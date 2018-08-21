Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 48: The Best Way To Overcome Your Biggest Investing Problem

This week I'm recommending "Dividends Still Don't Lie: The Truth About Investing in Blue Chip Stocks and Winning in the Stock Market" as a book/audio book that's a great source of valuable income investor ideas.

Running your portfolio like a business, with clearly defined goals, can be a great way to overcome the short-term volatility that trips up most investors.

However, while this time tested method is almost certain to work, being patient enough actually reach your financial dreams is much easier said than done.

History has shown that long-term investing in stocks in general, and high-yield dividend growth stocks in particular, is the single best way to build wealth over time.

Note that due to reader requests I've decided to break up my weekly portfolio updates into three parts: commentary, economic update, portfolio summary, stats, & watch lists. This is to avoid excessively long articles and maximize the utility to my readers.

This week's commentary highlights the 3 reasons why buy and hold stock investing is the single best way for average investors to build wealth and achieve their long-term financial goals.

This week's economic update highlights why America's trade fight with China might be over by November, and how that might set the stage for a 20% market rally through the end of 2019.

Introduction

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am not recommending anyone mirror this portfolio. My situation is that I'm about to turn 32 but consider this portfolio an income-focused retirement one (though in a taxable account so I can use modest amounts of margin).

I'm also working full-time (self-employed) and thus able to continually add to this portfolio. I do not plan to actually tap the portfolio's income stream for 14 to 20 years, when I plan to move my family (and help support my parents) to the promised land of my people (retired dividend investors): Coastal Florida.

What this portfolio can be used for is investing ideas; however, this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings are right for you.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE (Eternal Daily Dividend Growth Experiment) 4.0 portfolio. However, keep in mind that the portfolio is not static, and both it and the underlying investment strategy will evolve and adapt over time. This is because a changing world, new knowledge, and more experience will cause me to fine-tune it over coming years and decades to maximize my income and total returns.

Also note that this is a highly sector concentrated portfolio. That's because I received my professional training working at The Motley Fool's energy desk, specializing in midstream MLPs (and also lots of renewable energy YieldCos). Thus, my comfort with these high-yield and very fast growing industries. Since moving to Seeking Alpha (and becoming an analyst for Simply Safe Dividends), I've branched out into covering all industries. I now look at about 200 companies per year in detail.

The bottom line is that researching dividend stocks are both my greatest passion and my profession. Thus, you should only use these updates as sources of ideas, but not mirror them exactly unless your risk profile/time horizon/goals very closely match my own.

Note that this experiment has certain preliminary performance targets (subject to change):

Break even within 4 years.

Match the market within 5 years.

Beat the market within 7 years (on an unlevered basis).

Beat smart beta ETFs that have historically outperformed the S&P 500 (like ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)) within 9 years.

Beat all ETFs or smart beta ETFs (like Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ)) within 10 years.

In case the portfolio fails to hit these targets, then I'll consider adapting it to add what is outperforming it. That means switching to an alternative plan, which tentatively looks like this:

25% QQQ (Nasdaq ETF, which I consider a superior index to the S&P 500)

25% SCHD (Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, which is also superior to the S&P 500)

10% non-dividend stocks (such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B))

5% into bond CEF Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) - only form of bond exposure I plan on right now

35% individual dividend growth stocks (focused on maximizing long-term total return potential via my top 10 to 15 ideas)

Why care about total returns at all if income is your goal? Because over the long term if you can achieve greater total returns over time then a far larger more growth oriented portfolio can ultimately be converted into a higher-yielding retirement portfolio that yields greater total income.

Book/Audio Book Recommendation

This week I'm highlight another great book/audio book I recently enjoyed: Kelly's Wright's Dividends Still Don't Lie: The Truth About Investing in Blue Chip Stocks and Winning in the Stock Market.

Wright is Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager at I.Q. Trends Private Client Asset Management. He's Managing Editor of the number one rated Investment Quality Trends newsletter which has been helping investors achieve market beating total returns via blue chip dividend stocks since 1966. The most notable thing about this book (and IQ Trends' approach in general) is that they use one of my favorite valuation methods, which is to only buy quality dividend growth stocks if their yields are substantially higher than their historical norms.

