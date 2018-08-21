Community Choice Financial Inc. (CCFI) CEO Ted Saunders on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Community Choice Financial Inc. (CCFI) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Michael Durbin - Chief Financial Officer

Ted Saunders - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

George Brickfield - BTIG

Operator

Thank you. Mr. Michael Durbin, you may begin your conference.

Michael Durbin

Thank you, Kirk. Good morning. As Kirk said this is Michael Durbin, Chief Financial Officer of Community Choice Financial. I appreciate your participation in this morning's call and for your continued support of Community Choice Financial.

I'd like to remind you that the following discussion contains certain statements that are considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, they are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors including those risk factors discussed in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed on August 14, 2018.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to Ted Saunders, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Ted Saunders

Thanks, Michael, and thanks everyone for your ongoing support of the company. On our first quarter call, we discussed three key initiatives of the company. This morning, I think it's prudent to touch on all three of those, which were capital structure, our regulatory environment and financial performance as those remain our primary priorities.

First, as it relates to cap structure, I'm happy to report that this morning we filed an 8-K announcing that we've an agreement principle with an ad hoc group for our creditors on the structure that refinances our existing revolving credit facility. Completing the refinancing of this facility will be meaningful first step towards the full restructuring of our debt obligations.

This first step will replace our existing revolving credit facility, which is provided by Victory Park, with the new facility being financed in large part by some of our largest current bondholders. In addition to the credit provided by this lender group, Victory Park will reinvest over $3 million of their existing exposure into the new revolving credit facility through the end of October. While the new credit facility will have the maturity of 2020, it requires the restructuring of our existing bond indebtedness through a deleveraging transaction that must occur by the end of November. The 8-K further outlines that the required deleveraging transaction must convert at least two thirds of the senior secured indebtedness and equity and or junior indebtedness.

We believe that participation of some of our key bondholders in this first step transaction positions us well to continue to work constructively towards a successful execution of the second step that being a restructuring of the existing bonds through the required deleveraging transaction.

We've been working through the required documentation of the new facility and obtaining the regulated consents to execute the new facility. We expect the transaction to close sometime within the next 10 days.

An additional step that will assist the company in resolving its current liquidity needs involves the lender to our unrestricted sub, who has agreed to an increase in their facility from $60 million to $63.5 million at close, and has further agreed to a potential additional expansion of the facility of up to $65 million. The amendment to this facility is scheduled to close concurrent with the new revolving credit facility. This also represents one of our long-term capital partners playing an active role in resolving our current capital structure challenges. We're very pleased with the confidence our capital partners are exhibiting with these respective commitments.

As noted in the 8-K filed today, our company has every expectation of completing each of these refinancing transactions in the next 10 days. There can be no assurance that company will be able to consummate the transactions on the term set forth herein or on different or other terms. We look forward to sharing further details with you as the restructuring moves forward.

On the regulatory front, in our last call, HB 123 in Ohio was moving through the House of Representatives. This legislation passed both the House and the Senate has been signed in the law by the Governor. Lending on our 123 would severely restrict what credit products we were able to offer our customers, and as we outlined in our 10-Q, may have a material adverse effect on the resulting financial performance.

Key provisions of the bill include no loans under 90 days, unless a monthly payment principal and interest does not exceed 7% of the customer's monthly net income, as a provisional borrowers having more than the $2,500 principal outstanding. It provides for a monthly maintenance fee that's capped at a lesser of 10% or $30. The total costs alone cannot exceed 60% of the principal extended, provides a onetime loan origination fee of 2% on loans or cap to 2% on loans or $500 and above.

Finally, there's a prohibition on the CSO structure under which we operate today. Now we're doing a lot of analysis, and we're still assessing on best how to respond to this statute, and we're certainly disappointed in the legislatures actions, as we noted in our last call, and this is well-documented in the media, the patches of the bill seems to be clouded by questionable political motivations.

We don't believe that restricting consumer's access to credit in a manner that conforms to HB 123 is the right solution. We believe Ohio consumers should have the right to a variety of credit alternatives provided by competitive market regulated providers. We think this competition to drive solutions to an efficient point where consumers are properly served and companies are able to earn a fair profit.

In our opinion, 123 represents, an example where legislators have excessively interfered with that market. And we fear that their interference with the market will have negative consequences for both consumers and the companies that wish to serve them in a regulated fashion.

The bill is effective as the loans made under the statute after April 28, 2019. So we have some time to carefully evaluate our future product offerings that can assure you we're carefully studying the issue, its impact on our business, our customers and stakeholders, and evaluating the options available to us in responding to these changes.

On our last call we mentioned four different bills, which are pending in California. I am pleased to report that each of those bills failed to pass and are now dead. At the federal level, there has been little tangible movement regarding the CFPB or it's now known the BCFP, since our last call, they remain began widely reported and widely expected that the CFPB will reevaluate the pending rule affecting small loan or credit.

Finally, as it relates to our core partners serving our customers, I'm pleased that our performance in the second quarter solid. We're continuing to serve our customers with better efficiencies and to realize an improved financial performance when compared to the prior year. The second quarter revenue was in line with that reported in Q2, '17. The revenue though was achieved at a lower headcount, lower expense structure and improved net bad debt, resulting at a more profitable quarter. Very pleased with the work of the team and operationally maintaining our focus on execution while we work diligently to solve both regulatory and financial restructuring issues. There is obviously number of critical initiatives in process, but the most critical is certainly to create value for all stakeholders and that's why we continue to work through the operational side of the business and to achieve that by executing on our retail business model. Second quarter results too illustrate our focus on that execution, and I'm pleased to have a much brighter report on that front.

