CannTrust Holdings: Profitable Weed At An Attractive Valuation

The company is still growing rapidly, with massive growing space expansion under construction and plans to offer medical cannabis for pets.

Investment Thesis

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (OTC:CNTTF) is a Canadian cannabis producer whose balance sheet looks more like that of a mature company than a relatively new company growing rapidly. Based on the Q2 filing, current assets dwarf its long term debt by a 15:1 margin. Indeed, the company has more cash on hand than their total long term debt ($11.7m to $9.5m), indicating a very healthy balance sheet. Throw in $88m held in a Guaranteed Investment Certificate (the Canadian version of a Certificate of Deposit) and nearly $48m in inventory and biological assets (a combination of plants currently growing, harvested plants, cannabis flower/extract prepped for sale and packaging supplies) and the balance sheet becomes even more impressive.

Source: Company Q2 Quarterly Filing

In addition to having one of the best looking balance sheets in the industry, CannTrust is also doing quite well on growing the business. In Q2 2018, total revenue increased 99% YOY, from $4.5m to $9m. The YTD growth is even more impressive, with H1 2018 revenues increasing 122% compared to H1 2017, from $7.6m to $16.9m.

While most cannabis companies are running heavily in the red while seeking to expand operations, CannTrust has managed to achieve positive net income for five quarters running. In H1 2018, the company reported net income of $11.5m, good for $0.12 EPS and a profitability margin (net income / revenue) of 68%.

Source: Company Q2 Quarterly Filing

Attractive Valuation

To drive home just how impressive their profitability is and the steep discount they trade at, I've compared their results to other major players in the industry, . Because the companies have different reporting periods, I've indicated the time frame for each companies' numbers. Skewing the results a bit are Canopy Growth's (CGC) listing on the NYSE (disrupting their reporting pattern) and Aphria's (OTCQB:APHQF) divestiture of a large stake in Liberty Health Sciences (OTCQX:LHSIF):

Source: Companies' Most Recent Filings

Recent Developments & Future Growth

CannTrust had a number of positive developments recently, including:

Increasing their patient count 117% YOY, to 45,000

60% of revenues were derived from cannabis extracts

Completed Phase 1 of their Niagara Perpetual Harvest Facility, bringing available growing space to over 310,000 square feet

Construction is underway on Phases 2 and 3; when completed, total growing space will be over 1 million square feet and production capacity will be over 100,000 kg annually

Formed a JV to export their products to Denmark

Uplisting to the Toronto Stock Exchange

Supply agreements for 17,000 kg annually

A partnership with Grey Wolf Animal Health to develop medical cannabis products for pets

Conclusion

CannTrust is an already profitable company that is expanding rapidly. Future growth and product development has not been priced into the stock price, leading to the company being undervalued relative to its peers. For these reasons, I rate the company a Strong Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGC, ACBFF, APHQF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.