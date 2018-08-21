Tuesday Morning Corp. (TUES) CEO Steven Becker on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tuesday Morning Corp. (NASDAQ:TUES) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you all to our fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today is Chief Executive Officer, Steven Becker. If you've not yet received a copy of today's earnings release, you may obtain one by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Tuesday Morning Web site at tuesdaymorning.com.

Before we begin today's discussion, I would like to make you all aware that some of the information presented today may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding the company's risk factors was included in our press release and is also included in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made during this call speak only as of the date of this call. Today's presentation will also include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Tuesday Morning Web site at tuesdaymorning.com.

Steve will provide an overview of the results and strategy, and I will follow with a review of our financial results before we open the call to questions.

Steven Becker

Thank you, Stacie, and thank you everyone for joining us this morning for our fourth quarter and fiscal year-end call. We are excited about the momentum at Tuesday Morning. Our third and fourth quarter fiscal quarters or what we refer to you as the spring season, saw a number of achievements. We comped up 5.6% during this period and importantly saw positive comps from our base stores.

Additionally, our operating income improved $14.6 million in the spring versus the same period last year. And our gross margins expanded by approximately 250 basis points. We’ve a number of major internal projects that are driving the business. These initiatives are translating into more transactions and higher sales.

During the quarter, we crossed the $1 billion line in annual sales threshold for the first time in our 45-year history. We achieve these sales, while continuing to right-size the store base, having reduced our store count from a high of approximately 860 stores to 719 stores as of today.

We are pleased with our overall spring comp of 5.6%. For this period our transactions were up 3.6% and our basket was up 1.9%. Good progress here with lots of opportunity continue to drive both metrics. For the June quarter, we comped up 2.4% overall. As we discussed last quarter, seasonal shifts in a promotional event and Easter timing positively impacted our third quarter and negatively impacted the fourth quarter, each by about 300 basis points. Adjusting for this, our June quarter comp would have been 5.1%.

Importantly, the sales trend in our base stores was strong. Comping positive -- positively every month this spring, but for April, which was negatively impacted by the shift in the promotions I just mentioned. For the full spring period, the base stores were a positive 2.1% comp. As a reminder, these are stores that have not been touched by real estate activity during the last 12 months. Due to the heavy real estate activity, we isolate this group as a measure of performance of our underlying business.

Many factors contributed to the positive tone of the business. Obviously, it all starts with the deal and I think we've been benefiting from continued improvement in our merchandise. We made changes to the buying organization and the team is delivering great product at compelling value. Additionally, the product sourcing environment continues to be favorable. All of these elements have combined to drive broad-based strength in our assortment. For example, over the last 12 weeks we’ve had more than 10 product families grow in double digits.

We've also worked closely with the field to enhance our store presentation as well as improve other operational metrics, which we believe are positively impacting our sales performance. Perhaps the most significant positive to our base sales is the inventory projects we’ve spoken about on prior calls.

Over the past year, we were to identify cohorts in our store base that we felt would respond to adjustments in baseline inventory levels. This project has been a successful one and we’ve seen a notable lift in a high percentage of the stores we've touched to date. We continue to identify and address opportunities within our store fleet to improve assortment and adjust inventory levels.

The second major focus on the inventory front has been around turn and freshness. We are committed to showing our customer steady flow of new deals and giving her a reason to return often. This quarter, we again saw improvement in our inventory freshness as measured by the percentage of inventory less than 90 and 180 days old. These metrics were both at multiyear highs. We also saw improvement in our overall turn which was 2.8x this quarter, a 12% improvement over the same timeframe last year.

We’ve also done a good job of smoothing our receipts. This effort has had an impact throughout the supply chain and we believe consistent flow of inventory to our store base is positively impacting our business. Finally, we’ve continued to improve our markdown process, having increased the frequency with which we take markdowns. We believe this effort is contributing to the freshness of the store and improves our overall customer experience.