Or to put another way, IQ Trends has built an empire around a simple but time tested valuation method that is one of the cornerstones of my own valuation approach. This book explores in detail the evidence behind dividend growth investing in general, and the yield vs historical yield valuation model in particular. And of course it provides plenty of examples about how to construct one's portfolio to meet your long-term financial needs.

The Best Way To Overcome The Biggest Problem In Investing...

It's no secret that when it comes to long-term wealth building no asset class can hold a candle to stocks.

(Source: Credit Suisse)

Since 1871 the stock market has generated annualized total returns of 9.2% and 7% after adjusting for inflation. And since 1900 the stock market's 6.5% inflation adjusted annual returns have far surpassed bonds and cash equivalents (like short-term treasury bills). This is ultimately why passive investing, ie index funds and ETFs, are now so popular. It's the closest thing to a "sure thing" as you can get in finance, and the simplest road to riches there is.

But the downside to index investing is that when the market is offering a paltry yield as it is now, living off passive income becomes challenging, unless you have a massive portfolio. This is why many older income investors, including retirees, turn to high-yield dividend growth stocks instead of passive broad market ETFs. That's actually a smart strategy because as it turns out high-yield dividend growth stocks have been the absolute best asset class in history. For example, between 1969 and 2011 stocks with yields ranging from 3% to 6% outperformed the broader market by 3% per year, while lower yielding but faster growing dividend stocks did nearly as well. High-yielding stocks (6% to 9%) also beat the market and all three yield ranges achieved far superior risk-adjusted returns to non dividend stocks (the information ratio seen above). Only the highest yielding (including many distressed companies) failed to achieve superior risk adjusted returns to non dividend stocks.

So the data is clear that long-term buy and hold investing of high-yield dividend growth stocks is the best chance that most of us have not just to enjoy generous and steadily growing income, but also grow our wealth to the maximum extent. But to paraphrase American Dad, "dividend growth investing is like making love. It's easy to do, but takes a lifetime to master." That's because the long-term is made up of a lot of short-term periods, including periods of immense volatility, uncertainty, and doubt. And of course life in general is what happens to us as we're making plans.

For example, say you buy a quality dividend growth stock yielding 3% and that's likely to grow the dividend at 10% over the long-term. Over the next 15 years the dividend will quadruple and your yield on cost will rise to 12%. Most likely the share price will also quadruple and so you're looking at some very nice total returns. But of course 15 years is a long time to wait and during that time a lot of crazy stuff is going to happen, both in the market and in your life. This will challenge your ability to hang and and patiently wait for your stake in this company to achieve your long-term goals. How do you overcome the biggest problem in investing (impatience)? By treating your portfolio like a business.

...Is To Know Your Portfolio's Business Model

Whether you are self employed or work for someone else, stock ownership allows us all to effectively become entrepreneurs. That's because we can convert active income we have to work hard for (and that might disappear if we lose our jobs) into passive income that grows exponentially over time.

Think of passive income like a pension you automatically get for all your past work and savings. This means that your dividend portfolio is really a holding company that owns equity stakes in various income producing assets. If you select your holdings with care and periodically check up to make sure the investment thesis still holds (the reason you bought it), then eventually your passive income will dwarf your active income and you can achieve true financial independence. That is where you can entirely live off dividends and thus don't ever have to worry about job losses or material want ever again. I consider this the true American Dream (and my personal definition of "rich") and is what I'm trying to help my readers obtain.

But as with any business, you have to decide on a specific business model that works for your needs/personality/risk profile. Something that will guide your decisions and capital allocation over time, until you finally achieve success.

Everyone's portfolio business model is slightly different but here's mine to show you what I mean. My portfolio is a cash flow based business.

gross dividends are my revenue

net dividends are my gross profit

after tax gross dividends are my net profit (bottom line)

The portfolio value merely represents a real time valuation of my business, but ultimately it doesn't matter in the short, or even medium-term. To paraphrase one of my favorite shows, the UK version of Dragon's Den, "short-term prices are vanity, cash flow is sanity, and dividends are reality."

