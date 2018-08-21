Chesapeake's Golden Opportunity: The Powder River Basin

Intro

Companies are like boats. Once they set sail to their destination it can be a long and challenging process to change direction, and if O&G companies were boats, they would be cruise ships. Plagued by the rough seas of the low commodity price environment, the SS Chesapeake has endured years of tough sailing attempting to maneuver their vessel away from natural gas in favor of more oil based assets, most recently represented by the sale of their 107,000 Boe/day Utica position. In Q2 of 2018 Chesapeake increased oil production by 2,000 bbls/day to 90,000 bbl/day while spending 72 million dollars less then Q2 of 2017. Chesapeake's Eagleford acreage which accounted for 68% of the company’s total oil production, experienced a 5% growth in oil production YOY to reach a yearly average of 61,000 bbls/day despite reducing the number of wells drilled by 9%. Outside of the Eagleford, Chesapeake’s Mid-Continent position, largely comprised of their acreage in the Oswego formation produced 10,000 bbls/day up from 8,000 bbls/day in Q2 2017 showing signs of good oil production growth and continued development. Despite these assets moving in the right direction they booth assumed a backseat throughout the second quarter earnings giving way to a new rising star in the Chesapeake portfolio.

What’s the big deal anyways?

On the call, in the slide deck, and in the 8-K, Chesapeake displayed mounting confidence in the rapidly growing Powder River Basin, asserting their belief that it will one day become a major asset. Despite its rising popularity, the Powder River Basin is not unfamiliar with oil and gas production and has been producing since before the 1960s, but in conjunction with the fracking revolution a new life has been given to the once forgotten play. In terms of geology, the Powder River Basin is generally split into an eastern and a western section presented in figure 1. In the western portion the basin, successful wells have been drilled in the Teapot, Parkman, Sussex, Niobrara and Frontier formations. The eastern side also contains multiple levels of pay including the Parkman, Niobrara, Turner, and Mowry, all of which have demonstrated solid well performance. The concept of stacked pay is likely what has driven Chesapeake and EOG to lead their Q2 presentations with the Powder River Basin, and even suggesting the “nearly a mile of pay” is similar to the Permian.

(Source: Geologic Assessment of Undiscovered Oil and gas, Lawrence O. Anna)

EOG, positioned in the center of the basin, referenced the Mowry, Niobrara, and Turner as their main producing intervals and believe it contains 2.1 billion Boe of total recoverable resources, an impressive number especially when compared to their 6.5 billion Boe powerhouse position in the Delaware basin. Of the 3 horizons mentioned in EOG’s earnings, the results from the Turner remain the most interesting from Chesapeake’s perspective and can be used to help gauge the quality of asset Chesapeake might have. In 2017 EOG completed 50 total wells in Turner of which 31 wells have data which is publicly available. Figure 2 presents both the oil and BOE 6 month type curve for the 31 Turner wells drilled in 2017 alongside the 2017 EOG type curve for their Delaware basin asset. From figure 2 it becomes clear why the Powder is gaining operator’s attention.

(Figure 2: EOG Turner/Delaware Type Curve, Source: Author, Data: Publicly available production data)

On a BOE basis, EOGs Powder position, outperformed their Delaware positon by 8,805 BOE, and in terms of oil the Powder fell behind the premier US shale play by only 10,000 BBLs. When these results are normalized for the average lateral length provided in EOG’s Q2 earnings, the Permian does pull ahead slightly with an average 26.78 BOE/ft compared to 22.86 BOE/ft in the Powder. The overall competitiveness in terms of production of the Turner is impressive, but perhaps the most impressive part is the well costs EOG cited in their Q2 presentation. For a typical 8000 ft Turner well, the drilling, completion, facilities, and flowback had a cost of 4.5 million dollars, which is a 50% reduction in cost when compared to a typical 7000 ft Wolfcamp well that will cost 7.5 million dollars. So how does this relate to the overall profitability of the well? Figure 3 presents the average revenue of a well assuming 60 dollar/BBL oil, 3 dollar/MCF gas and a 20% royalty rate and shows that the Turner wells break even after just 4 months of production, while the Delaware basin wells do not reach breakeven until after 6 months. This means at the 6 month production mark the typical Turner well has generated 1.5 million dollars while the Delaware wells are still progressing towards breakeven.

(Figure 3: EOG Turner/Delaware Revenue Type Curve, Source: Author, Data: Publicly available production data)

Chesapeake’s golden opportunity

EOG’s confidence/results in the play bodes especially well for Chesapeake, which currently possess 256,000 net acres in the play, and is continually searching for ways to increase their oil production. Adding fuel to the flames is the fact that last month Chesapeake sold its Utica position which stated in the call, allows for 450 million annual Utica spending to be shifted somewhere else, likely the Powder. In Q2 2017 Chesapeake’s daily Powder production stood at 32,000 BOE/day, with an oil rate of 15,000 BBLs/day, and on the call it was stated that production is expected to reach 30,000 BBLs/day in 2019. Chesapeake’s daily Utica production in 2017 was 10,000 BBLs/day of oil, 427 MMCF/day of gas, and 26,000 BBLs/day of NGL. Using a 60 dollar oil price, 3 dollar gas price, and a 23 dollar NGL price, this amounts to 2.48 million dollars per day of revenue.