On the marketing front, we are pleased with our digital initiatives and branding campaign. For its entire history, Tuesday Morning relied upon a single monthly promotional event to drive sales. Over the past year, we've been shrinking these events both in number and event size, and moving these dollars to our everyday branding message. We are seeing a positive return on our digital spend and we will continue to shift a meaningful percentage of our advertising spend away from print, an event focused advertising towards digital and our branding message.

We continue to see an excellent response to our email messages and are pleased with the economics of our digital initiatives and the success we’re having driving new customers to Tuesday Morning. Our supply chain is functioning smoothly. Like our peers, we’re focused on the challenges in the transportation market and are working on a number of initiatives to more efficiently and cost-effectively move freight. Low-density and freight efficiency is top of mind and the projects we discussed on the last call, domestic consolidation and DC bypass are a major internal focus.

We continue -- we expect the transportation market to be challenging and we’re working on efforts to continue to mitigate these efforts as best we can. We’re also well underway with evaluating our supply chain roadmap, and we will keep you updated. As we discussed on our last call, we continue to be patient in the current real estate environment.

There's a lot of opportunity and we're moving carefully and picking our spots. The complexion of many retail centers has changed meaningfully with the speed of closures over the past couple of years and while this increased vacancy presents opportunity, it also requires patience to secure the right deals for Tuesday Morning.

Additionally, the success we've had renegotiating rent reductions makes the hurdle for relocation higher. As of the end of July, about 40% of the leases that have come to you so far for fiscal 2019 or renegotiated at lower lease rates. While our overall rent will continue to climb, the pace of this rental growth will slow as we continue to renegotiate many of our leases.

In terms of our overall real estate activity, at this time we see approximately 15 to 20 relocations, 10 to 12 new stores, 1 to 3 expansions and 20 to 30 closures during fiscal '19. This is roughly what we have line of sight on today. This may change depending on the circumstances. We intend to be very opportunistic and each of these numbers may move either way as the market dictates.

We think this is a great market for us from a real estate perspective and we plan to continue to be active. The decrease in activity versus the past two years is primarily related to the level of noise in the market as the increased vacancies were absorbed and the right locations become available. We’ve plenty of capital to pursue deals as they become available and we intend to do so.

As we are in the fiscal year, it is appropriate to review our historical relocation activity. We now have 74 stores that have two and three year relocation history. Of these 74 stores, 8 are not meeting our plans and we will likely be closed or renegotiate. Of these 8 stores, only 4 are losing money on an unburdened four wall basis. And the worst of the group loses approximately $55,000 annually. So while the worst or not bad they’re still not up to our expectations and we will work to renegotiate or close them as the leases come up over the next couple of years.

Of the remaining stores, the average four wall is approximately 15%, which is consistent with a target we’ve discussed. We believe there's opportunity to continue to improve these stores through marketing inventory store management etcetera. While we are pleased with the performance we’ve learned along the way and we know there's work to be done, an opportunity to drive this number higher.

In summary, we’re pleased with both financial and operational progress we made this past fiscal year. Significant opportunities remain and we believe our strategies have positioned as well to deliver improvement in fiscal 2019. We look forward to updating you on our progress throughout the year.

Thank you, Steve. In the fourth quarter, net sales were $230.5 million, up 3.1% from Q4 last year despite having five U.S stores here and comp sales increased 2.4%. Comp transactions increased 1.4% and average ticket increased 1%. Storage relocated over the last 12 months continued to deliver strong performance, contributing approximately 310 basis points to comp sales in the quarter, driven by both better real estate and larger average store footprint.

As Steve discussed, our fourth quarter comp was negatively impacted due to the seasonal shift and a promotional event and the Easter timing which has benefited our third quarter performance. Given these shift, we believe it is appropriate to look at our spring performance as a whole. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, we deliver comp performance of 5.6% versus last year's negative .4%.

Gross profit increased 9.5% to $77 million, an increase of $6.7 million versus last year. Gross margin increased 200 basis points for the fourth quarter to 33.4% compared to last year's gross margin of 31.4%. This increase was primarily driven by anniversary and recognition at higher level of net supply chain costs this year -- last year, as well as improved cost efficiencies now in place within our distribution network and continued improvement in our IMU and markdowns versus last year.