As a result I allocate my capital based on three core principles.

maximum high (but safe) yield

maximum long-term income growth

best available valuations (high margin of safety)

What about total returns? Well in the sense that I want to maximize my eventual retirement income I do care about total returns. But only because if an alternative approach can generate superior returns over time then I can ultimately convert a much larger portfolio into a high-yield portfolio when I actually have to live off the income.

However, history has shown that if you combine the above three strategies for long enough, then eventually you'll achieve exceptionally strong and market beating returns. That's because a stock's total returns, but definition, can only consist of three variables: yield, earnings/cash flow growth, and changes in valuation multiples.

With stable payout ratios dividend will grow inline with earnings and cash flow, which is why I'm targeting my investing decisions to maximize all three variables. By doing so I'm confident that I'll achieve market beating returns. But more importantly achieve my ultimate goal of being able to live off just 50% of my post tax net dividends (other half always gets reinvested).

For context here are my current portfolio stats:

yield on cost: 7.4%

organic dividend growth rate (last 12 months): 15.4%

portfolio valuation: about 40% undervalued

With the exception of one high risk stock I own (Hi-Crush), every stock I own has stable cash flow under long-term contracts that will hold up well during a recession. In other words, not just is my yield high, but it's well supported by stable cash flow from businesses that are, in the aggregate, growing like gangbusters.

Now does that mean my portfolio does well every week or month? Of course not, no portfolio does. I've had some wild swings in the 11 months since I started this business, including an 11% plunge in February's correction. I've had days where 2% of my life savings theoretically went up in smoke. But you know what allowed me to persevere and gut out those drops?

August income: $2,600

Last week's income: $1,900

Wednesday's income $1,100

In total I've collected about $12,500 in dividends and distributions so far, and my portfolio's current annual payout is now over $15,000. For someone who was once so poor I literally couldn't afford to eat for a month, $1,100 in passive income in one day is mind boggling. And best of all August is just one of three such months I get to experience each year. And of course since most of my stocks increase their payouts quarterly (about 3.5% each quarter on average) next August is going to be even better.

But what about a market correction or even a bear market? Well, since I have a high savings rate and invest each week, I say bring it on! As long as the fundamentals of what I own don't deteriorate (thesis remains intact) the lower the prices fall the higher I can drive my yield and the faster I can achieve financial independence.

The bottom line is that if you want to get rich over time, you need to think like an entrepreneur, and run your portfolio like a long-term business. By doing so you can make a clear mission statement (your long-term goals) and focus on the core business model. That will allow you to ignore the short-term noise the world constantly generates and that will trip you up if you let it.

Buys/Sells This Week

Bought $600 of Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) - partial position

Bought $1,200 Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) - near full position

Bought $1,900 Dominion Midstream Partners (DM) - partial position

A nice big week that saw my portfolio income jump significantly as well as the income growth rate.

Plan For The Next Few Weeks

This week I'm changing up my approach a bit. Rather than putting all my cash (the big monthly buy) into Antero Midstream GP, I'm putting it into Antero Midstream (AM).

That's because AM is still one of the fastest growing income stock in America with management planning on 30% payout growth though 2020 (and 20% in 2021 and 2022). AMGP is guiding for 62% CAGR payout growth through 2022, which makes this America's fastest growing income stock. However, ultimately I plan to own a 7.5% stake in both stocks. Why not 10%? Because for MLP/GP pairs I limit my combined holdings to 15% in case they end up merging (a possibility with AM/AMGP). This way I avoid having too much of my capital invested into one MLP, even if its high coverage ratio, strong balance sheet, and self funding business model makes it a low risk one.

