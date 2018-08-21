Seadrill Partners, LLC (SDLP) CEO Mark Morris on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Seadrill Partners, LLC (NYSE:SDLP) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2018 10:30 AM ET

Executives

Mark Morris - Chief Executive Officer

John Roche - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Benjamin Fader Rattner - Canyon Capital Advisors

Andrew Mees - Barings

Good day, and welcome to the Seadrill Partners Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call.

Mark Morris

Thank you, Brian. Well, good afternoon, and welcome to the Seadrill Partners' Second Quarter Earnings Call. I am Mark Morris, I'm the CEO of Seadrill Partners; and with me, I have John Roche, our CFO.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that much of the discussion today will not be based on historical facts, but rather consists of forward-looking statements that are subject to uncertainty. Included on Page 2 of the presentation is a comprehensive list covering forward-looking statements. For additional information and to view our SEC filings, please visit our website at www.seadrillpartners.com.

So moving on to the agenda, I will cover the main highlights for the quarter, and then, hand over to John, who will provide some market commentary and cover this quarter's financial performance in more detail. And then, we'll open up for Q&A.

So turning to the quarter. It has been relatively good quarter financially and operationally. Revenues of $418 million include $204 million recognized in the second quarter from our successful outcome on the West Leo litigation. Excluding the West Leo litigation proceeds, revenue would have been $214 million, a 10% improvement over the previous quarter primarily due to West Aquarius commencing operations and contractual dayrate increases on several of our units.

Operationally, uptime in the working fleet increased as a result of lower plant maintenance in the quarter relative to the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $320 million, include $204 million recognized in the second quarter from the West Leo. Excluding this, adjusted EBITDA would have been $116 million, an improvement of 20% reflecting the revenue improvement.

Since our last report in May, we've secured contracts worth approximately $45 million for the West Capella with Shell in Malaysia and for West Vencedor with Petronas in Myanmar. Lastly, we have maintained a distribution to $0.10 per unit for the quarter.

With that I will hand over to John who will take you through our financial performance. John?

John Roche

Thanks Mark. As Mark mentioned in his opening remarks, the improvement in revenue and adjusted EBITDA was mainly related to the West Leo litigation judgment. And I'll touch on the accounting treatment of that judgment in a moment. Excluding the judgment, revenue and adjusted EBITDA improved by about $20 million as the West Aquarius commenced his contract with BP in Canada, and we had three units with contractual dayrate escalations. Partially offsetting these improvements was idle time on two units. First the West Capella contract in Aruba ended. She's currently mobilizing to Malaysia and is expected to start work in October.

Second, the West Vencedor was idle for a full quarter and she's expected to commence a new contract later this year. In terms of utilization and cost, these were broadly in line with the prior quarter. Now, we'll have a look at how the West Leo judgment was recognized in our second quarter results. This was an adjusting event even though cash received in the third quarter and about half of the proceeds will be used to prepay the TLB. Of the $250 million that was received, $204 million was recognized as revenue. You can arrive at this figure by backing out the $31 million that relates to force majeure rate which is recognized in the fourth quarter of 2016. And the $24 million that flows into interest income.

The remaining $9 million that's added back to get you the amount of revenue recognized relates to withholding tax since revenues are presented grossed to this figure.

Turning now to other movements on the P&L below the operating lines. The increase in interest income is related to the West Leo judgment. The increase in interest expense reflects a full quarter of higher interest on the TLB that was agreed to as part of the amendments earlier this year. The smaller derivatives gain is the typical movement you expect to see with interest rates rise less than a prior period. The decrease in other financial items reflects lower advisory costs in this quarter compared to the last quarter. And finally, in terms of tax expense, the $9 million credit relates to changes on certain tax positions after reassessing several provisions taken.

Turning out of the main movements on the balance sheet. In current assets, the increase is primarily due to the receivable related to the West Leo judgment which increased both accounts receivable and other current assets. Also included here is an increase related to the carrying value of our interest rate swap assets, which is partially offset by a decrease in related party receivables. In terms of long -term assets, the decrease is primarily due to the normal amortization of our drilling units and favorable contract intangibles.

In current liabilities, the change was driven by an increase in the current portion of long-term debt due to the TLB pre payment due in the third quarter, and an increase in other current liabilities mainly due to taxes payable related to the West Leo judgment, which is partially offset by the maturity of the West Vencedor loan and a decrease in related party payables.

