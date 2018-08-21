JD.Com: Positioned For Success

On August 16th, JD.com (JD) reported Q2 earnings. I believe the company is very underpriced and a great long-term buy due to a strong management team and beneficial partnerships. These allow the company to compete with the much larger competition.

Management - preparing the company for the long term

One of the more important factors for a company's success is its management. This isn't more prominent than with JD.com, in which the core philosophy of ensuring only the highest quality experience for the customer has allowed it to rapidly gain market share. This is despite it only being founded in 1998 (and not in today's online form until 2004), and is more than 10 times smaller in market cap than its closest competitor Alibaba (BABA). It's now poised to be a great challenger to its dominant leadership.

As seen here JD.com currently controls around 25% of the e-commerce market, with Tmall (owned by Alibaba) owning 57%. These are set to come closer with JD.com growing in market share each quarter. Its GMV (gross merchandise value) increased by 96.7% year-on-year in 2017, compared to Alibaba at under 30%. Although both companies are growing fast due to the e-commerce growth in China, it's clear that JD.com is the preferred company going forward.

Why JD.com has the advantage: The reason for this growth lies in Richard Liu's management of the company. By keeping all operations in-house, he ensures that customers have a far greater experience with them. For example, products generally have same day delivery - an achievement no one else can pull off and is possible due to the large investments in warehouses around China that the company has undertaken. They have more than 500 that cover the entire country along with fulfillment centers in seven cities and front distribution centers in 27.

Moreover, unlike their competition, all third-party sellers must meet strict standards in terms of authenticity and reliability. This means that they can be trusted for high quality and give consumers trust that the products they buy are genuine. With recent government crackdowns on fake products in China, this is crucial so that the company doesn't experience a large fine and a PR disaster.

Quality products allow for premium prices

With many competitors with large amounts of money to spend, it's not possible for JD.com to be superior in price. Luckily for them, they don't need to, for in business, perception means everything. They realize this. One of their first points in their annual report for 2017 is that:

"If we are unable to provide superior customer experience, our business and reputation may be materially and adversely affected."

Due to the better products and experience that JD.com provides, they are able to demand greater prices than their competition. This is why they continue to rise even with the recent success of Pinduoduo (PDD) and with the 800-pound gorilla Alibaba at their doorstep. Simply put, JD.com is not trying to compete on cost, but on the product quality, to the speed, and all in between. As seen with the recent success of companies such as Apple (AAPL), this allows them to charge far higher margins and avoid a race to the bottom.

But how can they expand if they are focusing so heavily on a more luxury audience that's willing to pay more for products than their competitors? The answer lies in China's ever-growing middle class.

As the image above shows, the amount of people in China's middle class is expected to skyrocket between now and 2035. By just 2025 they are projected to make up more than 780 million of the total population, an increase of around 80% from today's numbers of 430. That is more people than the entire population of the United States that will be able to spend more money on better items and services. This greatly increases the demand for the type of service that JD.com provides and allows them to grow well into the future.

Although the large investments in their fulfillment may seem excessive today, I believe that management is doing so since they are expecting this increase and so want to widen their competitive advantage for the future. This, in turn lowers current profit and their stock price. However this will pay off long term due to creating a moat that keeps their experience superior and most importantly brand strong. When the market realizes that this is the case the stock price will rise accordingly.

Who owns JD.com: why their partners are crucial for its success

As mentioned previously, JD.com has a long runway ahead of itself in its main market, China. What will however be crucial for the company's continued success and further growth will be whether it can expand its e-commerce system abroad, something I believe they can do due mainly by leveraging partnerships that the company has been able to achieve.

Firstly, I must point out that Richard Liu, the founder, owns roughly 20% of JD.com, along with the majority of the voting rights. This gives him complete control of the company's direction which could be considered a risk if anything were to go wrong. Despite this, I believe that regardless of his stake, he is critical to JD.com's future, being the person who built the company from the ground up. By having such a large position in the company it makes certain that his decisions are aligned with shareholders. Moreover, it ensures he focuses on the long-term vision for the company, resulting in greater future prospects.

Tencent - Along with Alibaba, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is one of the largest companies in China. It owns around 18% of JD.com and is the company's main partnership. It's very important to both companies since they both share a common competitor - Alibaba.

This relationship will be just as important for the company when expanding internationally as it was at home. For example, both have invested in many startups, most notable being Vipshop (VIPS), the third most prominent e-commerce player in China. These investments are allowing them to grow in the Southeast Asia region, one with similar demographics to China and where much of future world growth will come from.