And thanks to my 25% use of leverage and big slug of cash coming in (as well as $1,500 in cap gains this week) I have about $1,500 in unlocked margin that is going into Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP). There are three reasons why this high-yield hyper growth hidden gem of an MLP is my second biggest holding. That's mostly based on management's confidence that its recent success in obtaining third-party contracts and a strong organic growth project backlog means the MLP will be able to achieve:

20% annual distribution growth "beyond 2021" (yield on cost in 2022 is 15.5%)

distribution coverage rising from 1.28 today to 1.5 to 1.7 by the end of 2019 (very low risk payout and potential self funding business model)

very strong balance sheet: leverage ratio 0.9 now, long-term target 2.0 (industry average 4.4)

OMP has been on a tear recently but remains about 35% undervalued right now. So I'm using my modest amount of margin (leverage ratio capped at 25%) to borrow at 3.41% to buy this 7% yielding payout growth superstar and fill out my position (capped at 10% of invested capital). Note that this week's addition to OMP will take it to about 10.5% of my portfolio and so that will make it my second full position (EQM also full).

Once Oasis is full I'll get back to using unlocked margin to build out my position in Dominion Midstream, which I'm capping at 5% due to its current liquidity trap increasing the risk of a Dominion Energy (D) buyout. DM's actual business model is low risk but until I'm confident it can eventually buy the $8 billion in drop downs from its sponsor (and restore 20% long-term payout growth), I'm not taking my position to 10%.

Dividend Stock Watchlists

Feedback from readers indicates that a master watchlist or MWL of 300+ stocks is a bit overwhelming. Thus, I'll adapt the MWL into three shorter and hopefully more useful watchlist.

Top 25 low/medium risk high-yield stocks (includes K1 issuing MLPs and LPs)

Top 25 High-yield low/medium risk dividend stocks (no K1s)

Fast Growing Dividend Aristocrats (10+% long-term total return potential)

Note that as a rule (unless otherwise specified), all MLPs issue K1 tax forms. As always, I'll bold the stocks that are at fair value or better and thus potentially worth buying today.

Top 25 Low/Medium Risk High-Yield Dividend Stocks (Includes K1 Issuers)

Ticker Company Target Yield (Fair Value) Current Yield Potential Long-Term Dividend Growth Total Return Potential Sector Industry (DM) Dominion Midstream Partners 3.3% 8.8% 14.0% 22.8% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels GLOP GasLog Partners 8.8% 8.6% 3.0% 11.6% MLP (no K1) Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (PEGI) Pattern Energy Group 6.7% 8.4% 8.3% 16.7% YieldCo Renewable Energy (ANDX) Andeavor Logistics LP 5.9% 8.4% 6.0% 14.4% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (HEP) Holly Energy Partners 8.0% 8.4% 2.0% 10.4% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (MRT) MedEquities Trust 7.4% 8.1% 4.6% 12.7% REIT Medical REIT (SEP) Spectra Energy Partners 6.0% 8.1% 4.0% 12.1% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (EQM) EQT Midstream Partners 3.6% 8.0% 12.0% 20.0% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels CORR CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 8.2% 7.8% 4.0% 11.8% REIT Infrastructure REIT (OTC:TRSWF) Transalta Renewables 4.0% 7.8% 6.0% 13.8% Utility YieldCo (TGE) Tallgrass Energy LP 4.2% 7.8% 7.0% 14.8% Midstream c-Corp (No K1) Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels MAIN Main Street Capital 8.0% 7.1% 2.0% 9.1% Finance BDC (ETE) Energy Transfer Equity 5.8% 6.8% 13.0% 19.8% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (TERP) TerraForm Power 6.0% 6.8% 6.5% 13.3% YieldCo Renewable Energy (MPLX) MPLX 4.4% 6.7% 5.6% 12.3% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (FUN) Cedar Fair 5.5% 6.7% 6.0% 12.7% Consumer Discretionary (Uses K1) Amusement Parks (MPW) Medical Properties Trust 6.6% 6.7% 4.4% 11.1% REIT Hospital REIT (OMP) Oasis Midstream Partners 5.0% 6.6% 11.0% 17.6% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels KIM Kimco Realty Corp 7.0% 6.6% 4.1% 10.7% REIT Retail REIT (CNXM) CNXM Midstream Partners 5.5% 6.6% 14.0% 20.6% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (IRM) Iron Mountain 6.0% 6.4% 5.3% 11.7% REIT Storage REIT (NYLD) NRG Yield 6.0% 6.4% 12.0% 18.4% YieldCo Renewable Energy (WGP) Western Gas Equity Partners 3.6% 6.3% 10.0% 16.3% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (SHLX) Shell Midstream Partners 3.2% 6.2% 10.0% 16.2% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (BEP) Brookfield Renewable Partners 5.6% 6.2% 9.0% 15.2% YieldCo (K1) Renewable Energy

