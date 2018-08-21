A Potentially Attractive Pair Trade For Overstock Longs

While I believe skeptics will be proven wrong regardless, shorting Wayfair could be a good hedge if the overall market decides to revalue money-losing eCommerce businesses.

The case for owning Overstock (OSTK) has been relatively well documented over the last year or two. Because this article is about what I believe to be a creative way to hedge an Overstock long, I'm not going to spend too much time comprehensively describing the long case for Overstock. For those who want to familiarize themselves with it, I would suggest listening to my two most recent podcasts with Marc Cohodes (first and second), where we discuss the long case at length.

A shortened version of the long case is as follows: Overstock right now is made up of, basically, three separate entities: the legacy online retailing business, the company's tZero platform and Medici, which is a collection of block chain related software products that are all extremely early stage. With the recent announcement that GSR Capital intends to invest in tZero at a valuation of $1.5 billion, and with Overstock currently trading with a market cap of about $867 million, the bull case starts to develop on its own. It's a simple sum-of-parts argument that the three portions of OSTK's business, together, are likely worth (multiples) more than OSTK's current valuation.

OSTK Market Cap

data by

YCharts

Granted, there have been skeptics who believe that the GSR deal is either not going to close or is nefarious in some way. While I personally don't agree with that at all, it is worth noting that this may be one of the reasons that the company's valuation is so low.

The second outstanding point of possible contention for long investors is that the company currently has a shelf registration in place to sell shares of stock and raise money at market prices. Given that the company just put out a press release days ago stating it " expects its current capital to adequately serve present operating needs for the retail business, Medici Ventures, and tZero over the coming year", I'm not sure that the shelf will be tapped in any meaningful matter over the course of the rest of the year.

Regardless, it is worth noting that the company could theoretically dilute by about 25% if the entire shelf was tapped. To be honest, 25% dilution on the potential bull case, which I believe could result in the company trading at multiples of what it trades now, isn't very concerning to me. But to each investor his/her own. It's at least important to be aware of. The company also made a note in the same press release out last week that other potential investors were looking at tZero:

The term sheets also allow for other investors to participate on the same terms as GSR Capital, and the company is engaged with other potential partners who have expressed interest in participating. Overstock looks forward to closing these transactions in a timely manner, subject to customary closing conditions.

Assuming that tZero and Medici are both valued at zero and the company doesn't dilute, that leaves us with an $867 million market cap and $799 million EV for the legacy e-commerce business, which would then be valued at an EV/sales of 0.44. This is the best way to value the legacy business, and it's not currently profitable. Wayfair (W), a close competitor and similar peer in the industry that's also unprofitable, currently sports an EV/sales of 1.86 - nearly quadruple that of Overstock.

W EV to Revenues (NYSE:TTM)

data by

YCharts

The case for shorting Wayfair as a hedge against an Overstock long seems to make sense. Assuming the worst case scenario that tZero and Medici are valued at nothing, I simply believe one of two things will happen: either the overall market will rein in Wayfair's EV to sales multiple or Overstock's EV to sales multiple moves higher, possibly as a result of even selling the legacy business, which the company has been trying to do. In essence, this is a relatively basic and conservative trade that is betting on reversion to the mean in the way that these two similar, money losing, e-commerce companies are valued. There's also lots of other ways to win on both legs of this trade.

For instance, if tZero does close with GSR and potential additional investors at the $1.5 billion valuation, Overstock common is likely just going to move up on that. If Overstock sells its legacy business at an EV/sales of just 0.88 (double its current valuation), that could cause OSTK stock to move much higher, but actually bring other names in the industry lower as it may represent a real bid for those types of companies to the market, which can be hard to value because they are losing money.

The obvious caveat here is that both Overstock and Wayfair are money losing businesses. I don't see Wayfair figuring out a way to turn a profit anytime soon, so I'm inclined to believe that if Overstock falls due to its lack of profitability, that Wayfair will reevaluate itself similarly. This is why I believe the hedge makes some sense.

But I think just the opposite is likely. I believe that Wayfair is ridiculously overvalued. Another scenario being tossed around is that Wayfair is likely going to make for a good acquisition target. Why anybody would buy Wayfair and not consider Overstock's legacy business and its cheap multiple baffles me (Wayfair only does about 3x the revenue that Overstock does).

With its market cap under $1 billion, Overstock's valuation simply seems far too compressed. Even in the worst case scenario with the company diluted by 25%, valuing tZero at $1.5 billion and the legacy business at a meager $500 million, the stock would have almost 100% upside from these levels. However, as I've stated on Twitter, I believe that GSR is investing in tZero at this valuation because they believe it is going to be much worth much more than $1.5 billion, and I believe that Overstock's legacy business may be valued closer to $750 million.

As Marc Cohodes said on my most recent podcast, "there are a lot of ways to win" with Overstock. Should the market all of a sudden decide to turn a skeptical eye on cash losing e-commerce businesses, Wayfair would be the ideal target to get crushed. Having it on as a short, while going long Overstock here may be a prudent way to hedge that could ultimately lead to a win on both sides of the trade.

There are three main caveats to this trade, as I see them:

1. Wayfair is bought out at a hefty premium and the market doesn't adjust OSTK's legacy business accordingly.

2. tZero investment by GSR winds up not closing

3. OSTK's cash burn rises and the company needs to raise additional capital, diluting even further

Disclosure: I am/we are long OSTK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long OSTK, May short W within 72 hours