Chinese Stocks To Buy Now, Part 1: Alibaba

Introduction

My last article was more contemplative than usual, more from a portfolio management point of view. The central question was: what about Chinese stocks in this environment: buy, sell or hold? But I don't want to stop with the theory, but also give you practical suggestions. Therefore I have set up a new series, Chinese Stocks To Buy Now, in which I present stocks which are in the opportunity zone right now. As I have written in my previous article: scale in gently, over time and in enough Chinese stocks to diversify.

The first installment of the series Chinese Stocks To Buy Now is about the mogul of Chinese retail: Alibaba (BABA), which is about 17% (at the moment of writing) from its 52-week high of €211.70. It is down 6% in the last half year, up 5% over the last year, up 2% YTD and just 7% above its 52-weeks low.

Alibaba: the different parts

Unless you have been a hermit for the last ten years (which makes it very unlikely that you are on Seeking Alpha right now), you probably know the Chinese juggernaut. It has a giant market cap of $450B. But surprisingly few investors get the whole grip on Alibaba. That is because the company is in fact a dome above a whole train of companies.

Therefore I want to give you a quick overview of the most important parts of Alibaba. I hope a quick overview of the bigger entities (some of which have smaller separate companies under their hood) can help you to understand this giant better:

Taobao

This is mobile company that uses a social platform and AI to generate a good customer experience. Its Market Place is aimed at smaller businesses and individuals. It is the biggest mobile retailer of China in terms of GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume, a fancy acronym for the total amount of money that customers pay for all products they buy).

TMall

TMall is the third-party platform of Alibaba for retailers and brands. It's the biggest platform in China and lots of famous brands have a store on Tmall. This illustration is already from 2014 and lots of brands have joined Tmall since then, but it gives you an idea:

Alibaba.com was the original business. It is a wholesale platform for B2B sales, especially for smaller retailers internationally. It helps them with VAT, customs, transport and all other practical things.

1688.com Alibaba.com, a wholesaler with even lower prices aimed at the Chinese market, so without the extra services of custom declaration etc.

Alibaba.com, a wholesaler with even lower prices aimed at the Chinese market, so without the extra services of custom declaration etc. Hema AMZN) Go concept, which is less advanced than Hema. You can let chefs prepare your food before you leave and it is ready when you leave the shop. You can eat it in the store. Or you can order online and your food can be delivered in under 30 minutes if you live within 3km (about 1.5 miles). You get the picture in this video.

AMZN) Go concept, which is less advanced than Hema. You can let chefs prepare your food before you leave and it is ready when you leave the shop. You can eat it in the store. Or you can order online and your food can be delivered in under 30 minutes if you live within 3km (about 1.5 miles). You get the picture in this video. Alimama GOOG)(GOOGL) advertisements business.

GOOG)(GOOGL) advertisements business. Alibaba Cloud AMZN) AWS, Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure or Google Cloud: its IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) or web cloud.

AMZN) AWS, Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure or Google Cloud: its IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) or web cloud. Cainiao network

Ant financial

Youku acquired by Alibaba in 2016 for $5.4B in cash. It started out as the Chinese version of YouTube, in which all content was created by users, but now it has become more of a streaming platform, like Hulu, although it still has user content. It broadcasted the 2018 world cup soccer matches.

acquired by Alibaba in 2016 for $5.4B in cash. It started out as the Chinese version of YouTube, in which all content was created by users, but now it has become more of a streaming platform, like Hulu, although it still has user content. It broadcasted the 2018 world cup soccer matches. UC Browser Alibaba has other (digital) media services as well. UC is the most popular browser in China, for example. It still has a big share in Indonesia and India as well, although Google's Chrome has taken the lead there now.

Alibaba has other (digital) media services as well. UC is the most popular browser in China, for example. It still has a big share in Indonesia and India as well, although Google's Chrome has taken the lead there now. Alisports

AutoNavi book a ride by for example Didi Chuxin, that swallowed Uber China and became the dominant player in the ride-hailing market.

Mind you, there are other businesses as well, but I think that I have given you the most important branches of the Alibaba tree. It is a massive tree for sure!

Jack Ma

One of the reasons to buy Alibaba shares should be its founder Jack Ma, who serves as executive chairman now. He has built the company in such a great way that you can only have respect for his great achievement. The way in which he did this is close to my heart: by focusing on the the long term.

As an investor, letters to shareholders from Warren Buffet are often considered as a must-read to get insight in business and investing. Jeff Bezos' letters are analyzed as well. I think Jack Ma's should be in that list too. Just a few quotes to convince you.

