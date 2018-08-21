Physicians Realty Trust: Strong 5.3%-Yielding Healthcare REIT, But Probably Fairly Valued

The MOB-focused REIT is poised to profit from higher healthcare expenditures through its portfolio of MOBs.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is a promising REIT income play in the healthcare sector. The real estate investment trust is poised to profit from higher projected healthcare spending in the United States and an aging population. Physicians Realty Trust further has solid portfolio stats and dividend coverage stats which allows the REIT to easily cover its dividend payout. Shares, however, are now about fairly valued, in my opinion, and investors may want to wait for a drop before gobbling up a few shares for a DGI portfolio. An investment in Physicians Realty Trust yields 5.3 percent.

Physicians Realty Trust - Portfolio Overview

Physicians Realty Trust is an internally-managed healthcare real estate investment trust with a growing MOB-focused facility portfolio. At the end of the June quarter, Physicians Realty Trust's property portfolio consisted of 249 healthcare facilities representing 13.4 million square feet.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Physicians Realty Trust's property portfolio largely includes medical office buildings, which made up a whopping 92 percent of the REIT's facility portfolio at the end of the June quarter. The majority of Physicians Realty Trust's properties are strategically located on-campus (88 percent), allowing patients easy access to a host of healthcare service providers.

Physicians Realty Trust's properties are spread out over 30 states. Texas, with its large elderly population, is the REIT's largest market.

Here's a market breakdown.

As far as Physicians Realty Trust's portfolio occupancy is concerned, investors don't need to worry. The REIT's occupancy rate has steadily improved in 2016/7 and has now plateaued in the high-90 percentage range.

Strong Growth Trends Underpinning The Investment Thesis

The U.S. population is aging fast, which points to rising demand for healthcare services in the next couple of decades, both on an individual as well as on a society level. As a result, national health expenditures are forecasted to rise drastically in the future. Physicians Realty Trust will profit from these trends through its focused MOB portfolio.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Dividend Stats

Physicians Realty Trust outearned its dividend payout with normalized funds from operations, on average, in the last twelve quarters. The healthcare REIT pulled in a quarterly average of $0.258/share in normalized FFO while paying out an average of $0.227/share.

Here are Physicians Realty Trust's major dividend coverage stats for each quarter over the last three years.

And here's Physicians Realty Trust's dividend coverage ratio over time.

Valuation

As much as I like Physicians Realty Trust growth outlook, portfolio and dividend coverage stats, the healthcare REIT is no longer a bargain.

Investors seeking access to Physicians Realty Trust's 5.3 percent dividend pay a moderately high price: ~15.6x Q2 2018 run rate normalized FFO. I'd probably wait for a drop here before gobbling up a few shares.

And here's how Physicians Realty Trust compares against other major MOB-focused healthcare REITs in terms of price-to-book ratio.

Your Takeaway

Physicians Realty Trust is a promising healthcare REIT: The company should benefit from an aging U.S. population and rising healthcare costs through its portfolio of medical office buildings. Physicians Realty Trust further has robust portfolio and dividend coverage stats that point to a sustainable dividend over the short haul. On the other hand, shares are no longer a bargain, and, in my opinion, are about fairly valued today. I'd consider adding to Physicians Realty Trust around the $15-16 price level.