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Simply Safe Dividends)

Top 25 High-Yield Low/Medium Dividend Growth Stocks (Without K1s)

Ticker Company Target Yield (Fair Value) Current Yield Potential Long-Term Dividend Growth Total Return Potential Sector Industry GLOP GasLog Partners 8.8% 8.6% 3.0% 11.6% MLP (no K1) Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels PEGI Pattern Energy Group 6.7% 8.4% 8.3% 16.7% YieldCo Renewable Energy MRT MedEquities Trust 7.4% 8.1% 4.6% 12.7% REIT Medical REIT CORR CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 8.2% 7.8% 4.0% 11.8% REIT Infrastructure REIT TRSWF Transalta Renewables 4.0% 7.8% 6.0% 13.8% Utility YieldCo TGE Tallgrass Energy LP 4.2% 7.6% 7.0% 14.6% Midstream c-Corp (No K1) Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels MAIN Main Street Capital 8.0% 7.0% 2.0% 9.0% Finance BDC TERP TerraForm Power 6.0% 6.8% 6.5% 13.3% YieldCo Renewable Energy MPW Medical Properties Trust 6.6% 6.7% 4.4% 11.1% REIT Hospital REIT KIM Kimco Realty Corp 7.0% 6.6% 4.1% 10.7% REIT Retail REIT IRM Iron Mountain 6.0% 6.4% 5.3% 11.7% REIT Storage REIT NYLD NRG Yield 6.0% 6.4% 12.0% 18.4% YieldCo Renewable Energy (AY) Atlantica Yield 5.6% 6.2% 8.0% 14.2% YieldCo Renewable Energy YieldCo WPC W.P Carey 6.7% 6.2% 3.3% 9.5% REIT Diversified REIT (OTCQX:IMBBY) Imperial Brands 5.6% 6.2% 8.8% 15.0% Consumer Defensive Tobacco (EPR) EPR Properties 6.1% 6.1% 5.8% 11.9% REIT Specialized REIT (T) AT&T 4.9% 6.1% 5.1% 11.2% Telecom Wireless/Internet (ENB) Enbridge Inc 3.5% 5.9% 8.0% 13.9% Midstream c-Corp (No K1) Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels RDS.B Royal Dutch Shell 7.0% 5.8% 3.0% 8.8% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (SKT) Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 4.7% 5.7% 5.3% 11.0% REIT Retail REIT APTS Preferred Apartment Communities 6.7% 5.7% 7.0% 12.7% REIT Apartment REIT (PM) Philip Morris International 5.0% 5.4% 5.0% 10.4% Consumer Defensive Tobacco (OTCPK:EMRAF) Emera 4.3% 5.4% 8.0% 13.4% Utility Regulated Utility VTR Ventas 5.8% 5.3% 4.2% 9.5% REIT Healthcare REIT NHI National Health Investors 5.8% 5.1% 4.2% 9.3% REIT Medical REIT

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Simply Safe Dividends)

Fast Growing Dividend Aristocrats (Sorted By Yield)