(Figure 4: Powder River/ Utica Revenue, Source: Author, Data: Author)

Figure 4 presents 3 scenarios of Powder River growth as well as the 2017 revenue from the Utica (Represented by the black line). In the first scenario, oil production grows while natural gas and NGLs remain constant at their present daily rate. Under scenario 1 the Utica revenue is surpassed once the 30,000 BBL/day mark is reached. The more realistic scenario is that as oil production grows so does the production of both natural gas and natural gas liquids. In scenario number 2 oil production rises to 30,000 BBL/day and subsequent rises of natural gas and NGLs are also calculated using a 39 % natural gas cut and a 17 % NGL cut and accounted for resulting in Utica revenue replacement at 25,400 BBL/day. The final scenario accounts for a similar resource increase as scenario 2 but adds in a 5 dollar/BBL increase in the price of oil per every 5,000 BBL increase in production up until 75 dollars/BBL , thus simulating a possible increase of oil price for the remainder of 2018 into 2019. In this scenario, Utica revenue is replaced at 23,400 BBLs/day an increase of just 9,000 BBLs/day from current levels. With the 30,000 BBL/day guidance management has provided for the year of 2019, a path to Utica revenue replacement is realized, making the nearly 2 billion in debt payoff from the Utica sale look like a great move.

One of my favorite aspects of the oil and gas industry is the seemingly endless amounts of data which can be gathered from a play and then be used for analysis. Even the limited amount of publicly available data can paint a pretty good picture of the overall quality of the play, and in Chesapeake’s case can help us determine how they can get to the 30,000 BBL/day mark and grow well beyond that mark. In Chesapeake’s Q2 investor presentation, slides 8-12, depict the stacked pay potential underneath Chesapeake’s acreage, and details their plan to first develop the Turner followed by the Niobrara and then the Parkman. Outside of the 3 plays mentioned, the Sussex has also seen moderate development from Chesapeake allowing for additional analysis. Between 2017 until June 2018, Chesapeake drilled a total of 29 wells that have publically available data with the following breakdown in table 1. Of the 29 total wells, 22 wells had production data of 6 months or longer as well as completion data allowing for a more detailed analysis. However, before we conduct that analysis lets first have a look at how all 29 wells have performed thus far.

Turner Sussex Niobrara Mowry Parkman NA Total Total 9 12 5 1 1 1 29 6 Month Production 6 11 5 0 0 0 22

(Table 1: Well by formation breakdown, Source: Author, Data: Public production data)

Figure 5 presents a cumulative BOE curve for each of the 29 wells colored for when they were first brought online. From this graph it appears that there hasn’t been any clear signs of improvement in well performance over the past year, but this is likely the result of testing out multiple formations just to gauge the overall performance of the basin. Figure 6 goes one step further by presenting the 2017 type curve for the Powder River basin production along with the type curves from Chesapeake’s Eagleford and Kingfisher acreage.

(Figure 5: Powder River Cum BOE curves, Source: Author, Data: Public production data)

(Figure 6: Chesapeake Powder River/ Eagleford/ Kingfisher (STACK) Type Curves, Source: Author, Data: Public production data)

Figure 6 shows that on a BOE basis, the 2017 Powder River wells were the best in Chesapeake’s 2017 portfolio. However, when the results are plotted in terms of dollars using a 60 dollar/BBL oil price and a 3 dollar/MCF gas price the results favor the Eagleford as seen in figure 7. To provide even more clarity on what any given well might look like, a box and whisker plot presented by figure 8, was also generated for each of the 3 Chesapeake plays. The y axis represents the 6 month cumulative BOE normalized for the length of the lateral, and each box represents each of the perspective plays. The bottom whisker of the plot represents the worst well in the group, while the top represents the best, and each of the sectioned boxes represent 25% of the total wells with the dark blue line being the median well of the group. Figure 8 supports evidence that the Powder is showing potential to be Chesapeake’s top play by having the best overall well, the highest median value, and the highest upper quartile box. However, the results from the Powder are less predictable than Chesapeake’s Eagleford or STACK acreage, which provides less certainty in the quality of any given well. Despite the variability of results, they remain extremely positive for Chesapeake, and as they begin to focus on individual pay zones, they will likely become more consistent to the upside.

(Figure 7: Powder River/ Eagleford/Kingfisher (STACK) revenue curves, Source: Author, Data: Public production data)

(Figure 8: Powder River/ Eagleford/Kingfisher (STACK) Box & Whisker Plot, Source: Author, Data: Public production data)

As mentioned throughout this article and in both Chesapeake’s and EOG’s Q2 earnings, one of the most alluring aspects of the Powder is its potential for stacked pay. Of all the potential pay zones mentioned, Chesapeake’s current focus remains on the tight sandstone Turner formation. As discussed in the previous section, the Turner has shown great results for EOG, helping launch the Powder into EOG’s premium acreage. According to Chesapeake’s investor presentation, the total number of producing Turner wells at the end of Q2 2018 stood at 18, of which 6 had publicly available data. Between these 6 wells, and the Cum BOE curves that Chesapeake provided in slide 12 of their investor presentation, we should be able to gain some insight on the quality of the play. Below is the Chesapeake provided graph of the Turner wells, where it can be quickly noticed that at the 6 month mark (180ish days) only two wells have produced less than 150,000 BOE. Looking back at figure 6 it can also be noted that not a single one of Chesapeake’s other plays has a type curve that reaches the 150,000 BOE mark by the 6 month, thus displaying the dominance of the Turner.

