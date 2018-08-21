Is Sonos Valued Fairly? Part 2 - Valuation

While the proliferation of smart speakers will add an impetus to sales growth rate, tight competition will create a cap on that;

Sonos is just one of the many players in the home audio market;

With Part 1 having set the stage for Sonos (SONO) in terms of analysis, the current article will provide further analysis, concluded by a formal company valuation.

Valuation

The narrative driving the current valuation is based on the evidence that Sonos is just one of the many players in the home audio market. While the proliferation of smart speakers will add some impetus to revenue growth rate, the existence of an array of competitors (both traditional and new) will not allow the company to grow significantly beyond the overall industry level and to have above-average profit margins. The reinvestment structure of the company will resemble that of an average global consumer electronics company, and the risk level (as the company grows) will gradually decline to approach the global average.

Growth – As discussed in part 1, by 2024 the total addressable market (NYSE:TAM) for Sonos is expected to reach about $50bln ($20bln of traditional home audio equipment and $30bln from smart speaker industry). Accruing this figure at an annual rate of 2.86% (10-year Treasury rate) for four years (given 10-year modeling horizon starting from 2018) yields $55.97bln TAM. With an assumed 7.5% market share in year 10 (up from 6% in 2017), the 5-year high growth stage posts a CAGR of 19.6%, declining linearly over the other half of the decade to 2.86% (the terminal growth rate). That 5-year growth rate of 19.6% is not far from the TTM’17-TTM’18 growth of 18% and below 30% CAGR forecast by Global Market Insight (see part 1) - in line with my story of the company not being able to grow spectacularly, given intensifying competition;

As discussed in part 1, by 2024 the total addressable market (NYSE:TAM) for Sonos is expected to reach about $50bln ($20bln of traditional home audio equipment and $30bln from smart speaker industry). Accruing this figure at an annual rate of 2.86% (10-year Treasury rate) for four years (given 10-year modeling horizon starting from 2018) yields $55.97bln TAM. With an assumed 7.5% market share in year 10 (up from 6% in 2017), the 5-year high growth stage posts a CAGR of 19.6%, declining linearly over the other half of the decade to 2.86% (the terminal growth rate). That 5-year growth rate of 19.6% is not far from the TTM’17-TTM’18 growth of 18% and below 30% CAGR forecast by Global Market Insight (see part 1) - in line with my story of the company not being able to grow spectacularly, given intensifying competition; Profitability – to arrive at a pre-tax operating margin assumption, three years of fiscal year and two years of TTM data has been used to form vertical common-size income statement:

As can be seen, among operating expenses, sales and marketing stand out. Hopefully, as the company grows, the economies of scale will kick-in and drag this item (as a percent of sales) down. Conservatively keeping gross margin flat at 45% (lack of pricing power, given high competition, will likely not allow Sonos charge higher prices) and adjusting operating expenses down (due to economies of scale), yields an expected operating margin of 15% (note that high uncertainty around the sales and marketing assumption of 15% will be accounted for in the discussion of the Monte Carlo simulation later on in this article);

Reinvestment – With only three years of data, the calculation of the reinvestment rate yields unreliable and volatile results. On this occasion, the global consumer electronics industry’s sales-to-capital figure of 2.27 has been used in the valuation.

Furthermore, since the sustainable growth rate is computed as:

Sustainable growth = ROIC * reinvestment rate

and assuming that this rate during the terminal period is equal to 2.86% (10-year Treasury rate), with an ROIC of 8.24% (which assumes the company will not be able to sustain its competitive advantage in the long-term [even though Sonos does have its fair share of loyal customers, it is far not the only one with strong brand value] and will not achieve returns in excess of the terminal period WACC), the reinvestment rate in the terminal period can be calculated as:

Reinvestment rate = 2.86% / 8.24% = 34.71%;

Risk – using market values of equity and debt (capitalised operating leases), we have the following:

Equity Debt Capital Weight in Cost of Capital 94.5% 5.5% 100% Component cost 9.73% 8.48% 9.66%

The equity component was calculated using the risk-free rate of 2.86%, ERP (geographically weighted by sales) of 5.5% and a levered bottom-up beta of 1.25. The pre-tax debt component of 11.16% resembles the effective interest rate on Term Loan as of March, 2018 (424B4, p.F-24):

Consequently, the 5-year transitional WACC of 9.66% will be linearly adjusted downwards during the remaining five years to a terminal rate of 8.24% – a global median.

Apart from these major assumptions, the following has been applied in the model as well:

Share count of 99.218mln, consisting of 92.829mln of shares outstanding just before the IPO, 5.555mln offered in the IPO and 0.833 over-allotment option (424B4, p.9). Note that 8.333mln of shares offered by the selling stockholders should not be counted, since it does not represent a new share issue but is merely a change of hands;

Value of debt of $106.7mln. Also note that even though the book value of debt is $39.66mln, the company has off-balance sheet operating lease commitments (424B4, p.F-35), which have been capitalized by discounting to the present the future minimum lease payments at pre-tax cost of debt (see above) of 11.16%;

Value of options of $369.3mln, based on 50.4mln shares underlying options, weighted-average strike price of $10.22, average maturity of 6.7 and standard deviation of 32% (424B4, p.9-10 and F-27);

Loss carryforwards of $217.1mln (424B4, p.F-30), which will reduce the taxable base once the company becomes profitable;

Revised down cash balance of $202.3mln due to $16.5mln cash trapped overseas and subject to a one-time 15.5% repatriation tax;

IPO proceeds of 87.1mln, including the exercise of the over-allotment option (424B4, p.41).

The table below presents the model results:

At current price per share of around $19.42 and the computed value per share of $24.38, there is about 25% upside potential. To account for the uncertainty factor in the main assumptions discussed above, the Monte Carlo simulation of 100K trials has been conducted with the following parameters:

Revenue growth rate – uniform distribution with ±2.5 percentage points (PP) around the base-case market share assumption of 7.5% (see growth section above for discussion). Essentially, this translates into 5-year CAGR of 13% (minimum) and 24.5% (maximum), compared to 19.6% in the base-case;

Operating margin – custom pragmatic distribution with the following parameters:

Given much certainty around the base-case assumption of 15%, especially to the downside, uniform distribution has been assumed in the range of 10%-15% and declining probability from 15% to 20%;

Reinvestment rate – triangular distribution with ±1 around the base-case figure of 2.27 (so that the investment efficiency varies from low (lower boundary, higher capex) to high (higher boundary, lower capex);

WACC by applying a normal distribution with a mean of 9.66% (the base-case assumption for the transition period) and standard deviation of 0.73%, such that the lower boundary is at 8.24% (global median) with 95% confidence level.

Given that the simulated distributions have shifted somewhat to the left (to lower figures) from the base-case assumptions, it is not surprising to see that the median value is below that of the base-case value and is at $19.52 per share. What is important to see from this simulation is that, given the percentiles table above, the stock at the current price of $19.42 appears to be valued fairly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: It is unfortunate but by the time I was able to submit this piece (I had to wait for Part 1 to be published), the stock had moved from about $17.5 (i.e. slightly undervalued with 60% chance, given the simulation) to $19.42 (i.e. valued fairly, given the simulation). As a result, I had to adjust my wording accordingly.



And here is another benefit for the prospective subscribers of my upcoming Marketplace service - the ability to get the first quick look at the value per share without any publishing delays (since Marketplace content is not directly curated by the editors).