So Michael, will you take us through the Q2 highlights?

Michael Durbin

Thank you, Ted. As Ted mentioned, our second quarter results demonstrate improved efficiencies in our operations, allowing us to achieve favorable variance in operating gross profit 24% as compared to Q2 of 2017.

Beginning in Q4 of 2017, we began highlighting favorable intra-quarter momentum in our operating results. This more favorable performance continued to the first quarter, and I'm pleased to report was realized again in the second quarter. Topline revenue was in line with that report in the second quarter of 2017, short-term lending revenue represented a favorable variance of 1.4% during the second quarter as compared to the second quarter of 2017. We've reported a negative variance in medium-term lending revenue of 12.6% as compared to the prior year. Expansion of our medium term products was constrained during the quarter as we prudently managed liquidity, while working towards our debt restructuring. In contrast to the contraction in our medium-term revenue, credit service fees reported favorable variance of 15.5% during the quarter.

Our credit service solution is one which is very capital efficient, allowing us to realize strong growth without the same magnitude of impact on liquidity. It should be noted that a significant portion of this credit service fee revenue is currently earned in Ohio, through a solution, which will be negatively impacted by the legislative changes beginning in the second quarter of next year.

Finally, check, cash and other income reported negative revenue variances versus the prior year. Although we saw a 7.9% increase in the average fee per check cashed, this was offset by a 9.1% decline in the number of checks cashed. The consolidation of our retail locations is contributing to this negative variance. From a store count standpoint, we ended Q2 of 2018 with 478 stores compared to 507 stores in Q2 of 2017, a reduction of 5.7%. We continue to monitor store locations for consolidation opportunities. All six of the store closures in Q2 of 2018 were in state we had made acquisitions over the past two years evidencing our ongoing efforts to consolidate to the best locations.

Reviewing our segment reporting, retail revenue was 4.9% or $3.2 million higher than last year. As noted, this was achieved on a store base, which is down 5.7% year-over-year. The retail segment expanded its operating gross margin from 16.7% in Q2 of 2017 to 22% in Q2 of 2018. Retail income from continuing operations expanded from $11 million in Q2 of 2017 to $15.2 million in Q2 of 2018, as a result of higher revenue and lower expenses.

The internet segment reported a negative revenue variance driven by a contraction in its medium-term loan portfolio. Contraction in the medium-term portfolio coupled with improved underwriting performance, allowed the internet segment to report an improvement in provision for loan losses reducing from 54.8% of revenue in Q2 of 2017 to 45.6% in Q2 of 2018. Underwriting costs were higher on a per funded basis, however, favorable net bed debt performance enabled an expansion in operating margin in the internet segment.

Turning back to consolidated net revenue and income from operations, through favorable net bad debt performance, we reported net revenue increase of 2.1% or $1.2 million versus the prior year period. Operating expenses, excluding provision, have declined 6.4% or $2.6 million versus the comparable year period. This decrease can be attributed to the closure of underperforming locations, coupled with several cost containment initiatives.

The favorable operating expense variance was achieved despite increased spend on underwriting, primarily related to the internet segment. The operating expense savings enabled a positive year-over-year variance and income from operations, expanding from $16 million in Q2 of 2017 to $19.9 million in Q2 of 2018, a favorable variance of 23.9%.

In Q2, 2018, we also reported our third straight favorable variance in core corporate expenses, reducing over this period from $21.9 million in Q3 of 2017 to $17.2 million in Q2 of 2018. This was achieved primarily through changes in compensation structures and headcount reductions.

We ended the second quarter of 2018 with $60.2 million in cash and cash equivalents on our balance sheet, a decrease of $6.7 million as compared to fiscal year ended 2017. This decrease versus Q4 '17 is primarily due to payments of interest on our debt obligations and the timing of certain accounts payable and accrued liability.

In summary, we're pleased with our operating performance. We continue to realize efficiencies and convert a larger portion of our revenues into operating profits. We believe Q2 continued to represent the positive trajectory discussed on our last quarterly call.

And with that, I'll turn the call back to Ted Saunders.

Ted Saunders

Thanks, Michael. As we said, we're continuing to work on restructuring the balance sheet, dealing with some potential material changes on our regulatory front, and operationally, we're still executing on the model.

So the mission statement indicates that we're going to provide our customers, team members and stakeholder's value by delivering our services in a responsible compliant cost-effective manner. It's our simple objective to ensure that we continue to deliver on that statement, and then believe during the second quarter, we made good progress on delivering on that promise.

Appreciate your patience and trust is to navigate through the changes in our cap structure. I believe we have a plan in place that will put us on a value maximizing path. And as the events unfold and consistent with what is permissible under our SEC constraints, we will continue to provide updates as we move forward.

Thank you very much for your ongoing support. And with that, we'll turn to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from line of George Brickfield from BTIG. Your line is open.

George Brickfield

Yes. Good morning. So one question I have is, do you have any data on your customer base in terms of what percentage of them might be on a income?

Ted Saunders

I think the short answer is we track a lot of information about our customers, and we don't release any of that publicly.

George Brookfield

Okay. Thank you.

Ted Saunders

Thanks, George.

Operator

Ted Saunders

We appreciate your continued patience with us as we work through some of the handful challenges we're dealing with. And we look forward to being back on with you at the close of our current quarter, and hopefully with some positive news to report. Thank you very much.

