CVS Health: What Now?

We loved CVS at $60 and liked it under $70 but now shares are pushing $75 again.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is becoming a one-stop shop powerhouse health sector play. It now has well over 1,000 walk-in medical clinics offering check-ups, screenings and immunizations, among other services. CVS Health is also a leading pharmacy benefits manager and now has ~75 million members in its pharmacy benefit plan. As shares were pounded over the last year, we grew excited for the name.

CVS had been stuck in neutral for months, essentially range-bound between $70 and $80, with a few exceptions, until news that it was interested in purchasing Aetna (NYSE:AET) surfaced, which sent the stock below $70, where it had been struggling. You will recall that the stock was recently recommended as a top play at $60.50 to members of BAD BEAT Investing. The stock has since swung higher.

Only recently has the name seemed to reenter the trading range between $70 and $80, and it is struggling for direction. It is our thesis that although the quick gains have been made, the name continues to be undervalued. In the present column, we return to discuss the performance of CVS. We offer revised projections for the year under the assumption that the Aetna acquisition will not go through. To be clear though we expect it will, given the number of state approvals received thus far. Let us turn to the company's performance and discuss our expectations moving forward.

Top line growth

The just-reported earnings show an interesting trend in sales over the last few second quarters. The name is performing rather close to being in line with our expectations for overall sales, though the pace of growth has slowed:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Revenues this quarter came in at $46.71 billion, essentially in line with (but slightly above) what we were expecting at $46.6 billion. This result means that the company delivered 2.2% growth year-over-year. It is important to note that there is a growing dichotomy between pharmacy services and retail. Let us discuss these revenues in more detail.

Revenues and their drivers

We saw some pressure on sales given the impacts of competition and the seasonally weak retail period that is the late spring/early summer quarter. Much of the stiff competition really puts pressure on the retail portion of the business. However, we were once again pleasantly surprised here. Revenues in this segment increased 5.7% to approximately $20.7 billion in Q2 2018. What drove this?

One key driver of the revenue gains was that we saw some strength in same-store sales, which improved to be up 5.9% year-over-year, while pharmacy same-store sales increased a solid 8.3%. The increase in pharmacy same-store sales was driven a large increase in pharmacy same-store prescription volumes. We saw an increase in same-store prescription volume of 9.5%, on a 30-day equivalent basis, due to continued adoption of Patient Care Programs, alliances with pharmacy benefit managers, and deals with health plans. This was partially offset by a negative impact of recent generic introductions and reimbursement issues. Front-end same-store sales unfortunately fell from last year, resuming a trend of negative front-end comparable sales:

CVS Health Front-End Same-Store Sales Over The Past Six Quarters

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Last quarter's reversal to being positive 1.6% was on the back of higher over-the-counter sales during the cold season as well as the Easter holiday strength. However the latter was "one-time" and it was felt here in Q2. About 90 basis points of the 1.0% decline was a result of the Easter holiday shift to Q1. Further, front-end sales suffered because traffic was a bit softer and reflects the intense competitive nature of retail. We still believe front-end sales need to be consistently positive before the stock will really run. Thankfully pharmacy services revenues continue to shine.

CVS pharmacy services revenues were up 2.8%, coming in at $33.2 billion. These revenues seemingly grow every quarter and we expect this trend to continue as CVS flexes its muscle in this space. This could especially be true once Aetna is acquired (though for the purposes of our expectations we are looking at CVS Health alone for our projections below). Much of this growth came from higher pharmacy network claims (up 5.9% to 398.2 million), as well as some growth in specialty pharmacy. The generics issue of course once again weighed but overall this was a solid result. Mail choice claims processed also continue to rise. They were up a strong 9.5% to 71.9 million year-over-year, compared to 65.6 million in Q2 2017, mostly due to specialty claim volume and continued adoption of CVS's Maintenance Choice offerings.

To be clear, we see continued growth in all of these metrics organically (much more so if Aetna comes under CVS' umbrella). The growth in sales is impressive. These increased revenues coupled with ongoing cost savings initiatives combined to generate record earnings per share in Q2.

Bottom line expansion

Taking into account the slight rise in sales to $46.71 billion, labor, more generics, as well as cost savings initiatives, operating profit on an adjusted basis rose 4.6% to $2.4 billion. Factoring in all expenses and taxes, adjusted net income rose to $1.69 per share, up from the $1.33 last year, continuing improvements we have seen each year in Q2:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

These earnings were well ahead of our expectations by $0.09, mostly due to the lower tax rate, higher revenues, and the operating profit increase stemming from expense reduction. Given the year-to-date outperformance on most metrics, the present results have positively impacted our bullish outlook.

Revised projections for 2018

All things considered the company really continues to outperform and shares are relatively cheap at 10.7 times forward earnings. We still have concerns with weakness in retail sales, but the bread and butter of this company is the pharmacy. This is what brings in the customers. If the company can develop a real retail plan which generates positive same-store sales consistently, despite all of the competition, the stock could really find legs. While on the pharmacy side the reimbursement issue will continue to weigh, are revising our projections higher.

Based on the year-to-date results and the results this quarter, our expectations are for $5.19-5.31 for the year 2018 in GAAP earnings, up from $5.15-$5.30. Factoring in adjustments that we anticipate will be made, we see adjusted earnings per share most likely surpassing $7.00, with our revised range being $7.00-7.06, up from $6.90 to $7.05. We arrive at this figure based on expectations for revenues growing to $190-192 billion, with continued expense management stemming from the cost savings initiatives.

Take home

So, factoring in dividends and share repurchases, the company has returned significant value to shareholders in the past few years. With earnings looking exceed $7.00 per share (in part due to the help from repurchases), shares are still cheap. We liked the stock under $70, and loved it at $60. Mind you, this excluded any possible mergers with Aetna. With that merger very likely to go through this year, we still like the stock now that it is back in its trading range of $70 to $80. With a nice 3% yield, buy CVS on any weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.