As expected, transportation costs were a headwind in the quarter and we expect them to remain a headwind into fiscal 2019. As Steve noted, we’ve many projects in place to help mitigate these higher costs. And we believe we will see continued improvements in gross margin in fiscal 2019, higher than expected transportation cost notwithstanding.

SG&A expenses were $86.5 million for the fourth quarter versus last year's expenses of $87.4 million. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A improved 160 basis points to 37.5% compared to 39.1% in the same period last year. This decrease in SG&A as a percentage of net sales was driven primarily by leveraging store and corporate expenses, along with reduced real estate projects and related costs as well as a reduction in advertising expenses due to the timing of the promotional event we’ve discussed.

Our operating loss improved by $7.7 million to $9.4 million for the quarter compared to an operating loss of $17.1 million last year. We’ve reported a net loss of $10.3 million or $0.23 per share compared to last year's net loss of $17.3 million or $0.39 per share. As -- and we improved EBITDA for this year to negative $2.8 million compared to negative $11.1 million last year. On an adjusted EBITDA basis was -- it was negative $2.1 million this year compared to negative $9.8 million for the fourth quarter of last year.

Now let me review our results for the 12-month period ended June 30, 2018. Net sales were $1 billion compared to $966.7 million for the same period last year. This is a 4.1% increase in total sales which is five U.S stores. Comp store sales growth was 3.9% on top of last year's 2.2%. Comp transactions increased 2.9% along with a 1% increase in average ticket.

Sales at the 45 stores relocated during the past 12 months increased approximately 58% on average in fiscal 2018 as compared to the prior year period, again primarily from the improved real estate and larger store footprint and contributed approximately 370 basis points to the comparable store sales.

Gross margin for fiscal 2018 was 33.9% compared to last year's gross margin rate of 33.2%. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to the same factors that drove the improvement in the fourth quarter.

SG&A expenses were $361.9 million for fiscal 2018 compared to last year's expenses of $353 million. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A improved 50 basis points to 36% versus 36.5% in the same period last year, driven primarily by a reduction in corporate expenses as well as advertising spend, while we drove 30 basis points of leverage as we’ve continued to optimize our marketing channels as well as promotional events throughout the year. These improvements were partially offset by higher store rent and depreciation, as we continue to upgrade our store location.

Our operating loss in fiscal 2018 improved 35% to $21 million compared to an operating loss of $32.3 million in fiscal 2017. We reported a net loss of $21.9 million or a loss of $0.50 per share compared to last year's net loss of $32.5 million or $0.74 per share.

EBITDA was $5.6 million for the fiscal year, a $15.2 million improvement compared to negative $9.6 million last year and adjusted EBITDA was $9.6 million compared to a negative $2.8 million for fiscal 2017. Cash and cash equivalents were $9.5 million as of the end of the year compared to $6.3 million at the end of last year. The total liquidity of $70 million, including approximately $60.5 million available on our revolver.

As of year-end, we have $38.5 million in borrowings outstanding under our line of credit, up from $30.5 million at the end of last year. The increase in borrowings compared to last year was driven by higher inventory, particularly an increase in our in-transit and warehouse inventory, which we intentionally grew to ensure a smooth transition into our fall of season.

We continue to be very comfortable with our liquidity position. As we look to this next fiscal year at our peak borrowing level, we expect to have approximately $65 million of availability on our revolver. We ended the year with inventory at $234.4 million, a 5.6% increase from a year-ago with the average per store inventory at 1%. Our overall inventory turns improved to 2.8 turns compared to 2.5 turns a year-ago, which represents the fourth consecutive quarter of improved turns. For the year, we invested $22.2 million of CapEx on a net basis. The majority of which was focused on our real estate initiatives.

Turning now to our outlook for next year. We expect our fiscal 2019 comp sales performance to be in the range of 3% to 5%. Given the 1% to 2% reduction in our planned ending store count for next year, we would expect the total sales increase for fiscal 2019 to be about 50 basis points below this comp range. We also expect that roughly half of the comp improvement will come from our base stores.

