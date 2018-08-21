Xiaomi: The Vanguard Of A New Consumer Technology Industry

Xiaomi group has great potential, and its market share in overseas market is increasing year by year. By attracting traffic through mobile phones, customers will be transformed into loyal users.

The MI is an Internet technology company with this e-commerce genes. Its unique business model and profit model have created a relatively large market space and profit space.

Business model analysis

Hardware: Xiaomi offers smart phones, smart TVs, smart homes and other IoT hardware products that "touch people's hearts and are well-priced." Company promises hardware comprehensive net margin less than 5%. The high price-performance ratio has attracted huge traffic for Xiaomi and brought many loyal users “MI fans” to its Internet service. New retail: The Xiaomi flagship store, Xiaomi Youpin and Mi home provide a good sales channel for the new retail strategy for Xiaomi. Internet Services: Xiaomi communicates and interacts closely with users through Internet services and excellent hardware, which increases user stickiness and liquidity opportunities.

Graph 1: Business Model of Xiaomi

Data source: Xiaomi prospectus, Eversight.ai

Indian market

So far, Xiaomi has opened nine MI homes in India, three of them in new Delhi. For nearly a decade, India's GDP growth has been above 6% since the crisis of 2008. India, meanwhile, has a population of 1.339 billion, the world's second-largest, and a huge market.

Figure 1: MI home in India

Data Source:Google Map, Eversight.ai

As can be seen from the above two pictures, Xiaomi has a very high level of popularity in India, which is higher than Huawei and Samsung. Xiaomi has been number one in India in mobile phone shipments for the past two quarters, and its market share has steadily increased. While Samsung and Huawei are also trying to gain more market share in India, Xiaomi could still gain a foothold in future markets with its excellent ecosystem and "pioneer edge".

Figure 2: Google and Youtube Popularity in India

Data Source: Google, YouTube, Eversight.ai

North America market

The north American market is the world's largest consumer market, and almost all mobile phone manufacturers want to enter the north American market. Although Xiaomi has not yet entered the north American market, the figures above shows that Xiaomi group is significantly more focused on the north American market than Samsung and Huawei. When Xiaomi decides to enter the north American market, the company's revenue is believed to have a big improvement.

Figure 3: Google and Youtube Popularity in North America

Data Source: Google, YouTube, Eversight

European market

Europe's first “MI store” opens at the shopping center Golden Hall in Marousi, north of the Greek capital Athens, on July 27, 2017. The first Xiaomi licensing store in France opened in Paris on May 22, 2018. Xiaomi officially entered Europe last year, with mobile phone sales up 999% in Q1 2018. As you can see from the charts, Xiaomi gets focus on the European market than Samsung and Huawei. Although Samsung has a deep-rooted foundation in Europe, and Huawei entered the European market several years before Xiaomi, Xiaomi has won great attention for its high cost performance. In the future, Xiaomi will definitely take a place in the European market.

Figure 4: Google and Youtube Popularity in Europe

Data Source: Google, YouTube, Eversight.ai

Chinese Market

By the end of July, Xiaomi group had opened 197 MI homes and 242 MI stores in China, a total of 439 Xiaomi direct offline stores, which is 108 more than in 2018 Q1. Xiaomi has opened more stores in the relatively developed regions. Guangdong, Jiangsu, Henan, Beijing and Shanghai are the top five provinces. The first offline flagship store of Mi home opened in Shenzhen on Nov 5, 2017. The first Youpin flagship store in Nanjing also opened for business on May 25, 2018. Xiaomi group's new online and offline retail business is in full swing.

Figure 5: MI stores in China Mainland

Data source: Eversight.ai

As can be seen in the chart above, the rising trend of DAU of Xiaomi’s AI is very obvious. Recently, Lei Jun announced that the MAU of Xiaomi’s AI broke through 30 million. As the most important link in the Xiaomi ecological chain, Xiaomi’s AI can control all ecological chain products in their home only by voice commands. Xiaomi’s AI’s sales also reflect that Xiaomi group's market share in the IoT field is increasing year by year.

Figure 6: Xiaomi's AI APP DAU Data Source: Eversight.ai

