Best Buy To Acquire GreatCall For Health Service Platform

BBY is diversifying away from primarily selling products to provide services; the deal for GreatCall is part of a strategy to expand into the connected health vertical.

GreatCall provides easy-to-use technology and emergency response services to older demographics in the U.S.

Best Buy intends to acquire GreatCall for $800 million in cash.

Quick Take

Best Buy (BBY) has announced it has agreed to acquire GreatCall for $800 million.

GreatCall operates as connected health company creating easy-to-use technology for elderly consumers.

BBY hopes to combine GreatCall’s service platform with its retail presence as it expands its focus from products to services.

Target Company

The San Diego, California-based GreatCall was founded in 2006 to develop and operate an easy-to-use technology and safety solutions for older adults and their family caregivers.

Management is headed by CEO David Inns, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously Executive Board Member of the Consumer Technology Association, and Vice President of Consumer Markets at Bell Mobility.

Below is an overview video of how the company’s urgent care service:

(Source: GreatCall)

GreatCall’s primary product offerings include:

Jitterbug Smart

Jitterbug Flip

Lively Mobile

Lively Wearable

Investors have invested $74.7 million in disclosed funding the company and include CRV, Nauta Capital, Steelpoint Capital Partners, Sumitomo Bank Ventures and Court Square Ventures. (Source: CrunchBase)

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Research and Markets, the incident and emergency management market is projected to grow from $93.44 billion in 2018 to $122.94 billion by 2023.

This represents a CAGR of 5.6% between 2018 and 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are rising terrorist threats and biohazardous attacks, increasing incidents of natural disasters, stringent government regulations and norms, and a need to avoid the huge monetary losses due to disasters.

The surveillance systems segment is projected to account for the biggest share of the total market.

GreatCall’s emergency response service is a consumer-centric subset of the emergency management market.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

BBY disclosed the acquisition price as $800 million in cash but didn’t say how it would pay for the deal.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that it had $2.6 billion in cash and short-term investments and $8.66 billion in total liabilities.

Revised guidance was neutral for fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020; management expects the deal to be ‘accretive by fiscal 2021...The acquisition is not expected to impact Best Buy’s dividend strategy or its previously communicated plan to spend $1.5 billion on share repurchases during fiscal 2019.

Free cash flow during the three months ended May 5, 2018, was $23.0 million.

Best Buy is acquiring GreatCall as part of its ‘Best Buy 2020 strategy to enrich lives through technology by addressing key human needs.’

Presumably what that means in plain language is that the firm has a significant business selling wellness and health products and want to bolster its service offerings related to those products and customer demographics.

As Hubert Joly, Best Buy’s CEO stated in the deal announcement,

We know technology can improve the quality of life of the aging population and those who care for them. Now, we have a great opportunity to serve the needs of these customers by combining GreatCall’s expertise with Best Buy’s unique merchandising, marketing, sales and services capabilities. We look forward to working closely with David and his management team and are excited by the opportunities we have in the health space and the strengths we can bring to bear in this area, especially our experience with technology and serving customers in their home.

In the past 12 months, BBY’s stock price has risen 30.6% vs. the S&P 500 Index 13%, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: SEEKING ALPHA)

Since the deal announcement, BBY has risen 5.9% and a number of analysts have reacted positively to the news.

The U.S., like many developed nations, is experiencing a significant demographic shift as Baby Boomers retire at the rate of 10,000 per day.

The population is aging and services like those of GreatCall provide senior citizens with the ability to continue living in their home and remain connected to emergency responders and family members.

For Best Buy, the deal provides a significant service diversification element as the firm faces continued competitive pressure from the likes of Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT) in selling electronic products.

By combining GreatCall’s service platform with Best Buy’s retail business, BBY hopes to grow GreatCall’s current annual revenue run rate of $300 million.

BBY investors will likely need to wait 6 to 8 quarters after the deal closes to begin seeing whether that promise materializes.

