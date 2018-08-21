Why I Own Workday Stock

Over the long term, Workday looks like an attractive proposition for investors in search of high-quality growth stocks.

Valuation levels are demanding, so investors need to be careful when building a position in Workday stock.

Workday is losing money on a GAAP basis, but the business is generating positive cash flows and profitability trends are improving.

Workday (WDAY) is a top player in cloud applications for financial management, human capital management, payroll, and analytics. The company is one of the most innovative players in the cloud-based enterprise software industry. In fact, Workday came in the second position in the Forbes Most Innovative Companies list for 2018.

The business model offers some remarkably attractive characteristics. Companies such as Workday usually face elevated expenses when they are in a rapid growth phase, with stock-based compensation in areas such as product development and sales and marketing being a particularly heavy burden for Workday currently.

However, as the business matures and gains scale over time, the cost to provide the service tends to decrease as a percentage of revenue. In other words, most of the company’s expenses are related to investments for growth, and this is currently masking potential profitability levels. From a structural perspective, the industry allows for huge margins once a company starts generating more money than it needs - or wants - to reinvest for growth.

Workday is recognized as one of the best players in the SaaS sector. The Gartner Magic Quadrant report for 2018 recognized Workday as an industry leader in cloud core financial management applications. More importantly, customers are delighted with Workday. Based on data from the most recent earnings report, the company has over 2,200 customers and an industry-leading 98% customer satisfaction rate.

The company has produced outstanding revenue growth over the long term. During the fiscal year ended in January of 2012, Workday produced only $134 million in annual revenue. Fast forward seven years, and Wall Street analysts are on average expecting the company to make $2.7 billion in sales during the current fiscal year.

Workday's flagship applications in enterprise resource planning are centered around human capital management and financial management, and the company has been widely successful in these areas. Moving forward, Workday is widening its presence in areas such as inventory management, supply-chain management, and payroll processing, among others.

This strategy makes a lot of sense from a commercial perspective. Once Workday is well entrenched into a customer's business processes in a particular area, it has a strategic advantage in terms of selling additional solutions to the same customer in other areas.

Firing On All Cylinders

The company is firing on all cylinders based on financial data for the quarter ended in April of 2018. Workday produced $619 million in revenue during the period, growing by 29% year over year and surpassing Wall Street forecasts by $9.8 million.

Subscription revenue amounted to $522 million, increasing by 31% versus the same quarter in the prior year. Subscription revenue backlog was $5.2 billion for the period, an increase of 31% year over year. International revenue came in at $139 million during the quarter, growing by 43% and representing 22% of total revenue.

Workday is losing money on a GAAP basis, mostly because of the impact of stock-based-compensation. Employee compensation, both in cash and stock-based forms, is a key expense item for companies in the SaaS industry, so this is a very real item that needs to be considered when evaluating overall profitability levels for Workday. That being acknowledged, we also need to analyze profitability on a cash flow basis and in adjusted terms to evaluate the main trends in profit margins.

Cash generation is remarkably healthy. Trailing 12 months operating cash flow reached a record high at $470 million last quarter, up 28% year over year. Free cash flow during the 12 months period amounted to $310 million, a 24% increase year over year.

Workday delivered a GAAP operating loss of $71.3 million during the quarter, or a negative 11.5% of revenue vs. a negative 12.5% of revenues in the same period last year. On the other hand, Non-GAAP operating income reached $80.8 million, or 13.1% of revenue, compared to a non-GAAP operating income of $61.0 million, or 12.7% of revenue, in the same period last year.

The balance sheet is clearly solid, Workday as a net cash position, meaning cash and liquid investments net of financial debt, of nearly $1.9 billion.

In a nutshell, the company is increasing revenue at full speed. The business is non-profitable on a GAAP basis yet, but it's already generating positive cash flows, and profitability levels are moving in the right direction.

Importantly, Workday has an impressive track record at delivering earnings numbers above Wall Street forecasts and driving increasing expectations about future performance. The table shows the expected earnings figure and the actual reported number for Workday over the past four quarters.

Earnings History 7/30/2017 10/30/2017 1/30/2018 4/29/2018 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.15 0.2 0.26 EPS Actual 0.24 0.24 0.28 0.33 Difference 0.09 0.09 0.08 0.07 Surprise % 60.00% 60.00% 40.00% 26.90%

The chart below shows the stock price in comparison to earnings expectations for both the current year and next fiscal year. Like usually happens, the stock price and earnings expectations tend to move in the same direction over time. If this trend remains in place going forward, increasing earnings expectations bode well for investors in Workday.

Some Risks To Consider

Workday operates in a remarkably dynamic industry, and the company faces challenging competition from big incumbents such as Oracle (ORCL) and SAP (SAP). The fact that Workday has managed to outperform the competition in the past several years speaks remarkably well about the superiority of its cloud-native applications and the quality of its management team.

However, both Oracle and SAP are also venturing into smarter solutions based on cloud technologies, and the SaaS industry is fertile ground for smaller players with innovative offerings and rapid growth ambitions. In other words, Workday is not a stock to "buy and forget," it's important to monitor the always changing competitive landscape in the industry.

Valuation is also quite demanding. Workday trades at a price to sales ratio around 13.3; that's more than double the average price to sales ratio around 5.8 for companies in the software industry.

The most succesful players in software trade at price to sales ratios similar to those of Workday. The chart below shows the price to sales ratio for Workday versus ServiceNow (NOW), Autodesk (ADSK), Shopify (SHOP), and Splunk (SPLK).

The average price to sales ratio for the 4 high growth players in software - excluding Workday - stands at 14. This means that Workday is not necessarily overvalued if it can continue delivering revenue growth rates in line with those of the best players in the software industry.

However, it's important to note that Workday is priced for demanding growth expectations, and a high bar is hard to beat. If there is any disappointment down the road, the stock is clearly vulnerable to the downside from current valuation levels.

Main Takeaway

Workday is a top player in a remarkably promising industry. The company is generating outstanding revenue growth and customer retention rates are downright spectacular. Lack of current profitability is an important risk factor to keep in mind, but the balance sheet is notoriously healthy, the business is generating positive cash flows, and profitability levels are improving.

At current valuation levels, the stock is priced for demanding expectations, so investors should be cautious when building a position in Workday. As opposed to buying a full position at current prices, maybe it makes more sense to buy a partial - smaller - position right now and increase the size of such position if the stock offers a more attractive entry price in the middle term.

One thing looks quite clear. Workday is a high quality growth business. As long as the fundamentals remain solid, any adjustment in the stock price could be a buying opportunity for long-term investors in the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WDAY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.