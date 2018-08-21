GE's Bet On Neuronetics: Sell It At 8.32x Forward Sales

Some members of Seeking Alpha claimed that the technology is not a cure. According to Neuronetics, 58% of the patients respond to the treatment and 37% achieve remission.

In this piece, there is further due diligence on what patients say about the treatment. There are beneficial as well as detrimental comments, but they all provide relevant information that could help in the investment decision-making of shareholders.

Business And Due Diligence

Neuronetics, Inc. is a medical technology company commercializing the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, an FDA approved system, designed to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. As of June 30, 2018, 54,000 patients have been treated with approximately 1.9 million treatment sessions.

The company casts its technology with the following words:

“The Company’s first commercial product, the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The system is cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder, or MDD, that have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current MDD episode.” Source: 10-Q

In a previous article covering the IPO, some members of Seeking Alpha claimed that the technology is not a cure. Some contributors even noted that short sellers should investigate the company. The image below shows some of these comments:

These claims are very serious. An analysis of the feedback given by patients seems very relevant here. Like it usually happens in anonymous forums, there are positive as well as detrimental comments about the treatment. There are some comments about the fact that people with no clinical background are involved in the treatment sessions. The following is an example of a negative comment:

Additionally, there were several comments from the patients claiming that $10,000 treatment was not useful. The image below is another example:

With that, after reviewing many forums over the internet, the research shows that some patients were happy with the results of the treatment. According to many comments, after about two weeks or a month, the improvements can be recognized:

Is this a cure? No, it is not a cure as not all patients see improvements. Patients noted in the forums that doctors claim that 40% of patients see improvements and 20% see no benefit. The image below provides further information on the results:

The results seen by the specialists are a bit worse than what is given by the company in the prospectus. According to Neuronetics, 58% of the patients respond to the treatment and 37% achieve remission:

In conclusion, in fact, it does not seem a cure. However, NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System helps the patients, and the company is able to market the system. This does not seem an unreal treatment. In addition, General Electric (GE) invested in Neuronetics. It should have done due diligence on the company to be sure that it is not a fraud. Finally, the fact that not less than 54,000 patients have been treated shows that doctors trust the technology. The numbers and the names of the companies involved are too remarkable to consider this a fraudulent company.

Revenue Growth, But No Positive Cash Flow From Operations

With that, the recent income statement reported by STIM seems beneficial. Revenues for the three months ended June 30 increased by 28.5%, as compared to the same period in 2017. Additionally, gross profit also increased by 28% in the same period, amounting to $10 million.

With operating expenses increasing by 46%, as compared to the same quarter in 2017, the company reported a net loss of $7.4 million. The situation is not very worrying since most startup companies lose money in the beginning. With that, the company needs to invest a large amount of money in sales to generate returns. The product does not seem revolutionary, which should affect the valuation of the company.

On the cash flow front, the situation is somewhat similar. The company provided a cash flow statement for the six months ended June 30. It shows that cash from operations decreased by 41% amounting to -$13.3 million than that in 2017. The most significant in 2018 was accrued expenses, $2.12 million. Have a look at it in the image below:

Balance Sheet: Remember To Add $100 Million From The IPO

The balance sheet has not changed a lot since the previous article. The balance sheet looks quite clean even before including the net proceeds from the IPO. With approximately $114 million in cash and debt of $2.1 million, the company will have a lot of cash to commercialize its system, which is beneficial for the shareholders.

With approximately $128 million in assets, $46 million in total liabilities and 17 million shares outstanding, the book value per share is $4.8. This means that the shares are trading at about 6x its book value per share, which should not surprise the investors. Bear in mind that Neuronetics is a growth stock. Revenue growth is what matters here. If revenues keep growing and gross margin doesn’t deteriorate, the balance sheet and the net income will not matter a lot to the investors.

Equity: No Convertible Securities

The equity also needs to be adjusted to include the conversion of the convertible preferred stock and warrants. The following image was given in the last report:

As of today, it seems very beneficial that the dilutive securities have been converted. Only those who took the time to read the IPO document will notice it. The IPO was executed in July, and the quarterly report is for the period ended June 30. Have a look at the following lines for further information on this matter:

“In addition, upon the closing of the IPO on July 2, 2018, all of the Company’s outstanding shares of convertible preferred stock converted into 11.0 million shares of common stock; all of the Company’s outstanding warrants to purchase convertible preferred stock converted into warrants to purchase common stock.” Source: 10-Q

It Is Too Expensive At 8.32x 2019 Forward Sales, Time To Liquidate The Position

In the previous article published in June, the company was said to be very cheap at 3.9x forward sales. The shares were sold at $16-$17, which seemed cheap as compared to peers. The image below shows the rationale at that time:

The stock returns have been fantastic. After trading at $25, the shares increased to $31 in August after the company released the quarterly report. The 28.5% revenue growth may have originated the run. Have a look at it in the image below:

With $114 million in cash and $2.6 million in debt, the net debt equals -$111 million. Taking into account 17 million shares outstanding at $31, the market capitalization equals $527 million, thus the enterprise value is $416 million. Using revenue growth of 25%, the 2019 forward revenue equals $50 million. With these figures in mind, the EV/2019 forward revenue equals 8.32x, which seems too expensive. The closest competitor, Brainsway Ltd. (OTCPK:BRSYF), trades at 5.47x with a gross profit margin of 77%. Traders may close their position at the current price levels.

Conclusion

Further due diligence on the business model of Neuronetics shows that some patients appreciate the treatment provided. It is not a cure, but it does help fight depression in some cases. In addition, the fact that General Electric is among the shareholders is a very beneficial feature. This big corporation should have executed due diligence on this name. Thus, Neuronetics being a fraud does not seem likely.

With that, after 93% stock returns, it may be time to liquidate the position on the stock. Neuronetics, at 8.32x forward sales, seems highly overvalued as compared to other peers with similar margins. Neuronetics is a sell because it is expensive, not because the business model is not real.