As Steve outlined, the level of real estate activity is expected to be lower in fiscal 2019. The overall impact of this activity on the total comp sales results will diminish given fewer stores are being relocated than in previous years and as our total sales continue to grow, the contribution as a percentage of the total will decline.

With regards to gross margin, we expect a 100 to 125 basis points improvement for full-year 2019 over fiscal 2018, driven by improved product margins and lower supply chain expenses, partially offset by higher transportation costs. Due to the timing of certain markdowns and the impact of absorbing the higher level of incurred transportation costs, the year-over-year margin comparison will be most challenging in our first quarter.

We expect the transportation extent litigation efforts we are working on have a greater impact as the year progresses. We also expect SG&A to deleverage modestly for the year due to the normalization of incentive compensation cost based on our expectation of achieving our fiscal 2019 financial goals as well as the impact of retention costs that were disclosed in our third quarter 10-Q.

Excluding these increased costs which are approximately 50 basis points, we expect that we will leverage SG&A in fiscal 2019. With all these things consider, we expect a significant year-over-year improvement in EBITDA for the year. Lastly, we expect our capital spend to be in the range of $15 million to $20 million for the year. The reduction from prior year spend reflects fewer relocations and new stores, partially offset by an increased level of return generating investments in information technology.

We also expect to continue to use the revolving credit facility for our seasonal working capital needs, but do not expect our fiscal 2019 ending net debt balance to increase from our fiscal 2018 ending position.

Thanks, Stacie. To summarize, we feel good about the progress that we made this spring in the past we're on. We continue to be very focused on driving Tuesday Morning to become a more profitable business. We feel good about the tone of our business and continue to be pleased with the comp sales trend we’re seeing in our base stores.

I want to thank this -- take this opportunity to thank our many hard-working and loyal employees. Our Tuesday Morning team is showing exceptional commitment and dedication and we greatly appreciate it.

Jeffrey Van Sinderen

Hi. Good morning and congratulations on the improved EBITDA performance. Steve, maybe you can just or Stacie maybe you can just give us a question -- a sense of the -- just update as I guess on your thinking around the DC relocation situation and where you stand on moving forward with that? Just trying to get a sense, I guess, is -- if your thinking has changed around that, what the timeframe might be? And then when we can start getting benefits from that?

Steven Becker

You know I would say, Jeff, that our thinking has not changed on that. We are hard at work on evaluating the network as a whole. Obviously, there are a lot of moving parts and it's a really important decision and it's something that the management team and the Board doesn't take lightly. So I would say that there's a lot of manpower internally and externally focused on that. And we look forward to talking to the street about it. At the same time, I would say that we're not sitting still at all on supply chain costs and we have -- as I mentioned, some initiatives which we're very enthusiastic about domestic consolidation, DC bypass, as well as a lot of operational improvements and a real focus on how we buy and how the way we buy has affected our supply chain costs. So, while we look forward to talking about the next step in supply chain, we hope that the combination of these initiatives, as Stacie mentioned, over the course of the year begin to show some impact for us.

Stacie Shirley

You know I will just add one thing on that is as we talked about that our supply chain cost have been at a very elevated level, given some of the challenges that we had, we are at 11.5% plus as a percentage of sales which is very high compared to others in the retail industry. And so, we definitely have a lot of opportunity here and to echo what Steve said, although the step function is really the new DC, we are doing things every day in our processes in the DC such as gain efficiency there.

Jeffrey Van Sinderen

Okay. Good to hear. And then, I know you mentioned the increased transportation costs which a lot of companies I think are feeling pressured from, but I think you said you expected to get some benefit from some of the things you’re working on there later in the year, and I'm just wondering maybe you can share some of the things you’re focused on doing with transportation costs?

