Ventas: Sell Or Buy This 'Blue-Chip' In 2018?

The 5.5% dividend yield is safely covered at a 75% payout ratio and expected to keep on growing 3-5% per year.

The recent results are encouraging and suggest that the company is well on its way to a recovery.

The share price is up 22% since the lows seen in April 2018. Is now the time to take profits off the table or is it still an opportune time.

Despite undergoing short-term challenges, it is clear to us that Ventas (VTR) is one of the bluest “blue-chips” among REITs.

When high-quality companies are temporarily offered on sale due to temporary issues, it is time to “back up the truck”. It is rare enough for quality companies to ever trade at discounted prices, so when finally, an opportunity presents itself, it is not to be missed.

We have been very vocal about one such opportunity since last March, and that is Ventas (VTR).

Ventas is in our opinion the perfect example of a blue-chip company that deserves to trade at a premium valuation, and yet, due to short term difficulties the company sold off massively in the first quarter of the year:

As we noted then in our article “Time to Buy Ventas While It is On Sale”:

As Ventas continues to reposition its portfolio towards higher growth assets, 2018 will be another year of no to little FFO growth. This disappoints short-term driven investors, but it is also an opportunity for long-term oriented buyers to jump on a high-quality company at a now highly discounted share price… As the company returns to growing at a mid-single-digit annual rate, we expect the shares to reprice at least 15 times FFO - or a 20% higher share price compared to today.”

We are happy that our decision to load up following the temporary discount that the market offered, and we are today enjoying the fruits of our contrarian decision:

The question that comes next is if now is the right time to unload some of these profits, or rather is it still an opportune time to buy into Ventas?

Our answer to this question remains unchanged. High-quality companies deserve premium valuations, and since Ventas continues to trade at a relatively inexpensive share price (even after the run-up), we continue holding our shares and expect more upside to materialize in the long run.

A “Blue-Chip”-Worthy Company

We do not grant the “blue-chip” status to many, but there is no question to us that Ventas deserves it. We would go as far as to say that Ventas is one of the “bluest” blue chips out there. This is because of simple facts that can be summarized in 5 short bullet points:

Industry: Ventas operates in a lower risk market with fantastic long-term prospects. Portfolio: The investments of the company are strictly focused on the best possible markets with strong long-term outperformance potential and high barriers to entry. Management: Ventas has arguably the best management team of its entire industry with an exceptional track record and countless awards. Balance sheet: The capital structure is conservative and designed to sustain value throughout full market cycles. Track Record: Since going public in 2000, the company has beat all benchmarks, generating total returns and paying dividends that far exceed the norm for a company in such a lower risk industry.

In other words, it is not just the assets, or just the management that is exceptionally good here. It is the whole package that checks all the boxes. And this is exactly what makes a blue-chip: it presents exceptional quality in all aspects of the business including its assets, balance sheet, management, track record and so on.

Solid Portfolio in an Attractive Industry

Ventas is a leading real estate investment firm in the healthcare industry. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists mostly of senior housing communities at 54% of its total portfolio, but also medical office buildings (19%), life science centers (7%), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (7%) and health systems (6%).

Ignoring the inevitable short-term cycles of overbuilding, we consider this basket of properties to be very conservative, and even recession-proof. We understand that it is difficult to see the positives today given that the senior housing market is getting temporarily overbuilt and that NOI is put at stress, but in the long run, there are many reasons to like senior housing as an investment:

Tenants are less likely to default on their rent payment as seniors possess superior net worth than average. Most tenants do not rely on government for aids to make rent payments (95% private pay). The turnover of tenants tends to be smaller as seniors are less interested in moving around. Senior tenants create less social issues than the regular tenant of apartments.

So from the perspective of a landlord, senior housing properties can be a very favorable investments, with many advantages as compared to apartments. This is especially true when you consider that in the long run, the demographics are strongly in favor of senior housing landlords:

We currently have 10,000 baby boomers turning 65 and reaching retirement PER DAY. The population segment in excess of 75-year-old is growing 7x fasterthan average. By 2030, we are expected to have 14,000,000 more people in the 75+ age segment.

Many will need senior housing, and as the leader of this market, Ventas will benefit from fastly growing demand in the long run. Again, this may be difficult to see today as the market is presently affected by overbuilding, but this will pass. This is the most common mistake that we see analysts making. They see the NOI slightly declining today and assume that it will last. But they ignore that real estate markets move in cycles just like others, and times of overbuilding are commonly followed by times of undersupply as developers get burnt and slow down construction projects. Whether this occurs in 2019 or later, we cannot be certain, but what we know is that overbuilding cannot last for a long time. Today, the NOI growth is negative and this should be a big red flag to any new development.

source

Looking at the longer-term history, the economics of senior housing have been fabulous with rapidly growing NOI, and knowing how fast the population is aging, this is no surprise to us. This is particularly true when you consider that Ventas exclusively invests in the highest quality markets with barriers to entry. It mitigates risk even in case of overbuilding, top locations tend to outperform as they may be less price sensitive.

The take-away is that the portfolio is highly attractive with an overweight in an attractive sector with a bright long term future, but it is today temporarily affected by overbuilding which we expect to pass sooner rather than later.