In non -current liabilities, the decrease was mainly due to $120 million of the TLB moving to current and a reduction in uncertain tax positions. As a result of these movements, our book equity increased by about $200 million in the quarter.

Turning now to the outlook for the third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be around $100 million, which is slightly lower than our adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter excluding the West Leo judgment of $116 million. This is due to the West Aquarius coming off contract; a full quarter of idle time for the West Capella and a planned SPS for the West Vela in the third quarter.

So that concludes our prepared remarks. And we just like to turn it back over to Brian to assemble the queue for our Q&A.

Today's first question is from Benjamin Fader-Rattner with Canyon Capital. Please go ahead.

Benjamin Fader Rattner

Hi. The proceeds from the West Leo-- half of those went to pay down the term loan. The other half, how are you thinking about the potential for further debt reduction?

John Roche

Yes. So, yes, Ben, you correctly characterized about half went to prepay the TLB. We expect that amount to be around $120 million. We've already paid out $114 million and we're just finalizing some of the final settle amounts but we do expect that number to be around $120 million. The balance of that, look, I think with any liquid in the system we need to look at several items, growing the business, refinancing the business and also investing in our units CapEx wise.

So both this increase in liquidity along with the other cash in our balance sheet will be put towards those three goals, finding the efficient frontier amongst those three goals is obviously something that we do day in and day out. And we will continue to do so.

Mark Morris

I would add I think I mean, look, the cash is specifically coming in is all fungible. As we sit here today, obviously, until we start to see an improvement in day rates, I mean whilst bidding activity is generally improving; it's still a competitive market out there with oversupply other than in the harsh environment. We still have a number of pre payments that we need to make in relation to the bank facilities as part of the insulation we did before Seadrill filed its Chapter 11. So there is an element that's already going towards that.

But I think at this moment the likelihood of us making a direct prospect for paying down imminently is I think something we put on hold until we see an improvement in the market. And keeping liquidity around this will be important.

Benjamin Fader Rattner

As it relates to the debt that other than the Term Loan B do you see any sort of kind of obvious opportunity to optimize the way that those facilities are structured or opportunities for refinancing those with better terms?

Mark Morris

Yes. I think the short answer is we're looking at a number of things at the moment. And as we typically come in like most companies into a sort of strategy planning cycle, as we start to look at budgeting for next year and all sort of five-year plan. I think all of that is up for thought process as well as obviously looking when market opportunities avail themselves to refinance. So, certainly we are looking at ways in which we may go to restructure some of the bank debt at some point, also refinance rather than restructure.

And yes I mean I think like I said, everything is open at the moment.

John Roche

Yes. And Ben, quickly one. I mean those are attractively priced facilities rate wise. Of course, they are fast amortizing so that's a balance, but I would absolutely agree with Mark. We're looking at several opportunities. I mean what we've done over the past year is obviously in addition to insulating the company, we've also just pushed those facilities 2.5 years and built ourselves a bit of a breeding space, runway call it what you will, to evaluate several refinancing opportunities. I think as we do look at opportunities in the market, the one thing that is quite clear to us, which frankly we couldn't say six months ago, is that we have tangible data points in terms of volume coming back into this market.

Just in the past couple weeks we've announced two contracts, and it's a step in the right direction. And refinancing rigs on contract is a whole lot easier than refinancing idle units. And so we do see some movements there market-wise which obviously we believe will help us refinance the business.

Benjamin Fader Rattner

Yes. And one last question. I guess in the last quarter, since the last quarter call, Seadrill Limited has emerged from Chapter 11. Can you kind of just share your thoughts on if that has any change in the way you operate your business and does that create additional opportunities for the company?

Mark Morris

Well, obviously we can't talk about Seadrill Limited but in terms of obviously that there is some symbiotic relationship as we know. We insulated ourselves from default risk part of the C-11 process, both that was in Seadrill Limited's interest specifically to preserve the asset and obviously from a Seadrill Partners perspective it made a lot of sense. And obviously, we do rely on a number of services that we contract out to Seadrill Limited.

I think it was clear that there was some overhang in the performance of Partners while Seadrill was in its restructuring, now it's emerged having restructured and obviously recapitalized itself. And I think some of those benefits will start to flow through. I mean I have to say as we've always said both within Seadrill Limited and within Partners, this is very much a balance sheet restructuring for Seadrill Limited and as such pretty much most of the commercial relationships we had were maintained. And a lot of communication was done with customers. And what you can't sort of say, did you lose some business because of the circumstances that's difficult to say.