Steven Becker

I mean, look, obviously, we're trying to move more stuff via rail. We’ve a very significant focus internally on making sure that we're not shipping air, and so we're obviously as we always do, but I think we’re making more progress than we have in the past tracking, trucks filled more closely, and getting better truck fill and we're very pleased with that. And I would say, the domestic consolidation is a great example of that. So, historically we would pick up product on the West Coast and we might ship a truck to Phoenix that was two-thirds full. Now we are consolidating all that product and only shipping full trucks and that's having a meaningful effect for us.

Jeffrey Van Sinderen

Okay, good. And then just one last one for me and I will jump off. Steve, maybe you can touch on some of the changes or some of the new things you’re working on for holiday in terms of merchandising, inventory strategy, and maybe marketing just for holiday this year?

Steven Becker

So, I would say from a merchandising standpoint, we made a lot of changes in the store if you go into one of our stores today, I think you'll see a very different look in the front of store. We're very focused on unit drivers, items that our customer can pick up and that are going to spur them to make an unanimous decision. From a standpoint of Christmas, we have a lot of things going well first in the business. As I mentioned on the call, we’ve kind of double-digit families that are growing at double-digit. So lots of things are working. And I think we're just pushing into those things that are working and that are resonating with our customer. Some of them are just a function of the landscape that we're in, so obviously with the closure of Toys "R" Us there a lot of folks that are looking for new place to shop toys and we've seen a commensurate increase in our toy business. But frankly that has been no different than what we’re seeing in any number of other families. From a marketing standpoint, we really are shifting dollars away, fairly aggressively from print and towards digital. And we're really pleased, it's been really kind of the holy grail for us to find an opportunity from a marketing standpoint to put a dollar to work and get better than a dollar of gross margin back and we’re finally getting that and feel good about it. And so we're pushing into that and as we head into -- to the fall season, each month we're adding more digital markets, we're expanding digital networks. And so, we're very early days in that initiative, but we are really happy with it and really ramping up the spend there, I think pretty meaningfully. Stacie, anything you would add?

Stacie Shirley

Nothing specific to the holiday, but it's just the ongoing increased focus of execution in the stores. I mean, we’re seeing that more and more which has been very helpful as well as what Steve talked about was the freshness of an inventory. So I think those are things that continue to drive more traffic.

Steven Becker

I'd say our merchant team has done a really good job thinking about what didn’t work last year and what we need to do better. And so, I think our gift assortment this year is going to be much better and we are seeing that business trend pretty well right now, so I'm optimistic about that. But I would say, overall, it's just doing a lot of things better as opposed to doing anything extraordinarily differently.

Stacie Shirley

And certainly the whole buying environment has been very good. So we've been -- the buying group has taken advantage of that. So very excited about what we had ahead from a holiday perspective.

Jeffrey Van Sinderen

Okay. Thanks for all that. I will jump off. Best of luck.

Steven Becker

Thank you.

Alex Silverman

Hey, good morning guys.

Steven Becker

Good morning.

Stacie Shirley

Good morning.

Alex Silverman

Can you spend a little bit of time just discussing trends in IMU and markdowns?

Stacie Shirley

Sure. So we have -- I think this might be the 10th quarter of consecutive improvement in our IMU. So we have been very successful -- the buying group has been very successful and in buying, I think in a much tighter and more disciplined fashion. And we'd expect that will carryforward in fiscal '19 and its one of the drivers for the improvement that we are expecting. And from a markdown perspective, kind of the same thing. We are -- our markdown rates were improved this past year. We are expecting that to continue into '19 which changed our strategy, I don’t know, maybe 12 months ago where we started to change the cadence of some of our markdowns. So ultimately we're marking down the goods -- some of the goods in a faster cadence and that has proved to be successful for us.

Alex Silverman

Okay. That’s great. Thank you.

Steven Becker

So I will just add to that, we are also just taking marks much more frequently. And so, versus what we did in the past we are taking groupings of product families and marking them more regularly, and I think that's just is easier for the customer to shop, increase its freshness, we seem to be getting a real response to that. So that's helped with our markdowns.