Ticker Company Target Yield (Fair Value) Current Yield Potential Long-Term Dividend Growth Total Return Potential Sector Industry (T) AT&T 4.9% 6.1% 5.1% 11.2% Telecom Wireless/Internet (XOM) Exxon Mobil 3.4% 4.2% 7.0% 11.2% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (ABBV) AbbVie 3.5% 3.9% 15.2% 19.1% Healthcare Biotechnology CVX Chevron 3.9% 3.8% 7.0% 10.8% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (CAH) Cardinal Health 2.1% 3.7% 8.5% 12.2% Healthcare Healthcare Distributors (PG) Procter & Gamble 3.1% 3.4% 8.2% 11.6% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products (LEG) Leggett & Platt 3.0% 3.4% 11.0% 14.4% Consumer Cyclical Furniture (KO) Coca Cola 3.2% 3.3% 7.7% 11.0% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage (KMB) Kimberly-Clark 3.1% 3.3% 7.3% 10.6% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products (PEP) Pepsi 3.0% 3.2% 7.0% 10.2% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage FRT Federal Realty Trust 4.0% 3.1% 6.0% 9.1% REIT Retail REIT TGT Target 3.3% 3.1% 6.7% 9.8% Consumer Cyclical Retail (GPC) Genuine Parts Company 2.7% 2.9% 7.6% 10.5% Industrial Auto Parts (ITW) Illinois Tool Works 2.1% 2.9% 10.2% 13.1% Industrial Diversified Industrials JNJ Johnson & Johnson 2.8% 2.7% 7.6% 10.3% Healthcare Diversified Medical MMM 3M 2.5% 2.7% 9.8% 12.5% Industrial Diversified Industrials (ADM) Archer-Daniels Midland 2.6% 2.7% 11.0% 13.7% Consumer Defensive Farm Products (APD) Air Products & Chemicals 2.4% 2.6% 10.4% 13.0% Industrial Industrial Gas CLX Clorox 2.7% 2.6% 8.6% 11.2% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products EMR Emerson Electric 3.0% 2.6% 7.0% 9.6% Industrial Electrical Components (WBA) Walgreens Boots Alliance 1.9% 2.5% 11.1% 13.6% Consumer Defensive Pharmacy MCD McDonald's 3.1% 2.5% 8.6% 11.1% Consumer Cyclical Restaurants (CL) Colgate-Palmolive 2.4% 2.5% 7.6% 10.1% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products TROW T. Rowe Price 2.6% 2.4% 12.9% 15.3% Finance Asset Management (DOV) Dover 2.2% 2.3% 15.0% 17.3% Industrial Diversified Industrials AFL Aflac 2.4% 2.2% 8.0% 10.2% Finance Insurance (MDT) Medtronic 2.2% 2.2% 7.8% 10.0% Healthcare Medical Products WMT Walmart 2.7% 2.1% 7.3% 9.4% Consumer Defensive Grocery Stores VFC V.F Corp 2.0% 2.0% 10.5% 12.5% Consumer Cyclical Apparel (LOW) Lowe's Companies 1.7% 2.0% 19.8% 21.8% Consumer Cyclical Home Improvement Stores HRL Hormel Foods 2.0% 1.9% 8.0% 9.9% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage ADP Automatic Data Processing 2.4% 1.9% 13.6% 15.5% Industrial Business Services SYY Sysco 3.0% 1.9% 12.0% 13.9% Consumer Defensive Food Distributor (PPG) PPG Industries 1.5% 1.7% 9.0% 10.7% Basic Materials Specialty Chemicals MKC McCormick & Company 2.0% 1.6% 10.3% 11.9% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage PNR Pentair 2.0% 1.6% 9% 10.6% Industrial Water Infrastructure GWW W.W Grainger 2.0% 1.5% 12.0% 13.5% Industrial Industrial Distribution (AOS) A. O. Smith 1.1% 1.2% 11.5% 12.7% Industrial Building Products BDX Becton, Dickinson & Company 1.7% 1.2% 13.0% 14.2% Healthcare Medical Equipment BF.B Brown-Forman 1.4% 1.2% 10.0% 11.2% Consumer Defensive Alcohol SPGI S&P Global 1.3% 1.0% 14.7% 15.7% Financial Capital Markets SHW Sherwin-Williams 1.1% 0.8% 14.3% 15.1% Basic Materials Specialty Chemicals CTAS Cintas 1.1% 0.8% 15.1% 15.9% Industrial Business Services (ROP) Roper Technologies 0.6% 0.6% 12.5% 13.1% Industrial Industrial Tech

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Simply Safe Dividends)

The Portfolio Today

(Source: Morningstar)

Dividend Risk Ratings

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding, SWAN candidate).

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years, max portfolio size 5%.