(Chesapeake BOE Curve for Turner wells, Source: Chesapeake Investor Presentation)

For the 6 Turner wells which data was publicly available, the average lateral length, sand usage, and number of stages were 7153 ft, 11.2 million pounds, and 27 Stages, leading to a 6 month cumulative production of a little more than 239,000 BOE. For comparison, the average 2017 Chesapeake Eagleford well had a longer lateral (8,731 ft), more sand (13.5 million lbs) and still produced 130,000 BOE less showing the striking performance of Chesapeake’s Turner wells. Since there are only 6 wells with publicly available data it is hard to make any real concrete conclusions, but those 6 wells and the wells posted on slide 12 of the presentation definitely suggest the future is bright for the Turner. Outside of the Turner, there were 11 wells in the Sussex and 5 wells in the Niobrara with enough data to allow for some analysis. The 11 wells in the Sussex were completed with an average lateral length of 8,158 ft, 8 million lbs of sand, and 21 stages, while the 5 Niobrara wells completed had an average lateral length of 7,018 feet, 16.4 million lbs of sand, and 39 stages. The results from the 3 pay zones as well as the Eagleford are listed in table 2 below, and show that the Turner on both a BOE/ft and BBL/ft exceeds the three other formations. Coming in a tie for second is the Eagleford/Niobrara formations then rounding out the group is the Sussex.

Turner Sussex Niobrara Eagleford Count 6 11 5 52 Length (FT) 7153 8158 7018 8732 Sand (lb/ft) 1561 983 2336 1545 Stages 27 21 39 - 6 mo BOE/ft 21.53 5.60 12.74 12.33 6 mo BBL/ft 16.05 4.60 10.38 11.00

(Table 2: Formation Performance, Source: Author, Data: Public production data)

Finally, Figure 9 presents each formations BOE and oil type curve for ease of comparison between the plays. The amount of gas generated from both the Turner and Niobrara push their type curves past the Eagleford, while in terms of oil the Turner remains in first place followed closely by the Eagleford.

(Figure 9: Formation Type Curves, Source: Author, Data: Public production data)

Concluding Thoughts

From the outside looking in it appears 2017 turned out to be a defining year for the Powder River Basin, with some great wells coming online from both EOG and Chesapeake. The success seen in 2017 has led to increased activity in 2018, most recently being the management of Chesapeake deciding to add a 5th and possibly 6th rig to the powder over the next year. This increase in rigs, and therefore wells, will accelerate the amount of available data which can be used to provide an even more conclusive analysis of Chesapeake’s positon in the powder. However, the very early stages of development for the Powder River point to a very strong performance in the future especially if Chesapeake can continue to improve two aspects of the basin.

1.) High well cost – Slide 10 of Chesapeake’s Q2 investor presentation presents a slide that shows the gradually decreasing cost of their wells in the Turner. However, for Q2 2018 the average Turner well still cost over 1,000 dollars/ft for “pre-drill, drilling, completions, and TIL costs”, which is 56% more than the average Chesapeake Eagleford well. Even more interesting is that these high well costs are produced despite the fact that Turner wells use less sand than Eagleford wells, and likely contain fewer stages. Furthermore, as stated earlier in the Article, EOG had stated their Turner wells are coming in at a total cost of 4.5 million dollars for an 8,000 ft lateral, which is either missing costs that are included in Chesapeake’s wells, or could be a benchmark for what a Chesapeake Turner well could cost in the future.

(Cost of Powder River Basin wells, Source: Chesapeake Q2 Investor Presentation)

2.) Down spacing – In Both Chesapeake’s and EOG’s earnings calls, down spacing the Powder, especially the Turner, was brought up as a possible concern going forward. EOG stated they were seeing good results when down spacing the Niobrara and Mowry to 660 feet, but both EOG and Chesapeake remain cautious when it comes to down spacing the Turner since it is a tight sandstone and presents the possibility of some transmissibility. Currently, Chesapeake is testing 1,980 ft spacing and seeing some success, but if they can continue to push tighter spacing without damaging well performance this play could turn into a real monster.

As the SS Chesapeake continues sailing, it seems that the clouds are slowly parting and the rough seas are beginning to reside. The early success in the Powder River has been the wind gust in Chesapeake’s sails, as the early Turner wells continue to represent some of the best in Chesapeake’s portfolio, but the story of the Powder does not stop there. As the company continues to learn, reduce costs, and push into more pay zones (such as the Parkman), the future of the powder looks increasingly bright and maybe one day could be Chesapeake’s premium asset.

