NuVasive Boosted By Renewed Confidence, But Follow-Through Will Be Critical

NuVasive shares look more fairly priced today, but confirmation of sustained procedure volume growth would likely take the shares back into the $70s.

NuVasive continues to try to offset volume and price headwinds with innovation, including a new integrated platform called Pulse that combines existing capabilities with new navigation and imaging.

NuVasive surprised the Street with healthy second quarter procedure volume growth in the U.S., but the sustainability of that growth is yet to be determined.

The last couple of years have certainly highlighted that NuVasive (NUVA) has yet to outgrow its volatility, but the stronger than expected second quarter results were the sort of confidence-building results I thought these shares would need to get back some of their luster. Now the question is whether or not the company can leverage recent new product introductions to maintain that momentum and whether procedure volumes in the spine market at large can support a stronger growth outlook.

With the shares back into the high $60s, it’s tougher to make a call on NuVasive. While there are still opportunities to gain share in the spinal market, NuVasive doesn’t have the operating track record of a company like Stryker (SYK), and I certainly wouldn’t criticize investors who bought shares in the $40s thinking about cashing in and moving on. If NuVasive can deliver another quarter or two of better than expected growth, though, a fair value in the mid-$70s could very well come back into play.

A Surprising Upturn

There weren’t many analysts calling for the downturn NuVasive saw in its business, so I suppose it’s fitting that the second quarter’s upturn caught the Street flat-footed too. Revenue rose more than 8% as reported and more than 5% on an organic basis, handily surpassing the 1% organic contraction expected by the Street.

Growth was once again led by the International business, with 17% organic growth, as international markets continue to offer significantly better growth potential for NuVasive than the U.S. market. Although international reimbursement is hardly profligate, the company is benefiting from procedure growth and market share improvements as it reaps some of the benefits of years of investment.

NuVasive’s U.S. growth was more surprising, with over 5% growth in the U.S. Hardware business (on 7% volume/case growth). NuVasive wasn’t the only company seeing better results here, as Stryker’s often-dismal spinal business saw 4% growth in the second quarter, and Medtronic (MDT) reported mid single-digit growth on an adjusted basis (including Mazor). While the U.S. spine market might have been a little stronger in the second quarter, I think NuVasive also continues to benefit from product launches like Magic X, ReLine MAS Midline, new 3D-printed implants, and ongoing uptake of lateral products.

Revenue in the U.S. Surgical Support business contracted almost 3%, as 6% growth in clinical services was offset by a greater than 9% decline in biologics, as this remains an exceptionally weak business for NuVasive.

Gross margin declined almost two points from the year-ago period, and management once again lowered gross margin guidance as the company is seeing lower utilization and a slower transition to its West Carrollton facility than previously expected. Operating income rose 10% as reported, with a modest improvement in operating margin.

Is The Upturn Sustainable?

One quarter doesn’t prove anything one way or the other, so the question of the long-term health of the U.S. spinal surgery market remains a very relevant question. Price pressure is nothing particularly new; there have always been ankle-biter competitors in the market willing to compete on price, and unlike total joint replacement procedures (hips and knees), there are a lot of small competitors in the market for basic spinal hardware products like pedicle screws, rods, and so on.

The bigger issue seems to be ongoing and significant pushback from insurance companies regarding procedure authorizations. I’ve talked about this a bit in the past, and it does seem as though there are at least some cases where insurance companies are pushing for patients to get neuromodulation implants before progressing on to surgery. At the same time, it seems like insurance companies are trying to hold the line on “paying for results” and are taking a firmer position against procedures where the outcomes data aren’t significantly better than older procedures that use more commoditized hardware.

For its part, NuVasive is doing what it has always done – trying to drive growth with new products that it is positioning as innovative and value-additive for surgeons and patients. The company is also increasingly adopting a “systems-based” approach that is focusing less on selling individual parts and pieces and focusing more on integrated systems like the new Pulse surgical intelligence system.

Pulse brings together many pre-existing NuVasive technologies, including intraoperative monitoring, Integrated Global Alignment, LessRay, surgical planning, and rod-bending (Bendini), and integrates them with 2D/3D navigation and smart imaging. With Pulse, a surgeon can track anatomy, implants, and tools in real time during the procedure and match them to the pre-existing treatment plan. While this system does not incorporate robotics, and NuVasive remains less enamored of robotics than rivals like Medtronic and Globus (GMED), the system would seem to lend itself to supporting/incorporating robotics at a later date.

The Opportunity

I do still believe that mid single-digit revenue growth is possible for NuVasive on a long-term basis, but the challenges in the U.S. market are real and likely to persist. Reimbursement pressures in spinal procedures seem to ebb and flow a bit, and I wouldn’t ignore the opportunity for NuVasive to innovate its way to better-than-average growth. Still, with the company now the third largest player in spine and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Medtronic no longer “donating” share at the same rate as before, it’s not going to be easy for NuVasive to consistently outgrow the market by a wide margin.

Margin leverage also remains a controversial subject. Management needs to reestablish some credibility here, but I do think there are ongoing opportunities to drive better scale from the company’s OUS operations (as those sales ramp up), from greater asset efficiency, and from greater manufacturing efficiency – while the manufacturing in-sourcing process has been slower and more awkward than expected, I don’t believe the opportunity has evaporated.

The Bottom Line

If mid single-digit revenue growth is still a fair assumption for NuVasive, I think the shares are more or less trading where they should, though “mid-single digits” can cover anything from 4% to nearly 7% growth, and the difference in valuation from high to low would be about 0.75x forward revenue, or a fair value around $60 on the low end (based on 12-month forward revenue) to the mid-$70s on the high end.

I’d like to see more evidence of a sustained recovery in case volume and more progress on margins before getting more bullish, but NuVasive tends to be a volatile, momentum-driven stock and waiting for convincing evidence of a turn in the market/business is likely going to mean paying a higher price and sacrificing a fair bit of the upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.