PPL Corporation Provides A Reliable And High Dividend Yield

Shares look inexpensive right here, which points towards an attractive entry point.

The company offers a high dividend that will grow at a rate that easily beats inflation.

PPL Corporation has a solid growth outlook over the next couple of years.

Bonds rallied earlier this year, but it looks like the yield will not rise meaningfully above 3% in the near term. This means that income investors who want to generate higher yields still rely on stocks.

PPL Corporation (PPL) is one such stock that provides a reliable and safe dividend yield to its owners. Coupled with an inexpensive valuation and a non-cyclical business model this makes PPL attractive.

PPL Corporation is an electric utility that is active in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and the United Kingdom. PPL, which was founded almost 100 years ago, is valued at ~$21 billion right now.

PPL's businesses are regulated, which means that growth in profits and cash flows is relatively foreseeable. The company can generate certain guaranteed returns on equity via its operations, the upside as well as the downside is limited. Source: PPL presentation

When we look at the Q2 earnings slides we see that PPL has been able to grow its earnings per share by 6% during Q2, and by 13% year to date. The most important business is PPL's UK unit, which produced $0.36 of the $0.55 in EPS, or about 65% of profits.

This reliance on the UK market makes PPL somewhat vulnerable versus currency swings between the US dollar and the Pound Sterling, which can lead to some swings in PPL's profitability on a year-over-year basis.

Source: PPL presentation

To mitigate the negative impact of currency swings PPL hedges its currency risk to some extent. For 2018 and 2019 100% of the currency risk is hedged, 50% of the exposure in 2020 is hedged as well.

Growth Outlook

PPL is not active in a high-growth industry, but the company's experienced management still plans to generate mid-single digits earnings per share growth rates through at least 2020.

PPL targets a 5%-6% annual EPS growth rate over the next couple of years, driven primarily by base rate growth:

Source: PPL presentation

Source: PPL presentation

With a target of $2.53 - $2.58 in EPS in 2020 PPL is already factoring in the dilutive impact of some equity issuance over the next couple of years.

On a company-wide level net earnings are forecasted to grow at a higher pace than the 5%-6% EPS growth rate.

Source: PPL presentation

Due to PPL's low valuation and relatively high dividend yield of 5.5% I personally would have preferred for PPL to not issue equity right now. Financing capex via debt would be more accretive, and the balance sheet is not overleveraged at all.

But, due to the relatively high 10%-12% ROE that PPL will generate with its growth capex, even the issuance of new equity is not problematic, and will be accretive for current shareholders.

Source: PPL's 10-K

PPL generates relatively high operating cash flows. During 2017 cash from operations totaled $2.5 billion. After maintenance capex the dividend was still covered, excess cash flows were used to finance some of PPL's growth capex.

The company plans to do the same during 2018:

Source: PPL presentation

We see that $590 million in debt will be issued on a net basis, PPL will also issue about $1 billion in equity. This means a rise in PPL's share count of roughly 5% year over year.

Since these cash proceeds can be deployed at attractive returns PPL's earnings per share will still rise, despite higher interest expenses, and despite the dilutive impact of a rising share count.

Dividends And Valuation

PPL has a relatively solid dividend growth track record:

PPL Dividend data by YCharts

Apart from a dividend cut ~20 years ago the dividend has grown relatively consistently. Over the last two years the dividend was grown by 4% a year. This is also what PPL plans to do over the coming years, as the dividend is forecasted to rise by 4% a year through 2020.

With shares trading at $30 investors get a dividend yield of 5.5% right here, which is ~3 times as much as what investors can get from the broad market.

Based on PPL's dividend growth forecast investors can expect the following payouts in the future:

Year Dividend payout Yield on cost Yield on cost with dividends reinvested 2018 $1.64 5.5% 2019 $1.71 5.7% 6.0% 2020 $1.78 5.9% 6.6%

Author's calculation, assumes a reinvestment at a 5.5% yield

We see that an income focused investor can grow the dividend stream to a quite attractive level in a short period of time, if dividends are reinvested.

This is primarily due to the fact that the relatively high current yield allows for a steady and meaningful rise in the amount of shares one owns when dividends are reinvested.

Management's guidance sees EPS of $2.30 in 2018, based on PPL's forecasts shares therefore are trading at 13.1 times this year's earnings right now. This looks like a relatively inexpensive valuation, both on an absolute basis as well as compared to how PPL's shares were valued in the past:

PPL PE Ratio (5y Median) data by YCharts

Shares are currently trading below the 5- and 10-year median as well as mean earnings multiples. This means that PPL's shares look like they are trading below fair value right here, which points towards an attractive buying opportunity.

Risks To Consider

The currency exposure towards the Pound Sterling is a risk, but PPL is doing its best in hedging against the impact of adverse forex movements.

PPL is impacted by regulations in the UK as well as in US states. Adverse rulings or decissions by regulators could negatively impact PPL's businesses in the US as well as in the UK. This is a risk for the whole industry.

Since regulators have an interest in guaranteeing future investments by utilities it is unlikely that regulators will put too much pressure on these providers of essential services, though.

Interest rates are on the rise, which could lead to rising interest expenses for PPL. Since the balance sheet is not overleveraged at all (PPL has an A- rating), the negative impact of rising rates will likely not be overly meaningful, though.

Final Thoughts

PPL Corporation combines a relatively high dividend yield, an inexpensive valuation, and a solid earnings per share growth outlook.

For income investors looking for a combination of a high and safe dividend and a dividend growth rate that easily beats inflation, PPL could be worthy of a closer look.

