The U.S. Dollar Is Just About To School This Currency

From February 2018, the US Dollar (UUP, FXY) has been in a bullish phase, which has resulted in it ascending by 8.15% against the Japanese Yen. However, the last two weeks things aren’t going too well for the greenback as it has tumbled by roughly 3%. I believe that the US Dollar will turn around, ascending to the range between 111.71 and 112.13. For me to illustrate this in detail, I delve into the latest fundamental news affecting the pair whilst also sneaking a peek at the technical side.

Fundamental news:

U.S. trade woes: US-China trade woes are once again grabbing headlines due to the ongoing rounds of discussion about a further tariff of 25% on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports. However, this week a new round of low level talks are occurring between both parties in an attempt to find some common ground on the matter. Despite these efforts, we see that President Trump is determined on challenging China’s trade policies, plus we see no significant change in China’s language tone. Thus, in this circumstance it seems doubtful that any talks can resolve the ongoing spat. Moreover, it is expected that the Commerce department shall be declaring that automobile imports threaten national security. This will allow President Trump to move ahead with his plan of slapping tariffs on imported vehicles in the coming months.

US retail and industrial data: American retail sales for July were positive due to broad-based sales growth and a rise in the food service sales. Retailers reported a 0.5% growth rate in sales for July and this rise was primarily due to an increase in the level of spending at food service dwellings. Industrial production levels in July rose by a mere 0.1% against an anticipated value of 0.3%. This rise was lower than expected due to a 0.5% decline seen in the volatile utilities segment.

US housing data: Total housing starts rose by 0.9% in June which resulted in the unit pace standing at 1.168 million. However, the new unit levels in July came in at 6.2% which stood below expectations for the second consecutive month. In June, existing home sales fell to an annualized rate of 5.38 million. The primary issue restricting the level of sales is the low levels of inventory. However, we see a gradual improvement on this front, as the number of total inventories rose to 1.95 million units in June. Furthermore, this is a large enough gain to push the year on year growth rate for total inventories to a positive level for the first time in three years. In June, the median price of existing homes rose to a new high of $276,900. Moreover, on a nominal basis median home prices rose by 20% above their pre-recession peak. Lastly, due to household deleveraging and low interest rates the debt service ratio for mortgage debt is at a historical low.

Japanese Data: Japanese Industrial production levels in June fell to -1.8% which was better than the forecasted level of -2.1%. However, even though the production levels were better than expected the values still imply that the level of industrial activity is shrinking overall. The Japanese merchandise trade balance had a large deficit of ¥231.2 billion against a forecasted deficit of ¥50 billion. This was due to the import levels rising to 14.6% against a prior level of 2.6%. Moreover, the level of exports dropped from a prior level of 6.7% to 3.9%.



Technical analysis:

Daily Chart:

The pair’s daily indicates that in the coming days the US Dollar shall be kicking the Japanese Yen six ways to Sunday. I say this as the Japanese bears couldn’t make the Dollar break below its key support level at 110.12. Moreover, I expect this as there has been the formation of an inverted hammer candle pattern. This pattern psychology indicates to investors that the bulls are slowly and steadily gaining traction. However, we may have one to two days of downwards movement before a bullish rally can commence.

On the support and resistance facet, the dollar has taken support from the 78.6% to 100% fibonacci levels. The 78.6% level is at 110.13 whilst the 100% level is at 109.58. Moreover, these support levels are change of polarity zones. On the price target front, I expect the US Dollar to rise till the 100% to 127.2% resistance levels. The 100% Fibonacci level is at 111.71, whilst the 127.2% level is at 112.13.

On the indicator facet, the RSI of the pair has dropped to the 14 mark which clearly indicates that a bullish reversal is on the books. Moreover, the ADX settings have perched at a similar level thus demonstrating that the bullish trend strength is strong.

Weekly chart:

The pair’s weekly chart has had six weeks of consecutive bearish candles which has resulted in the Japanese yen wiping out all the bullish strength of a prior large bullish candle. However, the important thing to note here is that it took six weeks for the bears to wipe out the bullish strength the greenback had in a single week. Furthermore, the US Dollar has taken support from the support level at 110.41. Lastly, the Relative Strength Index of the weekly chart is also tilted in favour of the bulls as it has commenced an ascent.

The Big Picture:

Overall, I am leaning towards the bulls pushing the US dollar to the range between 111.71 and 112.13. This is driven by the fact that the technicals fully support an ascent in the currency's value until that point. However, whichever way you decide to trade, do ensure that you utilize trailing stops, as this shall aid in capital preservation.

Good luck trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.