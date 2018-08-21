Ashford Hospitality Trust: Strong Buy On The Drop

The hotel REIT covers its dividend payout with adjusted funds from operations. However, the AFFO-payout ratio is volatile.

Shares dropped sharply after the REIT's Q2-2018 earnings release, and I think the drop is a good entry opportunity.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is an interesting REIT to consider on the sell-off.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) is a promising REIT income play for investors seeking high, recurring dividend income. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a strong real estate portfolio and top relationships with America's leading hotel brands. Importantly, Ashford Hospitality Trust has upside in a rising economy and outearns its dividend with adjusted funds from operations. The drop after the latest earnings release is a buying opportunity, in my opinion. An investment in Ashford Hospitality Trust yields 7.5 percent.

Ashford Hospitality Trust's shares fell off a cliff after the hotel REIT reported decent second quarter earnings. Though the REIT beat on adjusted FFO/share, the company missed revenue consensus estimates, which caused an emotionally-driven, exaggerated sell-off in the stock. Note, Ashford Hospitality Trust's shares are widely oversold according to the Relative Strength Index.

Source: StockCharts

Ashford Hospitality Trust - Portfolio Overview

Ashford Hospitality Trust's real estate portfolio consists of ~120 hotels with ~25,000 rooms. The REIT's hotel assets are located in more than 30 U.S. states, most of which are Marriott and Hilton-branded hotel franchises. About three quarters of Ashford Hospitality Trust's hotel EBITDA comes from the REIT's top 25 markets.

Source: Ashford Hospitality Trust Investor Presentation

The hotel REIT's properties are spread out all over the United States.

Here's a location map.

Source: Ashford Hospitality Trust

And here's a breakdown of the REIT's most important markets.

Source: Ashford Hospitality Trust

Active Capital Management

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a shareholder-friendly management. The REIT bought back a fair amount of common stock during the 2008/9 financial crisis, and repurchased preferred stock as a means to reduce interest expenses.

Source: Ashford Hospitality Trust

Insider Ownership

Another reason to consider Ashford Hospitality Trust is that management owns a huge block of shares in the hotel REIT, perfectly aligning management with shareholder interests. As a matter of fact, Ashford Hospitality Trust has one of the largest insider ownership rates in the sector.

Source: Ashford Hospitality Trust

Dividend Coverage

Ashford Hospitality Trust may have a volatile AFFO-payout ratio, but the hotel REIT has nonetheless managed to cover its dividend payout in each of the last eight quarters. The REIT pulled in $0.33/share in adjusted funds from operations, on average, in the last eight quarters which compares to a stable dividend rate of $0.12/share.

The payout ratio has been volatile, thanks to the seasonality in the hotel industry, but the dividend does not appear to be much at risk right now.

Here are Ashford Hospitality Trust's major dividend coverage metrics.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Thanks to the sell-off at the beginning of August, Ashford Hospitality Trust's income stream has become much more affordable. Today, income investors with a contrarian bent pay just ~3.8x Q2-2018 run-rate AFFO.

And here's how Ashford Hospitality Trust compares against other hotel REITs in the sector in terms of P/B-ratio.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Ashford Hospitality Trust can be expected to perform well as long as the U.S. economy is roaring ahead. A recession, on the other hand, would likely lead to a steep decline in travel activity and travel spending which in turn would negatively affect U.S. hotel REITs, including Ashford Hospitality Trust. A decrease in traveling on the back of reduced travel budgets will most likely also lead to a deterioration of dividend coverage stats. Hence, I see a U.S. recession as the single biggest risk factor affecting the investment thesis here.

Your Takeaway

If you are looking to buy a U.S. hotel REIT with a high degree of insider ownership, now is the time to buy Ashford Hospitality Trust, in my view. The REIT's valuation, entry yield, and risk-reward have greatly improved after a minor revenue disappointment related to the Q2-2018 earnings release. Ashford Hospitality Trust still has heaps of upside potential in a rising economy, and the dividend is actually relatively safe. Though the payout ratio is volatile (thanks to the industry's seasonality), the dividend is well covered. Shares are much more affordable today, selling for a very low run-rate AFFO-multiple. Speculative Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AHT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.