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for one year, max portfolio size 2.5% (sole exception is HCLP due to its "special opportunity status")

Safety Outlooks

Negative outlook: Fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, rising risk of safety downgrade. If it's a turnaround story, the turnaround is unlikely to succeed.

Stable outlook: Fundamentals are stable, or if in turnaround, the management plan seems likely to work. The risk of a safety downgrade is low.

Positive outlook: Fundamentals are strong and rising.

High-Risk Stocks

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) - Stable outlook (WIN revenue diversification plan outlook improving)

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) - Positive outlook (sensational long-term cash flow growth potential)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) - Stable outlook (confidence in management executing on turnaround plan)

Medium-Risk Stocks

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI): Will be upgraded when the payout ratio declines under 85% - positive outlook

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR): Due to exposure to cinemas (though thriving ones)

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP): - Positive outlook (turnaround is going well and ETE merger would make it low risk stock)

Dominion Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) - positive outlook (liquidity trap potentially ending soon, D buyout risk decreasing)

Low-Risk Stocks

Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) - Stable outlook

Simon Property Group (SPG) - Stable outlook

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) - Stable outlook

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) - Positive outlook

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) - Stable outlook

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) - Stable outlook

Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP) - Stable outlook

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:NEP) - Positive outlook

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) - Stable outlook

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) - Stable outlook

EQT GP Holdings (EQGP) - Stable outlook

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) - Stable outlook

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) - Stable outlook

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) - Stable outlook

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) - Stable outlook

QTS Realty (NYSE:QTS): Stable outlook

NRG Yield (NYLD): Stable outlook

My portfolio began with five stocks, all medium- to high-risk, in two sectors. Right now, I'm in 27 stocks, mostly low- to medium-risk, in four sectors. Eventually, I'll expand into all sectors, but for now limited capital must be allocated with care, into the best opportunities you know of. Thus, the stronger focus on the most undervalued income growth opportunities in each week.

Top 10 Income Sources

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

While income diversification is important (in case of a dividend cut), I'm also balancing that with concentrated positions in my highest conviction names.

(Source: Morningstar)

The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days when it was pretty much 100% small-cap value. That being said, I'm fundamentally a value focused investor and so will always be overweight in that investing style.

(Source: Morningstar)

My portfolio is VERY concentrated in energy, because that's where the best overall opportunities are in terms of: safe yield, fast payout growth, and valuation. Keep in mind that my expertise is in midstream MLPs so I feel very comfortable with this kind of concentration. Meanwhile, I remain heavily exposed to utilities (mostly renewable YieldCos) and REITs. With the exception of HCLP, everything I own has very stable and recession resistant cash flow. So I expect very few, if any, payout cuts during the next recession.

Sector Concentration

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

In the future, I plan to add more utilities to help build up the defensive side of my portfolio. The utilities I'll be buying include:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP)

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY)

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Note that the five- and 10-year dividend growth figures are artificially low because my tracking software doesn't average in anything that hasn't existed for those time periods. Many of my holdings have IPOed in the last few years and so the one-year growth rate is the most accurate. These figures are purely organic growth rates and assumes no dividend reinvestment.

In the coming months, I expect to boost that significantly thanks to building a 10% stake in AMGP, the fastest growing income stock in America. Market conditions permitting, I'll also build up a 10% stake in NEP, which is likely to grow its payout at 15% annually for the next decade at least. And thanks to building up positions in NBLX (20% growth through 2020, analyst projection 18% through next decade) and AM (30% through 2020 and 22% through 2022), I should be able to keep my dividend growth rate rising over the next year or so.

Projected Portfolio Dividends Over Time

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends) - Note assumes no dividend reinvestment, just organic growth that slows gradually over time (constant holdings)

Even assuming no dividend reinvestment (I do that manually) and that I never sell anything I own (if growth slows and I find better opportunities), this portfolio would become an income powerhouse. And even if I were to not add to the portfolio at all with fresh savings within 20 years, I would have achieved my goal of financial independence.

Over the long term, my goal is about 5% portfolio yield, with about 10% long-term dividend growth over time. In order to maintain that, I may have to recycle some holdings when they no longer meet my needs.

