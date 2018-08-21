Tourmaline Q2 2018: A Solid Performance Despite The Drop Of Production

The market values the company at a modest price. Considering the margin of safety I require, I keep my buying target at US$14/share.

Yet, Tourmaline reported solid results. The company reduced its net debt in the context of low gas prices.

The market did not like the drop of the production guidance announced with the Q2 2018 earnings.

The market did not like the Q2 2018 results that Tourmaline (OTCPK:TRMLF) announced on August 1. Since then, the share price has dropped from above C$19 to around C$16.4.

Yet, despite some temporary issues and low gas prices, the company reported solid results. It generated a profit, paid a dividend, and reduced the net debt.

In my previous article, I mentioned that I would buy some shares if the share price reaches US$14. The Q2 results and the drop in the share price is a good opportunity to revisit my thesis.

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Image source: anita_starzycka via Pixabay

Production results and guidance below expectations

As shown in the table below, Tourmaline produced 260,930 boe/d in Q2 2018, which is below the level of the past two quarters. The anticipated production was in the range of 265,000-275,000 boe/d.

Source: Q2 2018 interim report

This lower than expected production was due to some temporary technical failures. And the management announced another reduction of NGL production in July, also due to a temporary technical issue.

As a result, the company expects a full-year average production of 267,500-275,000 boe/d against 285,000-290,000 boe/d before.

This drop in production and the revised production guidance explain the negative reaction from the market.

While this lower than expected production is disappointing, I see a positive aspect of it. The company kept more gas and oil in the ground instead of selling it at low Q2 2018 prices.

Positive Q2 2018 results

Besides the setback in production volume, the Q2 results show a good performance.

Like most of the Canadian gas producers, Tourmaline faced a strong contrast. Natural gas prices dropped by a wide margin while oil and NGL prices improved. The table below compares the realized prices during Q2 2018 with the year before.

Source: Q2 2018 interim report

Due to the dominance of gas production, the improved oil and NGL prices could not offset the drop in gas prices.

The table below shows how hedges were important for this quarter. Hedges realized a gain of C$0.72/mcfe, corresponding to 32% of the realized price in Q2 2018 against 4% the year before.

Source: Q2 2018 interim report

As a result, with the growing importance of oil and NGL and with the help of hedges, the company revenue dropped only by 3%.

Source: Q2 2018 interim report

The production costs stayed stable, except for transportation costs, which increased to C$3.41/boe against C$2.88/boe last year, as shown below.

Source: Q2 2018 interim report

The increased transportation costs are due to the marketing diversification. Like most of the Canadian gas producers, the company is selling gas away from AECO, the natural gas exchange market in Alberta.

As a result of lower revenue and higher expenses, the cash flow per share dropped by 14% compared to last year. The table below shows more details on the cash flow.

Source: Q2 2018 interim report

The table below shows that capex for this quarter was C$191.7 million. This level of capex corresponds to a small drop in production.

Source: Q2 2018 interim report

The quarter before, the capex was C$217.6M and the production grew. Thus, this quarter confirms that sustaining capex amounts to about C$200 million per quarter.

With C$272 million of cash flow and C$191 million of capex, the company could use its cash to pay the dividend and reduce the net debt.

Compared to the previous quarter, the company reduced the net debt by $85.0 million. This drop corresponds to a 5% reduction and is a good result in this low gas prices environment.

Source: Q2 2018 interim report

The table above also shows that the company reduced its net debt by $198.6 million in the first six months of 2018.

The Q2 net income of C$26 million covers the C$24.5 million dividends. And the management has announced an increase of the dividend by 11% to C$0.10 per share for Q3 2018.

The evolution of hedging

The good cash flow results presented above are partly due to the C$47 million of hedges gains in Q2 2018. Thus, it is important to take a look at the hedging position.

For next year, the company's hedging position is weaker than last year. With a higher production volume in 2018, hedges are less important, and at a lower price. Thus, the company will be more exposed to gas prices volatility. The table below shows the physical hedging position of the company at Q2 2018.

Source: Q2 2018 interim report

As a comparison, the table below shows the hedging position at Q2 2017.