We certainly continued to win business both at Seadrill Partners and of course Seadrill Limited itself has. So I think things, the prospects naturally have some improvements because there's more certainty. I think the substantial doubt that existed around growing concern is SDLP has gone now that Seadrill has recapitalized itself. So in that regard, I think the prospects are looking more positive from the certainty of the finances, of the positioning, the ability for it to provide services. The bit that, obviously, hasn't been affected by it is obviously where the market is.

I mean we're still in a market that has significant oversupply. There are pockets where things are improving around the harsh environments described earlier. And bidding actively generally increasing but we're not getting the sort of term we would like or indeed the dayrate. And I think that's not just a Seadrill problem that's general driller problem, but I guess is a sort of summary I guess in how I trying answer your question.

Andrew Mees

Thanks for taking the questions. You just talked about the market a little bit there. And it was nice to see the awards you got this quarter. Can you just put a little bit more color around maybe some of the opportunities that are out there? Or for some of the ships beyond the awards that you got this quarter? There's still activity out there for the West Vencedor and then some of the other drill ships as well.

John Roche

Yes. So just picking up on your Vencedor comment, yes, we do see additional opportunities beyond what we just announced today. Obviously in and around Southeast Asia, this is highly development oriented. So it's a bit disconnected from the global floater market. So I think when I look at our tender rate fleet three, Vencedor and also T15 and T16, I think re-contracting opportunities are there. Obviously, continue to currently actively market those assets.

In the instance of the West Capella, we are particularly pleased with the decisions we made prior to stringing together several contracts for that unit. If you recall that unit started on a short-term contract in Cyprus, working in Capone, went to Aruba, now to Malaysia. We strongly believe that this is related to what we did --what we spent on the rig in particular around MPD. And we continue to try and evaluate opportunities to make our rigs as marketable as possible. And MPD is a great high value-add dollar spend.

In terms of just looking across the other markets we're in. we feel good about the West Aquarius. The harsh environment is a market where there is increased activity and there are also barriers to entry from an asset standpoint. And we think we're well positioned for that unit both in opportunities in Canada, as well as potential opportunities in the UK sector. Looking in other markets kind of danced around the triangle, and triangle I mean Brazil and the US Gulf and West Africa. We are bidding on opportunities there and we see them out there.

So I think the days of --and we have two cold stack units, the Sirius and Auriga, those both are semis. I think the days of -- for us cold stacking drill ships is over. So we'll keep those rigs warm and try to bid on the volume that's out there. And try to make the right decision on when we reactivate our --the two semis that we have on the bench.

Andrew Mees

And just on the West Leo, obviously, that being a harsh environment rig as well. Is there still the chance that you guys could seek to mobilize that to one of the areas that you mentioned a moment ago? Is that still potential opportunities to see that rate come out of cold stack?

John Roche

Yes. Absolutely. Look, it's a question we asked ourselves because she's very newly cold. Okay, so this is more a question of what do we need to put on her to address the harsh environments. Obviously, this unit was working in Ghana for some time. And we are evaluating --trying to essentially the exercises, we're looking at current opportunities and asking ourselves what type of CapEx will be required to attack the current opportunities, as well as balancing that against expected future opportunities. And trying to find an efficient frontier in terms of spends. But it's absolutely something that we are evaluating.

Andrew Mees

Would you guys care to put some ballpark around what the CapEx might be on that rig?

John Roche

That's a very difficult question because it really hinges on exactly what you're doing. I think if we're going to look at UK sector and not classing for Norwegian work, very rough estimate. I'm going to say, somewhere in the range of $20 million to $30 million. I have to say though this is -- there's very broad range. And it comes down to really what you're doing. And but that figure is going to be about right, if we decide to take decision and do more, it could be higher.

Andrew Mees

Okay, appreciate the color. Quickly just one more. Did you say $114 million of the term loan was paid down already?

John Roche

That's correct, yes. And the only --the all-- the only remaining item is frankly just receiving some tax certificates that will give us a final determination that the numbers aren't moving around anymore. And we expect to receive those in the coming weeks.

Operator

John Roche

Thanks Brian. This concludes our second quarter conference call. Thanks everyone for joining and speak to you next quarter. Thanks again.

