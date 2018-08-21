Ocean Rig UDW: A Look At The Second Quarter Results

ORIG offers an opportunity at under $24, assuming we effectively experience a floaters' recovery later this year which is still uncertain.

A broad floaters' recovery seems to shape up, judging by the number of tenders (77) going on, and what has been said by the major companies in this industry.

For the second quarter of 2018, the company reported a net loss of $19.09 million or $0.21 basic and diluted earnings per share.

Image: Ocean Rig Poseidon from OET.

Investment Thesis

Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG) emerged from a crushing bankruptcy on September 21, 2017, which left common shareholders beat and with only an infinitesimal fraction of what they have initially invested in the company.

The same day, Ocean Rig began with a fresh balance sheet whereas shares outstanding decreased to 8,975 shares, after implementing a 1-for-9,200 reverse stock split of the then-existing shares of the company's issued common stock. Furthermore, the company issued an aggregate of 90,651,603 common shares of the company under the scheme for a total outstanding of 90,660,578 shares. The shares outstanding on a diluted basis is 91.568 million now.

The new company is apparently in a better financial shape with a balance sheet more suitable to survive until the floaters' recovery that many expect will take effect late this year or early 2019. The company backlog is still significant at approximately $743 million as of June 30, 2018, and ORIG has no more net debt.

One important caveat, the backlog is based on one single long-term contract with Total (TOT) that will roll off on September 2021 at a high-level day rate. However, the risk of early termination of the contract has been reduced significantly this quarter after the company said that discussion with Total and the Skyros ended with a new rate has been fixed at $573K per day which is still an excellent rate for Ocean Rig, well over the average day rate awarded now.

Note: In case of early termination, the company said that the deal is protected by a proper termination clause that will secure over $550 million in payment.

Source: ORIG 2Q Presentation.

ORIG offers an opportunity at under $24, assuming we effectively experience a floaters' recovery later this year which is still uncertain. A recovery seems more likely now, in my opinion, considering oil prices continue trading between $65 and $75 per barrel.

Pankaj Khanna, the CEO, said in the conference call:

The slide shows the considerable decline in Offshore Discoveries over the last five years as exploration has been mostly suspended since the collapse in oil prices in 2014. However, we are seeing the beginning of the revival as oil companies drop budgets for 2019 with independence leading the charge. Oil price is north of $70 per barrel are providing the impetus to drill and so is the slowdown in growth in the shale phenomenon, which is due to logistical constraints and the investors desire to take some profits.

These encouraging comments have been echoed by some other offshore drillers recently such as Transocean (RIG), which is the poster child of the industry especially when it comes to the floaters' segment. It is important to notice that we count a total of 77 active tenders at the moment.

However, it is still too early to bet on such bullish forecast and its effects on Ocean Rig's bottom line, and as I said in my preceding article, I recommend to invest only a small amount at this level.

Stock repurchase plan

On April 16, 2018, Ocean Rig UDW's Board of Directors announced it had authorized a stock repurchase plan, under which the company may repurchase up to $150 million of its outstanding common shares for 12 months from a date to be determined by the Board.

Ocean Rig may repurchase shares in privately negotiated or open-market purchases by applicable securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Commencement of the Plan will be at the discretion of and subject to the approval of the company's Board of Directors.

No change this quarter as well.

Ocean Rig Balance Sheet 2Q'18 - The Raw Numbers

ORIG 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 508.01 452.56 302.81 284.50 200.85 219.35 194.14 97.35 Net Income in $ Million 287.19 155.60 92.19 56.82 -233.83 79.42 54.85 -19.09 EBITDA 463.64 320.52 179.92 120.98 -129.01 131.31 74.56 -6.38 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 56.53% 34.38% 30.44% 19.97% 0 36.21% 28.25% 0 EPS diluted in $/share 18 991 17 339 10 300 6 305 -16 634 28.09 0.60 -0.21 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 229.91 84.39 - 367.53 99.62 76.22 106.73 54.19 CapEx in $ Million 217.65 29.07 - 24.59 11.90 0.51 5.79 35.53 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 12.30 66.20 - 342.90 87.70 75.70 100.94 18.66 Total Cash in $ million 754.7 718.7 - 941.6 695.8 736.1 728.1 717.3 Total Debt in $ Billion 3919.4 3887.8 - 3800.5 567.1 531.6 397.0 350.0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in million 0.151 0.092 0.090 0.090 90.661 91.568 91.568 91.568

Source: company filing and Morningstar.

Revenues

For the second quarter of 2018, the company reported a net loss of $19.09 million or $0.21 basic and diluted earnings per share as compared to a net income of $56.82 million or $6,305 basic and diluted earnings per share for the three-month period ended June 30, 2017.

Free cash flow is now $283 million on a yearly basis.

Commentary and technical analysis

The deepwater and ultra-deepwater segments have not shown any definitive signs of a nascent recovery even though we are experiencing a bullish momentum in oil prices which are now trading over $70 per barrel. One exception is the North Sea market, of course, which is suitable for the jack-ups and semi-submersibles HE rigs. However, a broad floaters' recovery seems to shape up, judging by the number of tenders (77) and what has been stated by the major companies in this industry. We feel a definitive optimism for the near future.

I know, many readers here are taking this "optimism" with a grain of salt after what happened to the company's old shareholders and it will take many quarters to regain any serious confidence of this company that has not been honest in the past. Burn me once shame on you, burn me twice shame on me.

Nonetheless, the floaters' market shows signs of life, and it is encouraging for ORIG, especially for 2019.

Furthermore, ORIG had negative net debt as of June 30, 2018, and total cash is $713.3 million at the end of 2Q'18, with a total long-term debt of $350 million with no debt maturity until 2024.

It is a good balance sheet, and ORIG seems attractive now. However, a better approach, in my opinion, is to wait patiently one to two more quarters before triggering the buy button. The risk is perhaps too high for the reward potential, and a trading strategy may be more suitable for the stock?

Note: One significant negative is the price per share that I find too high and will not allow a considerable increase potential in the near and midterm future. It is something that an investor should keep in mind.

Technical analysis

ORIG is forming now an ascending broadening triangle pattern with line support at $23.50-24 (I recommend buying at this level) and a line resistance at about $30 (I recommend a sell at this level).

One caveat: The ascending broadening triangle patterns are considered bearish for the midterm with a 70% chance of a decisive breakout on the negative side.

However, for traders, I see intermediate support at $25.50 (slight buying recommended) with a resistance of around $28 for a quick trading strategy.

ORIG will continue to trend up only if oil prices can maintain their bullish momentum and I am not convinced that oil can keep going up, and in fact, they may well trend down in Q4'18. Thus, prices are paramount and should always be evaluated before adopting a trading/investing strategy here.

