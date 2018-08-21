Healthy Petrochemical Markets Helping Kirby Recover

The inland barge market hasn't fully recovered yet, but it is definitely on its way back, and that has helped drive a good performance from Kirby's (KEX) shares. Between a recovering inland market, a bottoming coastal market, and healthy demand for energy equipment, Kirby should be looking at significantly improving EBITDA, earnings, and free cash flow over the next few years.

I thought Kirby's valuation looked a little full at the time of my last update, and the shares are down a bit since then, underperforming the Dow Jones Transports by about 10%. I do expect Kirby to benefit from ongoing strength in the economy in the short term as well as growing petrochemical production capacity in its core operating area over the medium term, and I do see mid-to-high single-digit annual return potential here, but slowdowns in Permian activity could have a bigger short-term impact on sentiment.

Healthy Demand And More Responsible Supply Helping Inland

Although Kirby is a somewhat diversified business, the company's inland barge business is a significant contributor to revenue (around one-third in the second quarter) and operating earnings (over half of second quarter operating earnings), and the health of the inland barge business is crucial to the company's share price.

Second quarter results were encouraging, with revenue up 28% as utilization improved from the mid-to-high 80%s in the year-ago period to the high 80%s to low 90%s. Pricing continues to improve. While spot prices were basically flat with the first quarter, they improved by 10% to 15% from the year-ago period and have largely closed the gap with contract pricing. For the quarter, Kirby saw a low single-digit yoy improvement in contract pricing.

Although margins are recovering, operating margins in the mid-teens are still well off the peak of five years ago (in the mid-20%s). It's not going to happen right away, but between reduced operating costs, retiring less efficient older equipment, and increased scale from acquisitions, management believes they can exceed the prior peak at some point in the future. I'd also note that management remains interested in more M&A. Kirby has largely been a counter-cyclical acquirer (acquiring companies when the market is weak), but management believes there could be some distressed players that could come up for sale in the not-too-distant future and give the company a chance to build on its mid-to-high 20%s market share.

All in all, Kirby's inland business is looking up. There are still long-term issues with the health of the U.S. waterway infrastructure, but the Chemical Activity Barometer continues to grow around 4% on a year-over-year basis, and oil barge traffic demand looks healthy. Looking out a little bit, management believes the U.S. petrochemical market is about halfway through an expansion phase that should see high single-digit production growth out into the early 2020s, and I'd note that companies are still announcing new projects (like Shin-Etsu's (OTCPK:SHECY) recently-announced PVC facility in Louisiana).

Coastal Needs More Time

In contrast to the inland business, the coastal barge business is still oversupplied and hasn't seen the same level of production-driven demand growth. Revenue declined another 15% in the second quarter, with cost and capacity reductions helping to shrink the operating loss to a low single-digit percentage of revenue. Utilization improved from the high 60%s to low 70%s into the low 80%s, but it wasn't clear how much of that was from capacity reduction. Pricing was stable with the prior quarter but continues to decline at a double-digit year-over-year pace.

The ongoing hope in the coastal business is that a combination of increasing regulation-related costs, higher steel prices, and weak prices will push more outdated capacity out of the market. Somewhere around 15% of the fleet is more than 30 years old, and the combination of ballast water management regulation, high scrap steel prices, and weak operating profits due to weak pricing could finally lead some operators to scrap some of that old capacity. That's been a slow process in other shipping segments, though, and not something I'd necessarily count on. Instead, I'd expect a more gradual recovery, underpinned by ongoing need for oil shipments to coastal refineries, and management themselves think a recovery could be two years out.

Distribution And Services Showing A Little Softness

With recovering U.S. onshore activity, Kirby's distribution, manufacturing, and overhaul/maintenance operations have been busy. Still, it isn't a perfect environment for the company, as management noted some vendor supply chain issues that seem likely to last the remainder of the year as the sector struggles to keep up with the sudden reemergence of demand for pressure pumping equipment. Management also noted some softness in new orders, as issues with takeaway capacity in the Permian restrain activity.

Kirby's D&S business is a share leader in distribution of pressure pumping equipment, both refurbished and new, as well as manufacturing of new equipment and maintenance/overhaul of used equipment. Management still expects to see additional cost synergies from the Stewart & Stevenson transaction and believes this can be a double-digit operating margin business.

The Opportunity

I like the outlook for the inland barge business, and I believe that between increased utilization, improved pricing, and a return to 20%+ margins, this business could generate three times as much quarterly operating income as it did in the second quarter of this year or over $300 million a year in incremental income. The "but" is that I'm already expecting that, and I think the Street is to, as EBITDA is expecting to grow from over $400 million last year to around $700 million over the next two to three years.

The end-result of my modeling assumptions for Kirby, which includes growing U.S. petrochemical production driving improved volumes, is a long-term revenue growth rate in the high single digits and a low double-digit FCF margin that supports low-to-mid teens annualized FCF growth. That seems to be more or less reflected in the share price, though, and I think the shares are pretty much fair valued on a DCF basis (which still leaves room for mid-to-high single digit annual appreciation). An EV/EBITDA-based methodology could support a higher fair value, as I do expect a low double-digit EBITDA growth rate over the next three to five years, and a 12.5x EBITDA multiple would lead to a $90 fair value on my 12-month EBITDA estimate.

The Bottom Line

I do have some concerns that takeaway capacity in the Permian could cause more headaches for Kirby's D&S business, but I think those would be short-term issues. Although the valuation is not a slam dunk, this is a well-run company that typically gets a lot of respect from the Street, and so long as the overall U.S. economy stays healthy, I would expect Kirby to close some of that recent performance gap with the transports.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.