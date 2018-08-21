Ally's Unappreciated Business Model And Valuation

Ally Financial (ALLY) is a business that continues to perform well despite the negative sentiment of various analysts that have made foolish predictions on used auto prices and credit. Ally has had to transform its operations over the last several years, but management has executed a solid business plan and delivered strong financial results. Market participants have been slow to give credit for improving net finance margins, increasingly diverse revenue streams, and a lower-cost of funding. The investor buying shares of ALLY at current prices, gets the opportunity to buy attractive earnings and dividend growth at a discount to a conservative estimate of liquidation value. Over the next three to five years, ALLY could be a $40 plus stock.

Ever since the Financial Crisis, market pundits have been attempting to predict the next credit bubble. Auto finance has been a prime candidate for criticism, as loan growth has been strong and loan term lengths have been extended in an aggressive manor. A little over a year ago, there were predictions that used auto prices were going to drop by 50%, which would have a terrible impact on auto finance firms with large leasing operations, as they would be on the hook when the leases expire. Auto finance held up well during the Great Recession, relative to other forms of credit. Even when people were losing their homes they would scratch and claw to make their car payments, as that was their only means of getting to work or interviewing for jobs for that matter.

Auto finance companies were not immune to trouble during the Financial Crisis, as the securitization markets completely froze during that tumultuous period. Even well-run companies such as Americredit, which is now part of GM (GM), were forced to dramatically slow loan originations and focus on collections to preserve precious cash. One of the reasons that I really like Ally’s business model is because they are a bank with a huge auto lending business. That allows them to fund most of their loans via low-cost deposits. Certainly, they have the means and capability to access securitized markets, but it is not a necessity. Ally has been rapidly refinancing its legacy unsecured debt and lowering its cost of funds via deposits. As interest rates rise, deposit competition increases, but I believe the market is overreacting to the impact on ALLY, as exemplified by the selloff in shares after releasing a 2nd quarter earnings beat.

On July 8th, ALLY reported a very strong 2nd quarter. Adjusted earnings of $0.83 per share were up 43% YoY. The core return on tangible common equity was 12.8%, reflecting record returns since ALLY came public. The earnings growth was driven by a combination of higher net financing revenue, strong credit, lower weather losses in its insurance business, and a reduced share count. Auto originations of $9.6 billion were up 11% YoY. As auto credit started to perform more poorly in the 2015 and 2016 vintages, some of the big bank competitors withdrew from the market. This allowed companies like ALLY to raise pricing and be more selective on credit. In the 2nd quarter, ALLY’s newly originated loans had yields on average exceeding 7%, which will bolster asset yields moving forward. Credit trends also moved in the right direction with retail auto net charge-offs at 104 basis points, the lowest level in two years. Credit is being bolstered by a strong economy, low unemployment, and higher after-tax pay.

Source: ALLY 2nd quarter investor presentation

Net financing revenue excluding OID of $1.115 billion was up $31MM YoY, and up $46MM from the 1st quarter. The growth was driven by higher asset balances and continued expansion in yields. Management expects growth in NII to continue throughout 2018, as asset growth continues and through further improvement in the funding mix. Adjusted other revenues were $356MM, down $32MM YoY, and down $38MM from the 1st quarter. Asset yields were up 19 basis points, while cost of funds increased by 14 basis points, resulting in net interest margin expansion of 5 basis points. The retail auto portfolio yield expanded 18 basis points in the quarter to 6.08%.

As GM Financial has taken over most of GM’s auto lending, ALLY has sought out other channels for growth. Those growth channels constituted 45% of volume, which was a record. Used originations now account for 51% of the volume. Some analysts have believed that the shift to used lending is worrisome for credit, but there are some very beneficial aspects of it. Firstly, the yields tend to be quite high. Secondly, the future expected depreciation is priced into the underwriting, so there is little residual value baked in. The credit profile is actually very similar to new vehicle loans as measured by metrics such as FICO scores. I also believe that the rapid churn rate of auto finance loan turnover is underappreciated. As the 2015 and 2016 vintages saw increased delinquencies and defaults, ALLY was able to adjust its pricing and credit immediately to react to it, and now just a few years later these loans constitute a very small portion of current loans. Other forms of credit such as mortgages tend to have longer life-cycles than auto finance. Also, the higher yields provide a bit more of a cushion to deal with troublesome credit when it perks up. When there is a default, the time it takes to repossess and sell the car is minimal, in contrast to the lengthy foreclosure process in some states.