Source: Q2 2017 interim report

With the highlighted zones in red, we can see the important difference between the hedged volumes and the price protection. It is not a bad thing per se. You must be aware that the hedges will play a less important role next year. The company will be more exposed to spot prices.

A modest valuation

With the revised production target for 2018, the table below presents the flowing barrel valuation the market offers.

Source: author, based on the company reports

Compared to C$30,000 boe/d for Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF), the C$27,286 boe/d valuation for Tourmaline is modest. The market probably gives a premium to Peyto's netbacks. Yet, Tourmaline has exposure to oil prices. Oil production represents 8% of total Tourmaline's production, compared to 0% for Peyto.

The table below summarizes the Q2 2018 costs and compare them to the FY 2017.

Costs (C$/mcfe) Tourmaline 2017 Tourmaline Q2 2018 Royalties 0.15 0.14 Operating 0.53 0.53 Transport 0.49 0.57 G&A 0.08 0.09 Interests 0.08 0.10 Total producing costs 1.33 1.43 PDP FD&A 2017 1.37 1.37 Total 2.7 2.8

Source: author, based on company reports

With a realized price of C$19.53/boe this quarter, corresponding to C$3.26/mcfe, the company generates a profit of C$3.26/mcfe - C$2.8/mcfe = C$0.46/mcfe. This number includes the costs to replace the depleted production at C$1.37/mcfe (PDP FD&A 2017).

This profit is on the low side, considering the low gas prices during this summer. Thus, I give below a range of profits the company could generate this year.

Scenario Profit (C$/mcfe) Production 2018 (boe/d) Annual profit (production * 6 * 365 * profit/mcfe) Bear 0.46 265,000 C$267 million Average 1 270,000 C$591 million Bull 1.5 275,000 C$903 million

Applying a 12x multiple to these profits, the table below represents my valuation scenarios of the equity.

Scenario Multiple Annual profit Valuation Bear 12x C$267 million C$3.2 billion Average 12x C$591 million C$7.1 billion Bull 12x C$903 million C$10.8 billion

With a market capitalization of C$5.8 billion (C$21.46/share or US$16.46/share), the market believes the company will generate a profit/mcfe below my average scenario.

During the Q1 2018 earnings call Q&A, the management has indicated a maintenance capex of about C$850 million for the 2018 production. This is in line with the C$200 million maintenance capex per quarter that I mentioned above. During the Q2 2018 earnings call, the management indicated that there was no change to the anticipated full year 2018 cash flow of C$1.34 billion. Thus, the free cash flow to keep production flat amount to about C$500 million. Applying a 12x multiple values the company at about C$6 billion.

By all measures, the market modestly values the company at C$5.8 billion (C$21.46/share or US$16.46/share).

Yet, I'm buying at a price below US$14.00 as I require an extra margin of safety.

A note on the share buybacks

With the hedging for 2019, my other reserve relates to the share buyback decision.

At these prices, the management prefers to raise the dividend instead of buying back shares. If the management thinks the company is under-valued, buying back shares would return more value to the shareholders. And the management considers the share buybacks for the wrong reasons.

During the Q2 2018 earnings call Q&A, the CEO indicated:

I think if you look at our 5-year plan and you look at the magnitude of the free cash flow, it starts to get into that $0.5 billion per annum range in the 2020 to 2022 time frame. And that's when we think we can look seriously at share buybacks because we'll have enough free cash flow and could dedicate enough to that silo where we'd make a difference on the outstanding shares.

The combination of the free cash flow and the share price should be the only inputs to decide about share buybacks. Yes, Tourmaline can generate C$0.5 billion per year by 2020, but what about the efficiency of the share buybacks if the share price becomes much higher than the intrinsic value of the company?

Conclusion

The drop in the share price after the Q2 2018 results shows that the market did not like the reduced production outlook for 2018. Except for these temporary issues, the company reported good results in the context of low gas prices.

During this quarter, the company could pay down some debt and has announced a dividend increase. My only reserves relate to the hedging position for next year and the management decisions about buybacks.

With all these aspects, I still like the company. Considering my margin of safety, I keep my previous buying target at US$14/share.

Note: To receive real-time alerts about my articles, click on the "Follow" link at the top of this page next to my name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEYUF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.