The world as we know it will be dramatically changed by the advent of new technology in the coming 30 years. The internet will no longer be the sole domain of so-called internet companies; the internet will work for every company. (...) Commerce as we know it is changing in front of our eyes. “E-commerce” is rapidly evolving into “New Retail.” The boundary between offline and online commerce disappears as we focus on fulfilling the personalized needs of each customer. In China, our New Retail initiatives are taking shape as the starting point to our “Five New” strategy – comprised of New Retail, New Finance, New Manufacturing, New Technology and New Energy. We have already geared our organizational structure toward the support of our “Five New” strategy for the coming decades. (Source: 2017 letter to shareholders)

Most leaders look at next year or maybe over a five year period, but thirty years? And it is not some sort of philosophical reverie, but Ma also knows how to deal with the new future. From that same letter:

As I said at our 18thanniversary all-hands meeting, we aim to foster an economy in which small business, young people and women in developing and under-developed nations can participate in and benefit from globalization. To this end, the direction and areas in which we will pursue our business will not be the same as anyone else. (...) By 2036, we envision that Alibaba’s infrastructure will support commerce activity with a combined transaction value that will rank as the world’s fifth-largest economy. We aim to be a platform that will enable the creation of 100 million jobs, serve two billion consumers and support 10 million profitable small businesses.

Now that is what I call a purpose-driven company! Does any other company has a 30-year target? Want some more purpose? In that same letter:

We have conviction that the ultimate mission of a great company is to solve the problems of society. Only by contributing real value to society can a company build a sustainable business.

Purpose is what a company makes a great and successful company.

This is an extract from the 2016 letter to shareholders:

We are not merely trying to shift buy/sell transactions from offline to online, nor are we changing conventional digital marketing models to squeeze out a little additional profit. We are working to create the fundamental digital and physical infrastructure for the future of commerce, which includes marketplaces, payments, logistics, cloud computing, big data and a host of other fields.

What you see is not just a leader who is visionary, but also relentless in the execution of his plans. Most good leaders have one of the two features and only great leaders, genre Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Sergey Brin and Larry Page, Howard Schultz and Mark Zuckerberg, are masters at both levels. Put Jack Ma into that list, he deserves it.

Great numbers

Alibaba reports Q2 2018 results on August 23th, so no numbers from this quarter yet, but that doesn't matter that much for the long term. The story is clear, I think. This is Alibaba's revenue growth over the last 5 years:

BABA Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Up 444%, that is amazing! By the way, you can see the seasonality of the last quarter with Singles' Day and the holiday season.

In Q1, Alibaba had 61% Y/Y revenue growth. I repeat: 61% revenue growth. That revenue growth was composed of 62% growth from its e-commerce, 103% growth in its Cloud business and 34% growth in its digital media and streaming. So it is not exactly slowing down yet. It is simply amazing for a company of this size. Mostly you only see that kind of growth in small start-ups that are not profitable yet. But Alibaba is very profitable. It is huge and still growing like weeds.

In the next chart you can see the evolution of Alibaba's free cash flow, the blood stream of any company: up 437% in just four years.

BABA Free Cash Flow (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

And the beauty of it all? It just comes from one segment of the company: commerce. Just look at the EBITA margins: all negative, except for core commerce.

Alibaba Cloud is still in a spending phase, but will eventually pay off, as Amazon has shown with its AWS, the most profitable part of Amazon.

Valuation

As you can see on this FASTgraph, Alibaba has grown its earnings by almost 30% over the last years. Although this is expected to slow down somewhat in FY 2019, for both FY 2020 and FY 2021, the analysts expect it to grow by 31%.

The stock price of Alibaba's shares follows the earnings quite closely, with a PEG that is about 1 after the recent fall. This is a great change to scale into this Chinese giant at a moderate valuation. At its current price of $176.29 (at the moment of writing) and earnings estimates of $6.19 for FY2019, it only trades at a forward P/E of 28.5 if you believe this FASTgraph. But nasdaq.com states that the consensus forcast for FY2019 is higher: $6.61, which means only a forward P/E of 26.7. Whatever, the exact forcast doesn't matter that if you look at the long term. And over the long term, the projections look great. The stock is very reasonably valued, that is what matters.

The graph also shows that the stock price follows the earnings, which means that if this pattern continues (and why wouldn't it?) gains of 30% per year are perfectly possible for the next few years. Over the longer term I think that Alibaba has still enough growth initiatives to keep growing faster than maybe any other mega cap company. I have especially high expectations of the cloud business and of the Hema concept of 'new retail' in terms of profitability.

Conclusion

With such huge growth in the pipeline, Alibaba is certainly one of the best big market cap investments that are available. It has so many different branches that it is portfolio diversification on itself. Many of those branches still have to start generating revenue. In my opinion, in this market, Alibaba is one of the best and safest investments, with a possibility of 30% gains per year for the next few years.

