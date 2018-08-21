Silver: Intermediate Bottom Most Likely In

Silver (SLV) remains healthily above its August 15th lows. The SLV ETF as I write is trading around $13.91 which is well above the lows of last month of around $13.57. This sustained drop in what we believed was an intermediate decline has caught many traders off guard though. First was the duration of the decline. Intermediate cycles usually last around 6 months in Silver. We are well over that though as the last clear intermediate low in the white metal took place on the 12th of December in 2017. This means we are 2 if not 3 months gone past our timing band for a fresh intermediate cycle low.

Secondly, many traders would have been early with their entry due to where sentiment got to in late July. As we can see from the sentiment chart below, long-term sentiment dropped to 24 only to drop to sub 20 levels in the weeks to follow. Being a contrarian, we look for setups where the stock or commodity in question has been literally left for dead from a sentiment standpoint. When a commodity's prospects are ultra bearish, it usually means a swing change is in order. Sentiment though dropped further in silver as $15 an ounce seems a distant memory. Will buyers step in in force?

Source: Sentimentrader.com

When timing bands get stretched, it can be helpful to detrend the chart which gets us back to basics by separating price-action from the underlying trend. Overextended moves can bring emotions into play in a big way as the respective investor may believe the overall trend has changed. Since we are looking for an intermediate bottom (usually occur every 20 to 25 weeks in silver), we will use a weekly chart in our analysis.

We will go back 5 years on the weekly silver chart which also incorporates some of the bear market which started back in April 2011. We have setup the detrended price oscillator shown underneath the silver chart below with a 25-week moving average as this is more or less the average of a standard intermediate silver cycle. This is centered on the detrended price oscillator and is plotted 13 weeks (approximately half the cycle length) or so before the current week.

Furthermore, every intermediate advance in silver over the past 5 years printed its intermediate top north of its 25-week moving average. This even happened in silver's bear market which took place from April 2011 to December 2015. Currently, silver's 25-week moving average is $16.16 an ounce. That's almost a 10% move from where we are trading at present. Obviously, if the precious metals bull is intact, I would expect this average to be taken out quite quickly once the pending intermediate cycle commences in earnest.

Now silver bears could state that the commodity's cycles have broken down due to the depressed prices we are seeing at present. However, we must remember that the DPO is not a momentum indicator but rather a cycle predictor. Furthermore, cycles at times can turn when price does not bottom. For example, if we look at a short-term weekly chart below, we can see that multiple cycles actually bottomed ahead of a bottom in price. Therefore, there is no reason to believe (considering the length of this present intermediate cycle) that we have not seen an intermediate cycle bottom already.

We remain convinced that the precious metal sector printed a multi-year cycle low in December 2015. These lows should not be penetrated. The last multi-year lows printed by silver were in 2008 and 2001. Therefore, 2015 was right in the timing band for a multi-year low. Why? Because silver despite recent weakness remains firmly in an uptrend. The Holy Grail of cycle investing is to invest with the trend. In the next article, we will discuss how we ascertain that trend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.