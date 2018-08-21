Platinum Group Metals Have A Mind Of Their Own

The platinum group metals are a tale of three markets. Platinum, the rarest metal with the highest production cost where primary production comes almost entirely from South Africa is trading at its lowest price level in a decade. Palladium, which is a metal that is required by the automotive industry for use in catalytic converters in gasoline-powered engines comes from both South Africa and Russia. Palladium reached its highest price in modern history in January of this year, but the price has declined to the $900 per ounce level. Palladium remains significantly above the price it was trading at in early 2016.

Rhodium, the rare platinum group metal that is a byproduct of platinum output has been on a tear, and the price is close to the highest level in years. Platinum group metals have a myriad of industrial applications. Therefore, the trade issues that are weighing on the prices of many industrial raw materials have impacted these metals. While platinum and palladium trade on the NYMEX futures market, rhodium only trades in the physical market. Platinum group metals are rare. When it comes to investment, platinum has historically attracted the most speculative activity because it has the highest degree of liquidity. Palladium and rhodium are industrial metals, so demand is a function of economic conditions. Each of the three metals has individual fundamentals that are driving prices in opposite directions. Platinum has been a bear, action in palladium has been neutral, while rhodium is the bull.

Platinum: The lowest price in over a decade

On Monday, August 20, the price of platinum settled at $793.90 per ounce on the active month October NYMEX futures contract. Last week, it fell to its lowest level since way back in November 2003.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the price of the nearby platinum futures fell to a low of $755.70 per ounce on August 16. Back in 2008, when platinum nose-dived from its all-time high, the bottom was at $761.80 per ounce. Last week, the price fell $6.10 below that level. The long-term chart shows that price momentum and relative strength have declined into deeply oversold territory. The price of platinum has been making lower highs, and lower lows since 2011 and the metal has been the weakest member of the precious metals sector of the commodities market. Open interest has been slowly climbing in the platinum futures market which provides technical validation to the bearish price path of the rare metal. Platinum's nickname as "rich man's gold" has not applied to the metal since 2014 which was the last time it traded at a premium to the yellow metal. As of August 20, platinum was trading at almost a $400 discount to gold and over a $110 discount to the price of palladium.

While platinum is historically inexpensive compared to other precious metals prices and the current price offers perhaps the most significant value in the sector, the path of least resistance of the price of platinum continues to point to lower levels. Last week's break below the 2008 low may turn out to be a significant bottom for the precious metal, but at under the $800 per ounce level, there are few signs that the price of platinum will reverse course any time soon.

Palladium: Trade issues push the metal to a new low, but it bounces

While weakness in the precious metals sector pushed platinum down to its lowest price in a decade and a half last week, it also took the price of palladium lower to a new bottom for 2018 at $815.20 per ounce. However, palladium remains substantially above its January 2016 low at $451.50 per ounce, and it bounced back to around the $900 per ounce level as of Monday, August 20.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, palladium hit a record high at $1133 per ounce in January of this year, but the price corrected to the downside and has been under pressure for most of this year with the rest of the precious metals sector. The last time palladium traded at over the $1000 level was during the second week of June. Palladium declined into oversold territory on the weekly chart, but the bounce to over the $900 level has caused price momentum to cross higher on the weekly chart.

Palladium is an industrial metal, and its use in gasoline-powered catalytic converters makes it highly sensitive to economic growth around the world and trade issues. It is likely that the current dispute between the U.S. and China has weighed on the price of palladium. A trade war would likely send the price of palladium lower as a global recession would have a negative impact on demand for new automobiles. However, a settlement or new trade agreement between China and the U.S. could launch the price of palladium as it would encourage an increase in economic activity and demand for new cars. Therefore, palladium could be the metal in the precious metals sector that is most sensitive to the trade dispute.

Rhodium: Platinum's loss is rhodium's gain

Rhodium has been a bullish beast when it comes to the price of the rare metal that trades only in the physical market.

