MGE Energy: Overvalued Despite A Strong Q2 Earnings Result

MGE Energy (MGEE) is a small electricity and natural gas utility that operates a service area in southern and southwestern Wisconsin. The company provides electricity generation and distribution to 151,000 customers in the Madison, WI area and natural gas purchase and distribution to 158,000 customers throughout its service area. (For more information on its operations please see my previous article on the utility.) The utility's share price has experienced an uncommon amount of volatility in 2018 to date, and its most recent rally has seen it climb by more than 20% since early March (see figure). This rally caught a second wind earlier this month after the company reported a solid increase to its net income in Q2 2018 compared to Q2 2017 even as its revenue declined slightly over the same period.

MGEE data by YCharts

MGE Energy's Q2 revenue fell from $126.5 million to $124.3 million YoY. An unseasonably cool late spring/early summer caused the company's electric revenues to decline by 3%, led by a substantial decline to commercial user revenues. A 3.7% increase to its natural gas revenues resulting from customer growth and cold-weather demand over the same period was insufficient to balance this out due to the larger size of the electric revenues on an absolute basis.

The impact of higher fuel costs resulting in part from a rising coal price between Q2 2017 and Q2 2018 was more than offset by reduced purchased power costs and a large reduction to the company's income tax provision following last year's tax reform legislation. MGE Energy's total operating expenses fell from $108.4 million to $104.7 million YoY as a result, outpacing the revenue decline and in turn causing the company's reported operating income to increase from $19.1 million to $19.6 million over the same period.

MGE Energy reported Q2 net income of $16.6 million compared to $14.2 million in the prior-year period. Net income attributable to the company increased by 26% YoY to $11.1 million for one of its strongest YoY Q2 growth rates of the last five years. The revenue declines notwithstanding, the company's two segments both reported higher net income results compared to Q2 2018: the electric segment's result increased from $8.7 million to $10.3 million while the natural gas segment's result increased from $0.8 million to $1.3 million, both YoY. Management attributed the former to higher retail sales and the latter to an increased number of customers and favorable (i.e., cold) weather during the most recent quarter. Consolidated diluted EPS increased from $0.45 to $0.53 over the same period on an unchanged number of average weighted shares outstanding.

The company's operating cash flow has grown strongly in the first half of 2018 compared to the first half of 2017, rising from $67.0 million to $91.6 million over the period on higher net income, reduced taxes, and lower employee benefit costs and cash contributions. On the basis of this strength MGE Energy has made two changes in recent quarters with positive implications for shareholders. First, it raised its dividend by 4.7% QoQ to $0.3375/share, maintaining a growth rate of almost 5% over the last year while achieving a forward yield of 2% at the time of writing (see next two figures). Second, it more than doubled its capex from $46.9 million in the first half of 2017 to $103.1 million in the first half of 2018, largely due to the construction of a 66 MW wind farm that will be operational by December. As a regulated utility MGE Energy is able to use its capex to support future rate increases, and it has already received approval to recover 100% of AFUDC from the wind farm. Despite this expenditure the company still held $100 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of June compared to current liabilities of $118.4 million and long-term debt of $416.1 million.

MGEE Dividend data by YCharts MGEE Dividend Growth (Annual) data by YCharts

MGE Energy's small size means that it has minimal analyst coverage in the form of a single analyst estimate. The strength of the company's recent earnings and continued capex has resulted in steady earnings growth being forecast, however, in the form of 4% annual increases to diluted EPS through 2020 (see figure). This earnings growth would in turn provide solid support for continued dividend growth at recent levels. It should be noted, however, that this growth potential is also dependent on the weather. The company's earnings fell in FY 2015 in part due to an unusually warm Wisconsin winter resulting from that year's El Nino event. Specifically, its natural gas segment's net income fell by 27% YoY then after a 19% decline to heating degree days over the same period. U.S. government forecasters have calculated a 70% probability that another El Nino event will occur this winter, resulting in expected warmer-than-average Q4 2018 and Q1 2019 temperatures in the northern half of the U.S. Such a development could again negatively impact MGE Energy's earnings outlook by reducing winter demand for natural gas.

MGEE EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The company's share price is trading at a trailing P/E ratio of 22.9x following the release of its Q2 earnings report (see figure). With the exception of the period from 2016 to 2017 when its share price rallied even as its earnings declined, this ratio is relatively high on a historical basis. More importantly, it has steadily climbed in 2018 to date. Its forward P/E ratio of 30.3x, while highly sensitive to the lack of analyst coverage, is near the top of its historical range. MGE Energy's shares have become increasingly overvalued over the last several months even as the company has reported earnings growth on last year's tax reform legislation and a cold start to the year in its service area. The high potential for underwhelming earnings this winter, combined with its high share price valuation, prevents me from recommending MGE Energy to investors as a long investment opportunity at this time.

MGEE PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.