For perspective, the S&P 500 yields 1.8% and its 20-year median annual dividend growth rate has been 6.2%. So, the goal is to about triple the market's yield, with about 4% faster dividend growth. Since 1871, the S&P 500 has generated annual total returns of 9.2%. The market's historical inflation-adjusted total return has been 7.0%. Even assuming no valuation multiple expansion (my deeply undervalued portfolio always remains so), this portfolio should easily be capable of about 15% unlevered total returns over time. Factoring in multiple expansion (already starting to happen) and 25% leverage, the returns could be even greater, potentially north of 20% annualized net levered returns.

Portfolio Statistics

Holdings: 27

Portfolio Size: $213,070 (all-time record high)

Equity: $170,729 (all-time record high)

Remaining Margin Buying Power: $800,555

Margin Used: $42,341

Debt/Equity: 0.25

Leverage Ratio: 25%

Dividends/Margin Interest Ratio: 10.4

Distance To Margin Call (How Much Portfolio Would Need To Fall): 71.2%

Current Margin Rate: 3.41%

Yield: 7.1%

Yield On Cost: 7.4%

Net Yield On Invested Capital: 8.8%

Time Weighted Total Return Since Inception (September 8, 2017): 6.5%

Unlevered Total Return Since Inception: 12.1% (early use of excess margin was detrimental) vs. S&P 500 17.1%

Year-to-Date Unlevered Total Return: 9.4% (vs. S&P 500 7.9%, catching up to market)

Annualized 2018 Unlevered Total Return: 15.4%

Unrealized Capital Gains (current holdings): $9,009 (+4.4%)

Cumulative Dividends Received (including accrued dividends): $12,273

Total Portfolio Gains: $16,130

Annual Dividends: $15,082

Annual Interest: $1,444

Annual Net Dividends: $13,638

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $1,137

Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $37.36

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 1.25

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 10%

Projected Annual Unlevered Total Return: 15%

Projected Net Levered Annual Total Return: 18% (assuming long-term average leverage of 25%, 3% average margin rate)

Long-Term Net Levered Annual Total Return Goal: 16.0% (on track to beat)

10 Worst-Performing Positions

Stock Loss Cost Basis HCLP -15.4% $15.25 AQN -6.1% $11.10 NBLX -5.4% $49.77 AM -4.2% $32.16 BIP -3.2% $41.39 D -2.8% $73.83 BPY -2.3% $20.56 EQGP -2.0% $22.85 IRM -1.7% $36.54 EQM -1.4% $55.47

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

10 Best-Performing Positions

Stock Gain Cost Basis QTS 28.3% $34.38 CNXM 24.5% $16.42 EPR 24.8% $56.31 UNIT 23.5% $16.19 OHI 16.6% $28.04 OMP 16.6% $20.40 SPG 14.6% $155.79 ETP 10.1% $20.82 NEP 9.3% $44.32 MPLX 8.1% $34.53

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

Bottom Line: If You Think Like And Entrepreneur And Treat Your Portfolio Like A Business Then You Can Achieve Your Financial Dreams

Financial independence isn't achieved overnight. There are no "get rich quick schemes" that actually work. But history teaches us that a disciplined approach to long-term high-yield income growth investing is the single best way for most people to both compound their income and wealth over time.

But no matter how great your overall investing strategy is, if you lose sight of the fundamentals then you can become lost in the sea of daily noise that the world creates. This is why I recommend all investors consider their portfolios a business and think like an entrepreneur. This means never forgetting your overall mission statement (long-term financial goal) and sticking to your business model (core long-term investing strategy).

That is the best way to avoid making costly mistakes, like panic selling during inevitable but temporary market drops. Always remember that the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, but requires you to keep taking them until you reach your destination.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQM, OMP, NYLD, BPY, ABBV, ETP, BIP, AM, NEP, HCLP, PEGI, SEP, EPR, EQGP, D, CNXM, OHI, MPLX, IRM, QTS, AMGP, UNIT, ENB, SPG, AQN, NBLX, DM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.