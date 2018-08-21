Nike: Have Shares Gone Up 'Too Far, Too Fast?'

Back in November 2016 I noted that Nike (NKE) was “worth a closer look.” In that piece I highlighted two notions: 1) an above average valuation does not necessarily mean a below average investment (especially if growth formulates), and 2) a lower share price – without a commensurate decline in the business – simultaneously lowers the “investment bar” for future investment returns.

These two basic ideas have been illustrated nicely over the last 21 months with Nike’s share price jumping from ~$50 up to ~$82, an increase of more than 60%.

The question today, in my opinion, is whether or not shares have now gone up “too far, too fast.” In other words, what influence might the dramatic share price increase as of late have on returns of the future?

Let’s think about this in a couple of ways.

For starters, it’s important to remember that the process is dynamic. Businesses change, and mostly improve (in the aggregate) over time. So what you observed back in 2016 isn’t necessarily going to still be the story in 2018.

Allow us to see how this shakes out with Nike.

To end fiscal year 2016 (ending in May) Nike reported total revenues of $32.4 billion, gross profit of $14.97 billion, net income of $3.76 billion and 1.7425 billion diluted average common shares outstanding. In turn this means that earnings per share came in at $2.16 for the 12-month reporting period.

To end fiscal year 2018 Nike reported total revenues of $36.4 billion, a 12% increase. Gross profit amounted to $15.96 billion, representing a 6.6% increase in the last two years. Notably, gross profit growth trailed revenue growth, meaning the gross margin declined during this time. Indeed, Nike’s gross margin went from ~46% in 2016 down to ~44% this year.

Reported net income for 2018 was $1.93 billion. However, this isn’t truly representative of Nike’s underlying earnings power as the third quarter recorded an additional tax expense of ~$2 billion due to the enactment of the new Tax Act (Nike’s third quarter ends in February). Without this, Nike’s yearly earnings would have been closer to ~$3.9 billion, indicating a small increase in company-wide profits over the last two years.

Finally, diluted shares outstanding came in at 1.6591 billion for 2018, an almost 5% decline. In turn, earnings per share grew roughly 11% from $2.16 to ~$2.40 per share, keeping in mind the tax adjustment mentioned above.

So here’s the high-level takeaway: Nike’s business has been reasonable, but certainly not spectacular, showing growth of ~5% to ~12% over a two-year stretch. On the other hand, we know that the share price appreciation has been spectacular – to the tune of 60%-plus. There’s been a disconnect between business performance and share price results.

Now let’s take this information and get a bit more specific to think about the investment over time.

We’ll start with a longer (10-year) historical view:

This is what I like to call “five component investing.” It gives you some immediate insights into how the business performed and why a security generated the returns it did (good or bad).

So in looking at Nike, you can see that top line growth for the past decade came in at just under 7% per annum – increasing from $18.6 billion in sales to this year’s $36 billion. That’s good growth, but it’s not the sort of thing that automatically generates investment success. There are other factors at play.

The second and third factors were an increasing net margin (adding ~2% in yearly growth) and a consistent reduction in the share count (adding another ~2%). Put together, Nike was able to generate earnings per share growth of nearly 11% annually.

And the story gets better. The valuation went from 20 times earnings all the way up to today’s number of closer to 34 times trailing earnings. This allowed the share price to increase by 16.5% per year.

Finally, the dividend provided a small addition. All told, investors over the past decade saw returns of more than 17% per year, turning a $10,000 starting investment into nearly $50,000.

Nike was successful as an investment over the past decade because all of these factors worked together. On the business side you had solid revenue growth coupled with increasing margins. On the security side the share count was reduced, the valuation jumped dramatically and the dividend kept on growing as well.

As an aside, you can glean other investment insights from this sort of review. For instance, the starting price point represents May 2008 – just before the financial crisis. Less than a year later shares would fall in price by over 40%. Had an investor sold then, that loss would have been permanent. Alternatively, holding on through the scary times generated returns to the tune of 5x your original investment.

The point of the above table is to show you some history. It can be all too easy to think: “Nike: great business, great stock, that will continue.” Which may ultimately be true. However, it’s imperative to take the extra step and generate your own expectation about the business. For illustration, I’ll show you what that might look like:

The first two columns are the same information that you saw above for reference. The third column provides a hypothetical view for the next 10 years. In essence, it provides some data for an investment (or non-investment) thesis instead of a feeling.

Now there's an important caveat here: This guess about the future is going to be wrong. That’s just the way the investing world works. Just because you conjure up a spreadsheet and enter inputs does not suddenly make them so. In this way, it’s the process of evaluating the major components of the business that’s important, not getting down to three decimal points of an exact valuation.

Still, it can be very instructive. I’ll show you what I mean.

On the top line I used 6% annual revenue growth. You can make arguments on either side here. On the one hand, many analysts are anticipating faster growth and the company has loftier growth rate visions of its own. On the other hand, a good chunk of the company’s business is in mature industries. Moreover, if Nike’s revenues grew by under 7% during the last decade – a generally good economic period – you have to make a strong case for why it will suddenly start accelerating that pace now that its selling twice as much stuff.

Personally I prefer to be cautious in these assumptions. Moving on to margins and share count, the above shows a slight uptick in net profit margin (which could be driven, at least partly, by the push to online / connecting better with the end consumer). Share repurchases have been consistent, but the rate of reduction gets tougher with lofty valuations.

Put together, you might anticipate Nike being able to generate ~7% annual earnings per share growth. Again, this is a starting point and certainly represents a more cautious view than many have.

So far there’s no great insight. Revenue growth, margin improvement and share count reduction may be a bit more difficult to formulate off a higher base, but generating high single digit growth still represents solid business performance. Moreover, this type of growth rate would be within shouting distance of Nike’s past performance.

Where these stories diverge is the valuation. In the past, Nike shareholders enjoyed ~11% annual earnings growth, but nearly 17% annual share price growth due to a substantial increase in valuation. Moving forward this same mismatch could occur, only in reverse.

This can influence performance results in a considerable way. In the above illustration, moving from today’s trailing multiple of over 30 to something closer to 20 would imply ~7% per share earnings growth turning into just 1.5% yearly price appreciation. Even adding in dividends results in a total return expectation of less than 3% per annum.

Let’s highlight this in a final way. In order for Nike to repeat its ~17% annual investment performance of the past decade, this would require drastic results. For instance, even supposing 10.8% yearly earnings per share growth instead of 7%, this would still require the earnings multiple to jump from 34 to ~58. Scaling back to generate 10% per annual investment results would require the earnings multiple to remain above 30 times trailing earnings.

To answer the question “has Nike gone ‘too far, too fast?” I would say this: There's a “carry through effect” in the investing world where business performance and investor performance can vary widely. The exact thing that generated such incredible results for Nike shareholders in the past – a substantial increase in valuation – could be the same thing that leads to more subdued results in the future. Importantly, this factor can be independent (certainly in the short to medium term) of business performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.