Alex Silverman

That's helpful. Just to go back real quick on your '19 guide, Stacie did you say 125 basis point improvement in gross margin?

Stacie Shirley

Yes. 100 to 125.

Alex Silverman

And you said the first quarter would have the lowest benefit or would actually be down year-over-year?

Stacie Shirley

I said that it would be as we look at kind of year-over-year comparisons that quarter is going to be the most challenging as we look across the year.

Alex Silverman

Do you think its flat year-over-year?

Stacie Shirley

We just said most challenging at this point.

Alex Silverman

Okay. And then in terms of the SG&A, the incentive comp, is that stock comp or is that cash?

Stacie Shirley

Its cash. I mean, we …

Alex Silverman

Its cash.

Stacie Shirley

… really stick to stock comp, but that’s - but what we’re sticking to specifically was the bonus kind of incentive comp plans.

Alex Silverman

And that’s a 50 basis point delever?

Stacie Shirley

That combined with the retention cost, yes.

Alex Silverman

Okay, really helpful. Thank you guys.

Stacie Shirley

Thank you.

Steven Becker

Thank you.

Steven Becker

Hey, Ori, how are you?

Stacie Shirley

Good morning.

Ori Uziel

Sorry about that. Maybe you can give us some -- a little more color on the store relocation plan, if there's any geographical concentration? And then, also the contribution -- four wall contribution margin for the cohort in 2019, that’s been relocated and the cohort in 2019 that’s been closed? It would be really helpful. Thanks.

Steven Becker

So let me see how we can address that. I mean, we purposely thought it was an appropriate time to look back and talk about the work we’ve done on the relocation program. We are pleased with the results there. As I mentioned on the call, there are a handful of stores that we're not happy with, but most of those leases roll in the relatively near-term and we will have an opportunity to either close or renegotiate them. From a geographic standpoint, I mean we just -- I think probably the biggest change since Stacie and I arrived here is that we're much more focused on the parts of the country where we have great name recognition and we're already doing really well. So our hit rate when we land a store in Florida, South Carolina, Texas, California and Colorado I could go on and on is very good versus there are parts of the Northeast that we just don't have the same level of brand name recognition, and so we’re going to go to the effort of relocating a store we rather do it, where they already know us and where the reception is great. And I would say, frankly if you look back -- if you look at the stores that were likely to close from those cohorts, a number of them are located in the Northeast where there was a little bit more of a focus from a real estate perspective, say four years ago and today there is a very modest focus unless we see something that's really fantastic and tough to pass on. Stacie, do you want to address the four wall?

Stacie Shirley

So, I mean, if the question is looking prospectively into '19, I think that it's not a certain area -- certain geographic area that we're looking at and its really is -- so it's kind of go forward. I will say that given the environment from a overall real estate perspective, that is certainly a key part of how we are looking at this. We’ve talked a little bit about the pressure that we had from a rent perspective. Our rent expenses has been increasing fairly significantly for the past number of years and although that will continue to be a headwind for us this year, not to the same level. In the past three years our rent has increased $10 million. And so it will continue to be a headwind, but not as great. And as we look at these individual stores and we look at the rent per square foot for each of these, on average our total chain is somewhere around 13.50 a square foot with our base stores being around 11. And then the relocated and new stores are about a 50% premium to that. So that’s going to be a key factor for us as we are looking at the opportunities from a relocation standpoint as well as a -- as new stores. And given the somewhat softer environment, we think there's opportunity to bring those down. So, although I can't give you specific guidance as to what those cohorts will look like, that’s going to be a factor.

