, but Not the Ones You're Thinking."

The rates Mr. Furman is referring to is the capital leverage rates of the commercial banking system. His concern is for the safety of the banking system when the economy turns south.

"Lift capital standards while the sun is shining, and then they can be cut once the rain arrives."

And, these are just the starters in this picture of the upcoming "cloudy" future.

The point is, it would seem that Mr. Powell's smooth ride starting out his term in office is about over.

His leadership qualities are going to be tested… and, given just the few situations I have mentioned above, the tests may be pretty severe.

I believe that some of this uncertainty has been translated into the behavior that we have seen in the US stock market since Mr. Powell took over as Fed Chair.

Historic highs were reached in the stock market toward the end of January 2018. On January 26, 2018, both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 stock index hit new historical highs. The Federal Reserve has done well for the US stock market since the end of the Great Recession. Ben Bernanke, Fed Chair before Ms. Yellen, argued that stimulating the stock market would help to spur on the economic recovery by creating a wealth effect that would result in strong consumer spending.

Ms. Yellen followed Mr. Bernanke's lead and the Fed continued to underwrite the strong stock market performance throughout her tenure. And, although the stock market is just a little under these highs, the stock market has lacked leadership since Mr. Powell took over. How Mr. Powell responds to the "clouds" of the fall will be very important for the economy… and the stock market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.