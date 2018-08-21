Appian - High Returns On Low-Code

Thesis

Appian (APPN) stock has been on an up and down trip this year, dipping below and soaring above the S&P since January. The company is not yet profitable and is by no means cheap, as it trades at 10.67x sales at the time of this writing. Only being public for a bit over a year, the stock is very much in its infancy, but Appian is likely to become a major source of providing customized software solutions well into the future. With a streak of strong sales growth and revised, upward forecasts aimed north of $213.8-$215.3 million for the full fiscal year, today’s prices represent an attractive entry point for long-term investors despite the seemingly high valuation. Source

Low-Code Landscape

Many businesses utilize a stable of software programs on a daily basis to help efficiently manage and grow their operations, but the problem of not having customized solutions available is all too real of a problem. Furthermore, many companies lack the skilled personnel to develop these unique solutions and there is a severe shortage of qualified software developers. Couple this with the likelihood that the demand for software development likely to grow, and solutions like low-code become a go-to solution for meeting this need. This trend places APPN perfectly for the future and makes it a long-term investment. While the concept of low-code hase been around since the 1980s, it had never really worked as well as promised or intended - until now. Forrester Research expects the low-code market to grow from $3.8 billion in 2017 to $21.2 billion in 2022 as the cloud platform has provided the needed accessibility, security, and usability for low-code to flourish.

Strong Growth, Stronger Retention

Revenue growth is increasing with the latest quarter representing nearly a 39% increase year-over-year. Source

Just as important as growth, subscription revenue retention has consistently been well above 100%. This indicates that revenue from existing customers is increasing and is proof that their strategy of “land and expand” is working, where the company looks to get a customer started on one product initially and later gets them to sign up for more subscriptions. Source

Margins

The growth and retention of subscriptions is key, as gross margins are over 90% for this segment of the company’s revenue. This is a sharp contrast to the company’s margins on professional services, which were 31% in the latest quarter. Source

Margins are not as strong on professional services – but management felt that it was neccessary to build out the segment before subscription services as it is monetized quicker. Subscription takes time to develop and grow with the “land and expand” strategy, which is working as evidenced by the subscription revenue retention rate of over 100%.

In addition to expanding services to additional customers, APPN is forecasting year-over-year growth in its Q3 subscription revenue of 34% to 35% , which matches the guided full year growth in subscription revenues of 34%. With the high growth and high margins on subscription revenues one may be surprised to see a forecasted loss per share ranging between $0.60 and $0.63 for the year, but profitability is not the determining indicator of success for this company.

Profitability Sacrificed for Growth

The loss is attributable to marketing and sales costs which are needed to grow the customer base. Once locked in, the customers need to stay in and purchase the high margin subscriptions. In order for this to happen, APPN must first make potential customers aware and second, APPN must have a sufficient sales program to support customers. APPN is in growth mode in which growing its customer base is the top priority. APPN’s lack of profitability may be enough of a concern for some investors to stay away as the company posted a loss of $0.14 per share in Q2 and a loss of $0.12 in Q1. However, I would caution investors avoiding the company based solely on its lack of profitability, as APPN is focused on growth – not profits. This has been modeled in other successful companies such as Amazon, where it’s about the top line growth – not the bottom line. While reporting a loss in the most recent quarter, revenues were up almost 39% YoY, and beat estimates by $9.61 million. With the top line growing, investors may wonder where all that cash is flowing.

APPN has plowed over $50 million into sales and marketing this year so far, spending $27.3 million in the most recent quarter and $25.1 million in Q1 and is on track to spend over $100 million at the current rate this fiscal year. In comparison to total revenue, the company spent nearly 47% of its revenues on sales and marketing for the first half of the year and if run rates persist, will have spent around 49% of annual revenues on sales and marketing. This is a massive, but necessary amount as the company needs to continue to grow and support its sales.

As mentioned earlier, growth has been strong and almost 40% year-over-year in Q2. I also find it encouraging seeing that growth is exceptionally strong internationally, where revenues increased 55% for the quarter and 68.9% for the first half of the year on a year-over-year comparison and make up near 30% of total revenues thus far in 2018. For long-term success it is important that APPN continues to geographically diversify its revenues and incorporate international growth into its overall strategy. Source

Valuation

APPN’s valuation is a bit more complex since it is unprofitable. However, we can utilize price-to-sales, and see that it looks expensive, as the figure is over 10. While some of you gather yourselves off of the floor, let me remind you that Facebook (FB) priced its IPO at 23.7 times sales - and we all know how that turned out. Now, I am not making any guarantees of any sort, but simply pointing out that unprofitable tech companies in their early stages are impossible to value on traditional metrics. And of the metrics that are used, none should not be taken as gospel or sole determinant of the company's worth. What investors need to do is monitor growth each quarter and ensuring that it keeps tracking upwards at a sufficient pace to justify share prices.

If revenues continue to grow at 30% a year they will more than double in three years, if they grow at 39% (the projected rate this year) they will double in just over 2 years. Growth is not guaranteed, but is certainly not out of the question with the company’s track record and tailwinds. If growth slows down or stalls, investors will need to rethink this thesis.

Risks

While the company noted that its long-term goal is to shift the majority of its revenues to subscriptions, it has been utilizing the professional services segment more in the near-term as the revenues are recognized quicker. Unfortunately the professional services margins are considerably smaller than those of the subscriptions. Couple that with the fact that professional services made up nearly 45% of revenues, the margins are a considerable drag on the company’s margins overall. APPN must successfully transition more of its business to the subscription category in the coming years to improve its overall margins. In the recent quarter, margins dropped from 65% to 64%, which isn’t a reason to panic, but something that should note investors to keep tabs on each quarter. Also APPN must be able to retain its customers, espeically now in the early innings where every customer counts. If growth slows or revenue retention dips - the top line is likely to reflect it.

Conclusion

APPN has strong growth potential with the need for coding and a lack of qualified individuals to build it. Low-code is a viable solution that is expected to grow substantially over the coming years and APPN is primed to address the need. While it is an unprofitable company, the bottom line is not the key indicator of success at the moment, as the company is focusing on revenue growth. If growth rates are sustained, today’s price is considerably favorable, given the tailwinds of software playing an increasingly vital role in today’s economy and the current shortage of skills required to develop it. APPN must make good however, on transitioning more of its revenues to the subscriptions segment, as margins are considerably larger. I believe management is capable of executing the vision set forth of strong growth and shifting revenues to high-margin subscriptions, getting current customers to spend more, while acquiring new ones; and therefore, I rate APPN as a BUY.