Steven Becker

Ori, I just want to put further to that, kind of across that T here. When we think about our real estate program, historically we’ve talked about a 50% lift from a relo. And so if you think about the rent on a base store going from 11 to say '17 on a newer relo, essentially for the map to work you need about $350,000 lift in sales or better to make the numbers work. You’re talking about an average increase somewhere in the neighborhood of $100,000 of rent. And so, if we're up 50% on a $1 million store, that's 500,000, so the economics work. Now what's changed in this environment is as I mentioned on the call, we're having a lot of success renegotiating these legacy rent. So as I said about 40% of the rents that we've renegotiated this year have been decreased. And so what ends up happening is you just have, you have a store that might have been had reasonable profitability, but it still made sense to relocate it and now it's profitability, it just improved that much and it just makes the economics of that trade a little harder. Now obviously, as time goes on, we’re seeing more and more landlords have a willingness to give us a better rent number on a relocation site. So I think that will fall into wack and probably allow us to continue to take advantage of the marketplace.

Ori Uziel

Okay. But towards the year, 20 to 30 stores that you’re closing, are those breakeven as a group or lease money at a group, do they make 5% as a group, 10% as a group, 15% as a group?

Steven Becker

I would say that those are modestly profitable. We would not close something that had a significant four wall contribution. And when we do close something, typically it might be a store between two other stores or we feel like we’re going to get a reasonable amount of transfer. So we don't take that closure decision lightly at all and we wouldn't close something that was having a significant contribution.

Stacie Shirley

Unless there are some cases where when we go to renegotiate if the costs are going up so dramatically, then we have to make hard decisions there.

Ori Uziel

Okay. Thank you.

Steven Becker

Thanks, Ori.

David King

Thanks. Good morning.

Steven Becker

Good morning, Dave.

David King

I guess a follow-up to that, on the 20 to 30 closures, is that a bucket of stores beyond those that you might look to close if the performance there doesn’t improve commensurate with some of the things you’re seeing or do you think that’s sort of a good number to be thinking about longer-term in terms of potential number of closures?

Steven Becker

Yes, I don't -- obviously, every single -- we are evaluating this all the time. I think going forward, the number of closures will probably decrease from that level, but obviously to the extent that the store is not contributing, or we think we're going to get enough sales transfer if we close it for it to make sense, we will continue to close stores that we don't think are appropriately relocated. I mean from an overall standpoint, I’d much rather put our resources from in the field, in marketing, in merch [ph], toward our better stores where the positioning is better and they drive more volume and there's more upside than focus on a box that's subpar and doesn't have a lot of upside.

David King

[Indiscernible]. And then switching gears on the inventory increase in the quarter, so obviously it was up and turns continue to improve, I guess, just how are you thinking about working through inventory and turns going forward? How much cash do you expect to generate out of that line as we think about the year ahead?

Stacie Shirley

So our inventory was up at the end of the quarter. Some of that has to do with those anniversary kind of transitioning to FICA a year-ago where we had four quarters of pretty big decreases. And as we go forward, we'd expect that our inventory growth would be more in line with our sales growth.

David King

Okay. And then lastly for me on gross margin outlook. I think you said 100 to 125 basis points improvement or something like that. How much of that do you expect to come from supply chain versus better IMUs versus the reduced markdowns?

Stacie Shirley

You know we haven't broken that out any further than to say the total amount, the tailwind are definitely the ongoing improvement that we expect from an IMU standpoint, the markdown rate. There are some part of it from a DC perspective, some efficiencies that will continue to capture with again the headwind being transportation. So …

Steven Becker

Yes, I would only add that, Dave, that as you think about that going further, I think that we're obviously working hard from a process standpoint to improve the markdown rate and we have a tremendous focus on IMU, and I think a team that's reporting that and more measurement and more leadership there than we've had in the past. But the greatest opportunity, obviously, as Stacie alluded to earlier, with a percentage of our supply chain costs as a total, that's the biggest opportunity for us to drive our gross margin up over time.

David King

Understood. I guess what I was trying to get out is, it sounds like that’s the biggest opportunity, but you have much of that. It doesn’t sound like you have much of that baked in necessarily in the guide. It sounds like it's more of a continued progress on IMU or markdowns or am I putting words in your mouth?

Steven Becker

I think that’s a fair characterization.

David King

Okay. Thanks. Nice quarter and good luck with the year.

Stacie Shirley

Thank you.

Steven Becker

Thanks.

Glenn Primack

Yes, good morning. Within the guide, is there any assumption at all on sale lease back?