The Management and Its Track Record

Ventas was named one of Fortune's "2018 World's Most Admired Companies" in January 2018, the only healthcare REIT on this year's list, recognizing the company's industry leadership, exemplary stewardship and world-class team. In the Harvard Business Review's ranking of "The Best-Performing CEOs," Ventas's financial performance ranked in the top 4% percent of all companies measured, listed at number 32 of almost 900 firms - highlighting the superior and consistent performance of Ventas over a 19-year period.

In numbers, the results of management’s work are the following:

Ventas did not just beat the market returns by a very wide margin, but it did so by following a relatively conservative approach to real estate investing. Average annual returns of 22% per year for the last 18 years. If this does not prove that the economics of the business are strong (ignoring the occasional overbuilding phase), we don’t know what does.

The management is top-notch and is investing in an attractive industry with solid long-term prospects. To maximize value, the management has been disposing of lower quality assets in the recent years. This creates short term dilutions in growth but positions the company for better growth in the long run.

Encouraging Results Thus Far in 2018

Despite the current oversupply, Ventas is performing fairly well with growing NOI throughout the first two quarters of 2018. The first quarter was 2.6% average NOI growth and the second quarter 1.3% - both outperforming the full year midpoint guidance of the company.

The senior housing portfolio remains a drag at present due to the supply situation, but even a temporary 3.1% decline is not enough to bring the total NOI growth in negative territory. It is not great, but it is not catastrophic either, especially when you consider that the underlying issue is temporary in nature (supply / demand dynamics).

The rest of the results were strong enough to boost the guidance already at two times this year.

Following the recent FFO beat, the management shares strong optimism:

We delivered strong earnings and results in the second quarter, as we grew property cash flows in our high-quality, differentiated portfolio, executed on our strategic priorities and recycled capital from previous successful investments to significantly enhance our strong financial position and increase our liquidity.” Debra A. Cafaro, CEO [emphasis added]

The strongest vote of confidence is a guidance boost, and having already had two of them in 2018, we are very encouraged going into the second half of the year. If the management felt uncomfortable with the near-term outlook of its properties, it would not have given such an optimistic guidance to the market.

Strengthening the Balance Sheet

Ventas continues to strengthen its balance sheet. Just last week, the company reported that it was swapping its senior notes maturing in 2021 which carry a rate of 4.75% with new notes maturing in 2029 carrying a rate of 4.40%. This will not only result in substantial interest expense savings, but also the new debt has a much longer maturity which eliminates a short-term uncertainty and creates more consistency for planning purposes. It also further strengthens the investment credit rating which currently stands at BBB+.

We Continue Holding for the Long Run – 20% Remaining Upside

At the now updated and improved guidance, Ventas is currently priced at about 14x FFO which remains very reasonable for a blue-chip REIT. Its closest peers, Welltower (WELL) is priced at closer to 16x FFO despite not having many of the same qualities as Ventas. The broad REIT market trades at around 18x FFO – showing once again, that there is more room for FFO multiple expansion.

Note that the price of the stock still trades at a significant discount when we look at historical prices reached during the years 2016 and 2017:

The growth has temporarily come down, there is no denying that, but as the overbuilding dissipates itself, and the NOI growth accelerates, we expect Ventas to regain a more positive sentiment from the investment community. When you look at this chart, it is clear that the demand could quickly catch up to the supply whenever developers take a first step back.

Therefore, we continue to believe that Ventas deserves to trade closer to 16-18x FFO rather than 14x FFO as it currently is. Sooner or later, we expect Ventas to surpass its latest 52-week highs of $69.92 per share – or 20% higher than today’s share price.

Until then, the dividend remains very attractive at 5.5% and is well covered at a 75% payout ratio. While we do not expect the growth rate to return to the 10% annual average anytime soon, even just 3-5% would go a long way at the currently discounted valuation.

Final Thoughts

Our approach to dividend and income investing includes a highly diversified portfolio of high-yield stocks trading at opportunistic valuations. Diversification tends to maximize profits and reduce risk and volatility. Ventas, a solid dividend payer for income, fits within our investment strategy and is part of our portfolio.

This is a growth-machine that suffers from temporary challenges. This happens occasionally to even the very best franchises including Coca-Cola (KO), Apple(AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) or even Amazon (AMZN). It is nothing unusual, and as the challenges pass, we expect the shares to continue to recover and to set new highs, 20% higher than today over the next 2 years; that is in addition to the safe and juicy divided yield of 5.5%.

So rather than worry about the short-term picture, we prefer to take a longer-term perspective and focus on what matters: Ventas owns the highest quality properties in a lower risk market that are expected to achieve significant growth over the next many decades. NOI will fluctuate in the short run, but the big picture looks very bright with a rapidly aging population. The rock-solid 5.5% dividend yield that has never been cut (not even in 2008) helps us remain patient and keep on holding for the long term thesis to play out.

A note about diversification: To achieve an overall yield of +9% and optimal level of diversification, at High Dividend Opportunities, we always recommend a maximum allocation of 2% to 3% of the portfolio to individual high-yield stocks such as Ventas (VTR), and 5% allocation to high-yield exchange traded products (such as ETF, ETNs and CEFs), which are products that hold a large basket of stocks or bonds. As part of a risk management strategy, we do not recommend exceeding this allocation no matter how good the opportunity is.

All charts sourced from the company's website unless otherwise stated.