The key advantage that the partnership provides for the company is confidence that it can go head to head with larger companies, with the funding necessary to quickly expand. This is what Tencent provides them.

Walmart+Google: Walmart (WMT) and Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) are two of the biggest western companies and hold 12% and 1%-2%, respectively. They each want two things - to expand into China and compete against Amazon (AMZN) at home. JD.com provides both of these things and is able to use them to expand into Europe and America in the future.

Similar to how they used Tencent domestically, I expect that JD.com will want to use their partners' funds, knowledge of the markets, and data to buy out and partner with regional players to quickly expand. They also can use local players for much of their logistics network while they test what works in these areas. This allows the company to move out of any markets that it deems unprofitable with little cost to them.

Although competition is tough, it's clear that JD.com can compete with the likes of Amazon. With cutting-edge technology such as with their network of drones that they already apply at home, along with the track record of management in these situations, I believe the company will find success abroad. This should be able to provide significant upside to shareholders in the future.

Valuation

I personally do not think a company such as JD.com, which sacrifices profit for investment for the long term, can be valued with traditional metrics. Management has previously said that they are aiming for margins of around 3%-5% by the end of 2019. For this, we will assume they will achieve 4% (although as I have said I believe they can grow this in the future).

By the end of 2018, JD.com is projected to do $68.48 billion in revenue. Assuming a PE ratio of 25 (something that is very generous for a company growing at over 30% YOY), this would give us a price to sales ratio of 1 and would value the company at around $70 billion. Being worth only $50 billion today, this would allow for an upside of more than 40%.

This is despite my projection not taking into consideration this year's growth, the fact that it could demand a multiple higher than this, (Alibaba's is currently 50), and the great runway that this company has for the future. I believe that the only reason the market hasn't realized this is due to the fact that is not currently profitable, despite the fact that it can easily be. Management is simply thinking about the future and so would rather invest extra capital.

These estimates only consider the main e-commerce part of the business and don't take into account the value of JD Finance and JD Logistics. This is why I believe this company will grow into being far bigger than it is currently, and double in the next 2-3 years.

Risks

Likely the biggest risk to the valuation given above is that the company does face greater competition to its advantage in logistics. This can be seen with Alibaba investing in many delivery companies in China along with building some of its own warehouses. I believe this is not an issue and JD.com's advantage already is too great to be taken down, and I'm confident that its partners would come to its aid to compete before they could catch up. Even if they were to catch up, I believe that so long as they keep their reputation and brand value, JD.com will be the place to go for the Middle class in China, and in the long term abroad too.

Another risk that's very prevalent currently is how increasing trade tensions might impact the business. Due to how little of JD.com's business is currently done abroad, (less than 10%.) this will not affect earnings in the short term as many worry. Although it may mean that they cannot expand internationally as quickly as they would have liked, this also does not impact a long-term thesis since they can still expand once trade tensions have relaxed. As has been seen by the last earnings report, due to the fact that they report results in dollars, a weakened yuan affects numbers. Once it recovers profits will be more apparent, and so a "miss" in profits last quarter shouldn't be anything to worry about. Besides, as previously said, the company isn't currently focusing on profits and will start to focus on them after creating a sufficient competitive advantage.

Finally, the complex ownership of the company and how you own American depositary receipts of a Cayman Islands holding company (that receives all profits from the real company, based in China) is not a big risk, in my opinion. Although it operates in a gray area in Chinese law, in practice the government almost is certainly not going to clamp down on it. This would cause all foreign investment to leave the country, something that they do not want to happen. With large hedge funds owning this stock, I feel confident that investors will not lose their stake.

Evaluation

Although the road ahead may be tough for JD.com, and in the short term different fears may harm the stock price, I believe that long term this company is set for continued growth and it will be able to take advantage of many of the trends that are in its favor. From its management to its many partnerships, JD.com is prepared to grow for many years to come.

What's most key is this image from their company's 2017 report:

It shows how the company cares firstly for its consumers but also is built of a strong management team leading the company into the future. This is its core philosophy and what has driven it from the start.

That's ultimately why I believe JD.com will be a great buy for the long term especially after the sell of due to the trade war and slight profit miss from earnings.

Final note: I hope you have enjoyed my first article for Seeking Alpha. If you have any feedback be sure to let me know below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.