Stacie Shirley

No, we’ve not made any assumptions related to that.

Glenn Primack

Okay. And then from the last -- previous question, there's now on a baked in improvement on the supply chain costs, is that correct? That’s more the markup?

Stacie Shirley

That’s correct. There's some every day kind of continued improvements that really the step function areas when we open a new DC, but there are things that we’re doing to improve the process is that at this point there's not a huge improvement baked into that guidance.

Glenn Primack

Okay. And do you have a turns goal that you’re shooting for into '19 or 2020?

Stacie Shirley

We don't have a stated public turn goal that we’ve made.

Glenn Primack

Okay, but internally there is [indiscernible]?

Steven Becker

Yes, we are very -- we measure every family, we have a weeks of supply goal per family. That’s something we're very focused on internally and I think that when you think about the performance, the sales performance, I think frankly it has a lot to do with the freshness of the inventory and the fact that it's turning. And so, as I stated in the prepared remarks, this quarter we are at record levels of freshness as measured by the percentage of inventory in the store that’s 90 days or less and the percentage of inventory in the store, that's a 180 days or less. So we feel really good about that. We are very focused on it and we think it's driving the business.

Stacie Shirley

Yes, it's something that we measure on a normal basis, both with the supply and the turn.

Glenn Primack

Okay. I mean, you made tremendous improvement, I’m just -- the DC costs is that where you think the biggest delta is relative to, let's say, Ollie that reported yesterday?

Steven Becker

I’m sorry, say that -- we missed the first part of it.

Glenn Primack

You’re within -- your compare and contrasting, you versus -- I don’t know if it's fair versus the Ollie because it's the kind of different box, but is that distribution cost you think the biggest delta between the two, your company and that company's operating model?

Steven Becker

Yes, I think by far that’s the biggest delta. I mean, I think we’ve very intelligently cluster their stores around a DC. And that -- and has much larger stores and that makes life easier. We kind of inherited a situation where we had a company that had grown wildly over many years to 860 stores with a single DC located in Dallas, and I think without a lot of thought given to how buying affected the processing and other costs associated with the DC. And so, we really spent a lot of time over the course of the last two years thinking about the way the DCs are laid out, thinking about our store footprint and how best to serve it. And obviously for this to be a compelling business model, we have to take that overall supply chain costs number down meaningfully and that's we're in the process of working on.

Glenn Primack

Okay. And that’s a gradual grinded blocking and tackling, but as you continue to make progress, the cash is going to crush out of it, whether it's a 2020, 2021 type outlook?

Steven Becker

I would say, day in and day out, it's a gradual grind. It's more cartons per truck and more pieces per carton etcetera, etcetera.

Glenn Primack

Sure.

Steven Becker

But I would say that the step function there, as Stacie alluded to is, ultimately when we have a new DC, that's kind of purpose built for our business and a transportation plan around that, there's an opportunity to kind of take a leap forward.

Glenn Primack

Okay.

Steven Becker

And I think [multiple speakers].

Glenn Primack

Well, that would be kind of exciting.

Steven Becker

When you talk about this year, our view is the transportation market is really challenging from a cost perspective and we're working on a lot of initiatives that we're enthusiastic about, but we really view as mitigating efforts. Now I would say as the year progresses and over time into next year, there's an opportunity for some of those initiatives to be meaningful in a part of just an offset, but right now we're not prepared to guide around that.

Glenn Primack

Got you. But you have a good battle plan in place and there are systems in place, so that you can effectively measure what's happening on that -- on the cost.

Steven Becker

Oh, absolutely. I mean we -- it is a daily discussion, there's daily reporting, I mean, you can only imagine that we are extremely focused on managing that because frankly it's been -- that's been the challenge for this company over the last couple of years and I think we finally feel like we’re in a good place there and making progress.

Glenn Primack

Fantastic. Thanks.

Steven Becker

Thank you for joining us today. We're excited about what's going on here at Tuesday Morning and we look forward to talking you next quarter.