Source: Kitco

As the chart shows, the price of rhodium has more than doubled in value over the past year. As of August 20, the price of the metal was trading at a midpoint of $2,310 per ounce on its high of this year. In the 1990s, the rare metal reached a high of over $10,000 per ounce, but in 2016 the price fell to under $600.

Rhodium is a byproduct of platinum production in South Africa and the metal also has a myriad of industrial applications because of its density and high resistance to heat. With the price of platinum at its lowest level in fifteen years, South African mines are cutting back on production, which is causing a shortage of rhodium. Platinum's woes when it comes to the price of the metal have turned out to be highly supportive for the price of rhodium which is the strongest precious metal when compared with platinum, palladium, gold, and silver these days.

Since rhodium does not trade on the futures market no dedicated U.S. ETF or ETN product replicates price action in the thin and illiquid rhodium market, the only avenue for investment is via physical bars or coins available from coin dealers like Kitco. MTB, or other around the world. The lack of liquidity in the rhodium market likely makes the premiums that dealers charge for bars and coins high for buyers and low for sellers.

The dollar and rates weigh on the investment case

Of the three platinum group metals, platinum has a history as the one that is most attractive to investors and speculators because of its higher liquidity. Palladium and rhodium are industrial metals that rarely attract widespread investment interest.

The investment case for platinum and all precious metals has run into problems in 2018. Aside from weakness in platinum, gold fell to its lowest level since early 2017, and silver's value declined to prices not seen since early 2016 last week. Therefore, platinum is not sailing alone in its bearish boat to the downside, but of all of the metals, platinum has been by far the weakest.

The dollar index rallied from lows of 88.15 in February 2018 to its most recent high at 96.865 last week. A stronger dollar is typically bearish for the prices of precious metals. Additionally, higher interest rates increase the cost of carrying inventories and long positions in precious metals and all commodities markets. Therefore, a strong dollar and rising rates create a toxic bearish combination for the prices of precious metals that depend on investment demand when it comes to the path of least resistance for their prices. Investment demand has suffered in platinum even before the current dollar strength and environment of increasing rates. Platinum's decline from its all-time high at $2308.80 in March 2008 to lows of $761.80 just seven months later in October 2008 likely caused many market participants to shun the platinum market which could be a contributing factor to its price weakness and lack of investment demand over recent years.

Trade issues are likely to cause volatility

Meanwhile, many industrial commodities have moved to the downside over recent weeks and months because of trade issues. A trade war between the United States and China could cause a slowdown in the global economy which would decrease demand for raw materials. Moreover, China is the demand side of the equation in the world of commodities because of its high level of GDP growth and the country's vast population of almost 1.4 billion people. The price of copper has recently dropped from over $3.30 per pound in early June to under the $2.60 level last week. NYMEX crude oil has declined from over $75 per barrel to the $65 level over recent weeks, and many other industrial raw materials have experienced price corrections to the downside as a result of a combination of trade issues, a strong dollar, and rising U.S. rates. However, the price of palladium has remained stable around the $900 level which is almost double the price it was trading at in the beginning of 2016 and rhodium has exploded as a decline in platinum output has caused a shortage of the metal. Meanwhile, the shortage in rhodium because of a reduction in platinum production could mean that platinum is reaching the bottom end of its pricing cycle. Commodities prices tend to find their nadir when output declines, inventories fall, and prices turn to the upside.

The most direct route for investment in platinum and palladium is via the NYMEX futures market. For those who do not venture into the world of futures, PPLT and PALL are the respective platinum and palladium ETF products that offer market participants a tool to invest in the metals in their equity accounts. Both PPLT and PALL do an excellent job replicating the price action in the platinum and palladium markets. When it comes to rhodium, some ETF products in Europe and South Africa offer some liquidity in the illiquid physical rhodium market. However, the most efficient route for investment is via purchases of bars or ingots or rhodium coins that are available through reputable precious metals dealers like Kitco and MTB.

The platinum group metals have minds of their own these days. Platinum has been the dog of the group for years, but declining output could change that situation in the months and years ahead. Palladium is stable these days trading around the $900 per ounce level while rhodium is on fire in the precious metals sector these days.