On the asset side of the balance sheet, ALLY has just under $70 billion in retail auto loans. Auto lease loans are down to $8.583 billion, from over $10 billion just one year ago. This was an intentional decision to reduce exposure to leasing and its asset sensitivity, which negatively pressured loan growth. Fortunately, ALLY was able to more than offset this with its other growth initiatives and moving forward ALLY plans to grow the leasing book selectively. ALLY has over $35 billion in commercial auto loans on its balance sheet, which have extremely low loss expenses, albeit at a lower yield. The insurance business mostly pertains to dealer inventories and has been a nice and consistent profit generator for ALLY. The company is now enhancing its capabilities in commercial finance, mortgages, investments, and credit cards.

As mentioned before, because ALLY funds its loans mostly with deposits it can continue lending when others relying only on securitization, or where auto is just an ancillary business, would likely pull back. The industry average FICO on used loans is around 650, but on ALLY’s book it is roughly 680. Even better, on newly originated used loans ALLY’s average FICO is about 700. This means the company is being very diligent on credit and is still able to book higher yields. Used loans tend to have more predictable loss behaviors and offer a much larger market than new originations.

In the 2nd quarter, ALLY added another 41,000 customers, eclipsing the 1.5MM retail customer deposit mark. Total deposits grew by $1.3 billion in the 2nd quarter while retail deposits were flat. Analysts jumped on this as ALLY had been growing deposits more rapidly. Higher rates make money markets, Treasuries, and CDs more competitive, but ALLY can raise its deposit pricing to compete and still lower its cost of funds relative to the liabilities that are running off. Importantly, ALLY is using deposits as a gateway product to its more diversified offerings, including investments, mortgages, and credit cards. ALLY is very popular with millennials that rarely actually go to a bank branch to conduct their affairs, and as their incomes grow, so should the amount of business they do with ALLY. ALLY Invest, ALLY Home, and ALLY Cards offer three attractive growth platforms for the company that are getting no credit whatsoever at this juncture.

ALLY had a very successful 2018 CCAR submission where it received a non-objection to returning 32% more capital through share repurchases and increasing the dividend by 15%, beginning in the 3rd quarter. In total, the company expects to distribute over $1.2 billion to common shareholders over the next year, which is around 11% of the market cap. ALLY’s stock buybacks are enormously accretive due to the stock’s valuation at a discount to tangible book value of $28.10 per share.

The future for ALLY is very bright. The lack of expensive banking branches allows it to be an extremely efficient operation. There is easy to capture growth from the simple refinancing of its expensive legacy assets into lower cost deposits. Management has done a wonderful job in adjusting its auto finance business to growth despite the painful shift away from GM. Surely, there will be negative credit cycles, which will result in enhanced provisioning, but it is difficult to envision the company generating losses. Trade negotiations have the potential to pressure the auto industry, particularly by raising prices for new vehicles. I don’t believe this would have too negative of an impact on ALLY as it would be good for used vehicle prices and sales, leading to more used auto loans.

At a recent price of $26.95, ALLY trades at a 4% discount to tangible book value of $28.10 per share. Management estimates that over the medium-term, the company should generate an adjusted EPS CAGR of 18% and a core return on tangible common equity of 13%. That is not a business that should be trading at a discount to tangible book value whatsoever, unless we are at the onset of a credit-driven recession, which I don’t believe to be the case. ALLY is expected to earn about $3.10 per share in 2018 and $3.57 in 2019. That means that the forward earnings yield is roughly 13.2%. Very few U.S. banks offer the relatively clear trajectory for earnings growth and the discount to tangible book value, making ALLY one of our larger investment positions at T&T Capital Management. Within 2-3 years, ALLY should be able to grow tangible book value into the high $30’s and if they can deliver on their expected earnings growth and ROE goals, the company should trade at between 1.2-1.4 times TBV, putting our medium-term target price at $40 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALLY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.