Another All-Time High For Natural Gas Production, Mother Nature Lends A Helping Hand

But the price move up today comes on the back of a warmer than normal weather update.

Lower 48 production reached ~83 Bcf/d over the weekend. Production has averaged above ~82.5 Bcf/d the last five days, which is one month ahead of our forecast.

We expect a +55 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended August 10. A storage report of +55 Bcf would compare with +43 Bcf last year and +52 Bcf for the five-year average.

Lower 48 production hits ~83 Bcf/d

The big fundamental news over the weekend was that Lower 48 production reached another new milestone hitting ~83 Bcf/d. This is about a month ahead of schedule, and our exit production forecast of ~83.5 Bcf/d looks too low now.

Given that production levels are already approaching ~83 Bcf/d in August, our revised estimate is for production to exit closer to ~84.5 Bcf/d. This is not a bullish development for natural gas bulls. In our article, "Do We Have Enough Gas In Storage For 2018 To 2019 Winter?", we used 84.5 Bcf/d as the average for the 2018-2019 winter. This may prove to be too low considering if we exit December at ~84.5 Bcf/d.

Nonetheless, we will make the appropriate revisions and publish an outlook come October.

But what the readers need to be made aware of is that our bear case for the natural gas fundamental outlook was for production to average ~82.5+ Bcf/d for September. This outlook, however, puts us one-month ahead of schedule, which based on our fundamental value calculations puts natural gas closer to $2.8 to $2.85 than $2.97 today.

So why are prices up today? Because Mother Nature is lending a helping hand, once again.

The weather outlook turns slightly more bullish for early September

Readers will know that we are currently long DGAZ. We explained our reasoning in this article last week.

Our previous DGAZ long trades were closed at a loss. At the time, our reasoning was that the long-range weather outlook indicated that the weather set-up for the second half of August would turn bearish. But following signs from the daily models that showed the contrary, we quickly closed our DGAZ positions at a loss.

It's safe to say with hindsight now that the end of August will only have three days of bearish weather contrary to what the long-range model predicted at the start of August:

You can see from the chart above that CDDs do drop starting August 21 to August 24, but quickly rebound back above the 10-year average. The latest outlook shows that the models will keep trending above average in early September. This is helping the bulls keep natural gas prices elevated.

But we are maintaining our DGAZ long position for now because this time around natural gas prices already are at the top of the price band. Even if the weather outlook remains bearish, we don't see much more upside in price. While on the contrary, if the weather outlook is just neutral, then we see more downside risk ahead.

For now, mother nature is on the bull's side, but with Lower 48 production reaching ~83 Bcf/d, the bearish pressure is building.

