Sugar Probes Below 10 Cents For The First Time In A Decade

In August 2015 sugar found a bottom at 10.13 cents per pound. The low was another in a series of higher lows dating back to 1985 when sugar traded to its modern day record low at 2.29 cents.

Three years ago, when the sweet commodity hit rock bottom, a decline in production caused the volatile commodity to take off to the upside, reaching a peak at 23.90 cents in October 2016. The fundamental equation for sugar shifted from a glut to a deficit which caused the price to more than double in value over a fourteen month period. However, at almost 24 cents per pound, the sweet commodity moved back into a condition of oversupply as free market producers of sugar stepped up output in response to the higher price. The commodity cycle in sugar reached the bottom end of its range in August 2015 and the top in October 2016. In August 2018, the price of sugar is back at the low end of its pricing cycle. This week, sugar did something it has not done in over three decades, it violated its pattern of high lows as the price fell below the 2015 low and the ten cents per pound level on the active month ICE sugar futures contract.

A decline below critical support at 10.13 cents

On August 20, the price of nearby October sugar futures traded to a low of 9.98 cents per pound, and on August 21 the low was at 9.99 cents.

As the daily chart of October ICE sugar futures highlights, the price dropped to a new low this week. Open interest at 1.056 million contracts on August 20 was at a new record high. Rising open interest and falling prices tend to be a validation of a bearish trend in a futures market, but it also tells us that trend following speculators are holding short positions in the sugar futures market. Both the slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, and the relative strength indicator, are in deeply oversold territory. This week, the sugar futures market fell below its level of critical support.

As the quarterly chart illustrates, sugar declined below the ten-cent level for the first time since June 2008, just over one decade ago.

Moreover, sugar marginally broke its pattern of higher lows when it fell below 10.13 cents, the August 2016 bottom. In 1985, the sweet commodity traded to a low of 2.29 cents. The next low came in 1999 at 4.36 cents, and in 2000 it fell to a higher low at 4.62 cents. The next bottom came in 2004 at 5.27 cents, followed by a low of 8.36 cents in 2007. Sugar had not traded below 10 cents since 2008, and the August 2015 bottom at 10.13 was the next in a three-decade series of higher lows. This week, the price of the sweet commodity fell 0.15 cents below that bottom. On Tuesday, August 21 the price of October sugar futures settled at 10.17 cents per pound.

Oversupply from Brazil and India

The rise from the 2015 low to almost 24 cents per pound in October 2016 caused an increase in production from the world's leading sugar producing nations, Brazil and India. It turned out that 23.90 cents per pound was the top end of the pricing cycle for the sugar market which flipped from a deficit that took the price higher to a surplus that sent it back down to a new and lower low.

Commodities tend to rise to levels where output increases as producers make more money. At higher levels, demand typically declines leading to growing inventories. At the top end of a pricing cycle, a surplus causes the price of a commodity to turn lower. Conversely, at the bottom end, output tends to fall as producers make less or begin to lose money on their crops causing inventories to decline. At the same time, when the price of a raw material moves lower, demand typically increases and the price finds a bottom. It is possible that the sugar market is now at a level where the impact of the lowest price in a decade will cause demand to increase and inventories to decline at a time when producers begin to cut back on their output. Today's oversupply and low price create the perfect environment for tomorrow's deficit and higher price. At the same time, the fall in the value of the Brazilian real has helped sugar move to a lower low.

The falling Brazilian real pushes sugar lower

The dollar is the world's reserve currency and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities. Sugar futures on ICE are dollar-based, but the costs of production in Brazil, the world's leading producer and exporter of the soft commodity, are in local currency.

As the chart of the Brazilian real versus the U.S. dollar shows, the real has declined from a high of 0.32005 in January 2018 to its current level at 0.2498, a drop of 22% since the beginning of this year. At the same time, the price of sugar fell from highs of 15.37 cents at the beginning of January to just below the 10-cent level this week, a drop of 35%. While Brazilian producers are suffering under the weight of lower prices for their output, the decline in the real has offset lower sugar prices which have dropped by around 13% in local currency terms. The decline in the real has softened the blow of lower sugar prices. In August 2015 when sugar hit its low at 10.13 cents, the real was on its way to a low of 0.23455 cents against the dollar which it hit in September 2015. Therefore, the price action in sugar is likely a function of the weak Brazilian currency and the price of sugar could be a proxy for the real over the coming days, weeks, and months.

Production should begin to slow

At the current price level, there is less incentive for producers to grow sugarcane in areas of the world that do not subsidize output and where growers and millers rely on the world price for sugar. While in Brazil and India growers are suffering under the weight of lower prices, in Europe the EU subsidizes the production of beet sugar and in the U.S. where government programs result in a domestic price for the sweet commodity at 25.50 cents per pound as of August 21, the low world price is not standing in the way of production. However, demographic factors when it comes to increasing population and wealth around the world means that more people are competing for commodities like sugar around the world each day. The current glut of sugar masks the ever-increasing demand for the sweet commodity. While consumption of sugar has contributed to health problems like obesity and diabetes, it remains a staple ingredient in foods and beverages around the world. The current low price is likely to increase demand because of elasticity, and output should grind lower in the environment of the lowest price in a decade.

Short-term pain for long-term gain

A long position in sugar has been frustrating for those of us who believe that the sweet commodity is at the bottom end of its pricing cycle. However, the price history in the sugar futures market is telling us that the downside prospects at 10 cents or lower are much lower than the upside potential if production declines, the Brazilian real rebounds, or demand begins to eat away at inventories around the world. Waiting for a commodity cycle to turn at the bottom or top can be a highly frustrating exercise, and with trend-following shorts pushing the price to lower lows each day, it can be painful. However, those speculative market participants selling sugar to profit from lower prices often overstay their welcome in markets and wind up scrambling to cover risk positions when a bottom occurs and the price momentum shifts to the upside. A long position in sugar is a contrarian approach to the market, and the short-term pain is likely to give way to long-term gains for those with the courage to remain in the market during the current bear market. I have been adding to long positions in the sugar market and have left room to add more on price weakness. It may take some time for the price of the sweet commodity to recover, but the upside at 10 cents or below is a lot more attractive than the downside from a risk-reward perspective.

For those who do not trade in the futures arena, CANE is the Teucrium sugar ETF product that has over $16 million in net assets and trades around 60,000 shares each day. SGGB is the sugar ETN product that has net assets of $22.32 million and trades 12,354 shares each day. SGGB replaced the SGG ETN in April. I always prefer to trade ETFs rather than ETNs as the latter has the risk of the credit of the issuer while CANE invests in ICE sugar futures contracts with the risk spread between the March 2019, May 2019, and March 2020 futures contracts.

Sugar is a frustrating trade on the long side these days. However, the price has reached a level where the case for a long position and significant price recovery is compelling.

